Read full article on original website
Related
owegopennysaver.com
Vendors wanted for Rotary’s November Craft Fair
Owego Rotary Club’s Craft Fair returns Nov. 20, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge. Local artisans and makers of handcrafted treasures and homemade products can apply now for a space to display their items by emailing to craftfair@owegorotary.org for an application. Applications are also available for pickup on Front Street in Owego at Black Cat Gallery, Riverow Bookshop, and at the Tioga Arts Council.
owegopennysaver.com
Photo: Student cars featured as part of Winners Circle Project at Watkins Glen
Pictured is Owego Free Academy’s build as part of the Winners Circle Project. Here, the students were able to bring their cars to Watkins Glen on Sept. 9. We will have more on the Watkins event, as well as information about an upcoming movie that features the project and the story behind the founder of the Winners Circle Project and his work on the track with youth in an upcoming edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. Provided photo.
owegopennysaver.com
What’s Happening for the week of September 18, 2022
What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.
owegopennysaver.com
This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for September 18 in Owego
Owego Town Supervisor Donald Castellucci, Jr. and Kevin Vestel from Edward Jones held a press conference at the Owego Shared Services Building on Sept. 8 to announce their support of the 2022 Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The event will take place in Owego this year, and on Sept. 18 at Hickories Park in Owego.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
owegopennysaver.com
Punching out Parkinson’s
Rock Steady Boxing Southern Tier NY, based out of Binghamton, recently opened a location in Owego. The nonprofit has expanded their “Punch out Parkinson’s” program. Twice-weekly sessions started during the summer at UHS Physical Therapy, located at 941 Rte. 17C in Owego. Rock Steady Boxing (RSB) cites...
owegopennysaver.com
Faith Column; Need for Focus
Hello! My name is Nancy Adams, and on July 1 I became the pastor of the Owego United Methodist Church. I am really enjoying my church family, living in the village, and look forward to meeting many of you!. I actually moved to Owego in late June, with a seemingly...
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County’s Summer Youth Employment Program
Each year New York State appropriates TANF funds to support the New York State Summer Youth Employment Program. These funds are allocated to the local Department of Social Services to administer this program. The Summer Youth Employment Program is an important way to introduce youth into the workforce and help...
Comments / 0