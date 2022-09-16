Read full article on original website
2 killed in crash on I-40 in Dickson County
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Dickson County late Sunday night.
Woman Killed in Sunday’s Hit and Run on Harding Place at Jonquil Drive Identified
September 19, 2022 – Fatal crash investigators are working to identify the hit and run driver involved in Sunday’s 12:30 a.m. two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Harding Place and Jonquil Drive that claimed the life of Maria Velasquez-Vaquiz, 62, of Nashville. The preliminary investigation shows that Velasquez-Vaquiz...
Child found safe after father leads TN officers on multi-county chase
A baby is safe and sound and his father is in jail after a multi-county chase involving five law enforcement agencies in Middle Tennessee.
Metro Police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in South Nashville
Metro Police are searching for the driver involved in an overnight hit-and-run crash that left a 62-year-old woman dead in South Nashville.
Metro Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a hit and run crash in south Nashville that claimed the life of a Nashville woman. Police said Maria Velasquez-Vaquiz, 62, died as the result of the two-vehicle crash at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Harding Place and Jonquil Drive.
23-year-old woman dies in head-on crash with semi on I-24 in RuCo
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed that a young woman from Murfreesboro died on Friday morning in a crash with a tractor-trailer that shut down I-24 in Rutherford County for several hours. According to THP, 23-year-old Haley Allen entered I-24 in the wrong direction from Church...
23-Year-Old Haley Allen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rutherford County (Rutherford County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning in Rutherford County. The officials reported that 23-year-old Haley Allen was [..]
Woman dies in two-vehicle head-on crash in Antioch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday around 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Bakertown Road. The woman who died was 24-year-old Iliana Lara of Hendersonville. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Lara was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry westbound on...
24-Year-Old Iliana Lara Died, 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Saturday. The officials reported that 24-year-old Iliana Lara was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Hendersonville woman killed in head-on collision
A Hendersonville woman was killed Saturday morning in a head-on car crash on Bakertown Road in Antioch.
Driver accused of hitting Rutherford County student at crosswalk indicted
The driver has been charged with one count of driver to exercise due care.
Robbery suspect wanted by Estill Springs police
The Estill Springs Police department is asking for your help to identify the individual pictured above. At approximately 10:40pm on September 17, 2022 this person entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you know or saw anything suspicious please contact Detective Tyree by calling (931)-649-2233 or...
McMinnville neighbor protects business, holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive
When a suspicious man was circling a McMinnville business while the owners were away Friday night, neighbors took matters into their own hands to protect the store.
1 killed in Cheatham County crash
One person was killed in a crash in Cheatham County Saturday afternoon.
Dump truck driver dies after crash on I-65 in Williamson County
A 70-year-old dump truck driver has died following a crash in Williamson County on Tuesday evening.
Dad arrested after pointing gun at daughter’s boyfriend in front of sandwich shop
A Nashville man is facing felony charges after police say he pointed a gun at his daughter’s boyfriend earlier this month.
Arrest made in Vandalism case in Franklin County
With the combined efforts of the Decherd, Winchester and Cowan Police Departments, charges are being filed against a suspect for multiple counts of vandalism. This is related to the spray-painted graffiti on buildings, bridges, underpasses, and other properties that have occurred recently in Decherd, Winchester, and Cowan that included the tag “Moses” in recent months.
Investigation underway after body found along Stones River Greenway
An investigation is underway after a body was found along the Stones River Greenway early Saturday morning.
Man arrested after allegedly running from police with baby
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who wanted out of Dickson County was arrested Friday after driving from police with an infant. Hickman County Sheriff officials said they had received information that Matt Tidwell was staying at a residence on Primm Springs Road. Since Tidwell had an active warrant for his arrest, officers went to the address. However, before deputies could arrive, Tidwell fled from the home along with a baby.
Semi drives into woods near Pelham exit
A semi traveling east bound on Interstate 24 crashed near the 128 mile marker around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to Travis Lawyer, Chief of the Monteagle Fire and Rescue Department, the truck ran into the woods right past the on ramp to I-24 E at the Pelham exit. The truck was hauling food grade items.
