Jimmies Blank Morningside, Stay Unbeaten in GPAC
JAMESTOWN, ND. (jimmiepride.com) – The University of Jamestown women’s soccer team won its second straight conference match Saturday afternoon, defeating Morningside (Iowa) 3-0 at the Jimmie Turf Field. The Jimmies improve to 2-0-0 in the conference and 3-4-1 overall. Morningside falls to 2-4-0 overall and 0-2-0 in the...
Two Second-Half Goals by Morningside Send Jimmies to Defeat
JAMESTOWN, ND. (jimmiepride.com) – Morningside (Iowa) scored twice in the second half Saturday afternoon, sending the University of Jamestown men’s soccer team to a 2-0 defeat at the Jimmie Turf Field. The loss puts the Jimmies’ overall record at 2-5-1 and 0-1-1 in the conference, while the Mustangs...
Blue Jays Fall to Williston, Travel to Bismarck High Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Blue Jay boys soccer team fell 2-1 to Williston in the final home match of the regular season on Saturday afternoon. Jamestown’s Henry Yolain scored in the fifth minute as Jamestown jumped out to a 1-0 advantage. Iddi Ramadhani had the assist for the Jays before Williston struck for two goals in the next 15 minutes to take a 2-1 lead into the half. The Coyotes hung on in the second half behind 12 saves from James Brenner. Blue Jay goalkeeper Grand Lunde was forced to make 21 saves on Saturday afternoon to keep Jamestown in the match.
Faith Brintle Named New Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach
University of Jamestown women’s basketball head coach Thad Sankey has announced Faith Brintle as the Jimmies’ new assistant coach. Brintle joins the staff after spending the 2021-22 season an assistant coach at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyo., helping lead the Golden Eagles to an 18-12 overall record. while advancing to the Region IX semifinals for the first time in program history.
Valley City X-Country: Blue & White XC Meet Results
Valley City, ND (NEWSDAKOTA.com) – Great day at the Blue & White XC meet at Valley City. Started the day with roughly 70 elementary runners and the Girls & Boys 4K. After a 2-hour thunderstorm delay we finished strong with the Girls & Boys 5K. Top ten finishers for the girls 5K were Reagan Berg 5th, Greta Goven 8th, and Brynn Lueck 9th. Next meet for the Hi-Liners is Saturday at the Border Battle in Grand Forks.
Carrington Drops to Bismarck Shiloh in Pre-quarters at Valley City Optimist Tourney
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Valley City Optimist Volleyball Tournament was held in Valley City for the first time in two years on Saturday, September 17th. 24 total Class B teams from around the area were divided into six pools, four teams in each pool, utilizing six courts at the High School and Rec center. Pool play began at 8am, with the championship and third place match scheduled at 5pm. The Carrington Cardinals won the championship in 2019 over Lamoure/Litchville/Marion. This year, both teams were eliminated in the pre-quarterfinals.
51st Annual Jamestown Stock Car Stampede – September 23rd & 24th
JAMESTOWN, ND. (jamestownspeedway.com) – Drivers and Fans: The most exciting weekend of Motorsports in Jamestown is quickly approaching! The 51ST ANNUAL JAMESTOWN STOCK CAR STAMPEDE takes place on Friday, September 23rd (7:00 PM Start Time) and Saturday, September 24th (5:00 PM Start Time)!! This year’s event features the traditional Stampede format with a twist! The goal remains to have two days of good, hard, fast, clean racing, mixed with some camping, cookouts, and hanging with old friends. This is one event you want to be a part of!
Tim Ost To Leave His Morning Show Broadcast On KOVC
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After 47 years on the air, Tim Ost (TOST in the Morning) will be leaving his morning show after his shift on Friday, September 23rd. Tim will stay on in radio sales with i3G Media in Valley City. A party recognizing Tim Ost and...
Jacobson Reflects on First Year at Jamestown Arts Center
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Anna Jacobson says her first year at the Jamestown Arts Center has been eventful. Jacobson was hired to fill the role of Director of Education and Exhibition in 2021. Her first job was helping taking down the Jamestown Friends of the Fine Arts Annual Art Show with then Gallery Manager Sally Jepson.
Jamestown Career & Tech Center Grant Update
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Public School Board received an update regarding the Career & Technology Center grant. Earlier this year, the center received a grant of $798,700 from the North Dakota State Board for Career and Technical Education. CTC Assistant Director Darby Heinert says there have been...
Dazey Woman Graduates from JRMC Cancer Center
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – Tina Bryn said cancer changed her a little, not just her hair. After a cancer diagnosis in July 2021, the 47-year-old said she is more apt to enjoy memories with her family rather than take on extra tasks. “Work will be there tomorrow. I don’t...
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – “Hi everybody, and a pleasant good evening” (Vin Skully.) Leaves are turning color and evenings are a bit cooler as we transition into the fall season. Take time to embrace the beauty. Missouri River Energy Services (MRES) held meetings last week. The...
‘Mention the Unmentionables’ Set Oct. 6
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – Moms matter. And so does their health. Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC) is making education easy for busy moms to access at the Mention the Unmentionables event on Thursday, Oct. 6. “Questions about women’s health can feel embarrassing,” said OB/GYN Dr. Emily Stromquist. “Mention the...
Chamber Business After Hours Invites Local Officials
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Chamber of Commerce hosts Business After Hours (BAH) at various sites to give members of the public the chance to network and learn more about that business. Chamber Executive Director Emily Bivens says their next BAH will be slightly different. Bivens says from...
JPS School Compliance Report, Civics Project Grant Received
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Public School Board approved the School Compliance Reports Monday night. Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech informed the board that the reports have replaced the school accreditation process from years prior. Dr. Lech says administrators are required to review assurances and make sure the school’s...
Pedestrian Killed in Early Sunday Morning McHenry Crash
McHenry Man Facing Criminal Vehicular Homicide
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Grace City man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours of Sept. 18. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports a street dance was occuring in McHenry when at approximately 2:55 AM, a Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian walking on Jones Street directly east of Hohneck street.
