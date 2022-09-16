ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Pipeline in West Virginia is in jeopardy over political infighting

By Mark Curtis
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A major economic project that is near and dear to many people in West Virginia may be in serious trouble because of a dispute in the U.S. Senate. While this is a potentially big economic driver for West Virginia, it is also quite controversial.

Completion of the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline from central West Virginia into Virginia will bring an estimated $200 million a year in revenue to West Virginia, according to state officials.

The project was stalled over environmental concerns and a court fight, but Senator Joe Manchin made a deal with the White House for the pipeline to be finished. This in exchange for his “yes” vote on the “Inflation Reduction act of 2022.” That infuriated environmentalists, including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Sanders now plans to torpedo a continuing resolution, or C-R, to keep the U.S. government open and funded if the gas pipeline permitting is included in the bill.

“Let me be very clear to all of you all. If it doesn’t get done on this continuing resolution, D-E-A-D, dead!” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

“I think if it doesn’t make it on the C-R like he says, I wouldn’t throw he towel in. I understand why he’s saying that. Because it puts more force in to being able to garner the votes to get that done,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

Senator Manchin says Democrats will need at least 15 Republicans to join them in supporting the continuing resolution to keep the government open, and with the pipeline project intact. But Senator Capito and other Republicans say they can’t commit to saying “yes” until they see an actual copy of the resolution.

Right now, no votes are scheduled, but there is some urgency. If the continuing resolution is not passed, the government shutdown would occur Oct. 1.

Rebecca Grahovac
3d ago

We need this pipeline: it can be environmental safe ! Wey need 2 be energy independence again. our energy business is more cleaner 2 environments than Russia or China. Manufacturing 2

FrankyDog
3d ago

If Democrats want this gas pipeline, why didn't they want the oil pipeline in the Northwest? Just doesn't make sense to me. That was oil pumping into our country to make all kinds of fuels and lubricants from. Self sufficiency. They didn't want it. Now they want this gas pipeline to run through West Virginia farmers land. It's okay to go through West Virginia land, but not okay for Northwestern land. How does West Virginia benefit from this, or will it just be passing through?

Petunia Luna
3d ago

I hope so. The Mountain pipeline, a corporate pipe moving toxic high carbon shale gas across the West Virginia mountains is expected to emit 90,000 cubic TONS OF CARBON AND METHANE ANNUALLY into our waters and air to Virginia. what do West Virginians get out of it besides more Cancer Centers, more dead birds and animals? Nothing except a 36% raise in natural gas consumer rates. West Virginia has more pipelines than any state in the country per square mile. To Manchin and his fossil fuel bosses, West Virginia is one big toxic waste dump. Ravage all the resources, dump toxins at will, as he does with his toxic coal ash business. It is past time to stand up to the use of our lands and waters as the most toxic land use in the country for the profits of Manchin and his fossil fuel corporations paying him millions in "donations, over $1,200,000 last year alone, while West Virginians stay one of the two poorest states in the country with the highest death rate. Stand up for West Virgina.

