Lake Elsinore, CA

Minors: Castanon powers Storm into Cal League Championship Series

 3 days ago

Low Single-A Lake Elsinore is moving on.

Marcos Castano homered and drove in four runs and the Storm hung on for a 10-8 win over visiting Inland Empire on Thursday as Lake Elsinore punched its ticket to next week’s California League Championship Series.

The Storm won the first game in the best-of-three series on Tuesday before five pitchers helped them complete the sweep.

Right-hander Duncan Snider struck out seven and allowed a run on six hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings in the start.

Both right-handers Jairo Iriarte (2 IP, 5 ER) and Aaron Holliday (2/3 IP, 2 ER) struggled before right-hander Manuel Castro struck out three over the final 1 1/3 innings to save the game.

A 12 th -round pick last year out of UC Santa Barbara, Castanon leads the Padres’ farm system with 23 homers. He hit .261/.397/.485 in 117 games in the regular season.

Castanon’s home run in the third inning staked the Storm to a 3-0 lead. His seventh-inning single started a five-run rally.

Shortstop Jackson Merrill went 3-for-4, walked, scored a run and drove in two runs, including one for insurance after Inland Empire’s six-run eighth.

Designated hitter Griffin Doersching and left fielder Tyler Robinson both had two hits.

Before the game, outfielder Samuel Zavala was placed on the seven-day injured list after leaving Tuesday’s game with an undisclosed injury.

The Storm will host Fresno at 1:15 p.m. Sunday in Game 1 of the California League Championship Series. Games 2 and 3, if necessary, will be played in Fresno.

Thursday’s scoreboard

TRIPLE-A EL PASO (77-61)

  • Round Rock 10, Chihuahuas 4: RHP Matt Waldron (3-7, 7.76 ERA) allowed six runs on eight hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings in the loss. RF Brandon Dixon (1.343 OPS) went 1-for-3 with his ninth homer and a walk and 2B C.J. Hinojosa (.825 OPS) went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored and C Michael Cantu (.424 OPS) went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

DOUBLE-A SAN ANTONIO (67-66)

  • Amarillo 6, Missions 2: RHP Thomas Eshelman (4.58) opened the game with five shutout innings before the ball allowed six runs over the final three innings, including right-hander Grant Gavin (2-1, 5.06) allowing four runs – three earned – in two-thirds of an inning. SS Connor Hollis (.915 OPS) went 3-for-5 with a double and C Yorman Rodriguez (.754 OPS) doubled twice and drove in a run. LF Tirso Ornelas (.763 OPS) went 2-for-3.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

