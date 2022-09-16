ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Column: Trump cultists are trying to sabotage election officials with 'paper terrorism.' Don't let them win

By Mark Z. Barabak
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HK60F_0hxz9N6T00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVeDU_0hxz9N6T00
Lies, disinformation and harassment aimed at gumming up the system have complicated the work of election officials heading into November's midterm balloting. (Los Angeles Times)

This is peak busy season for those who run the country's elections, with the Nov. 8 midterms less than 60 days away.

There are polling places to be situated. Election workers to hire and train. Ballots to proofread and mail out.

And, increasingly, there is a flood of lies and misinformation to combat, along with an apparent attempt by Trump cultists to undermine the election system with a deliberate sabotage campaign.

In recent weeks, election offices around the country have been buried with public records requests pertaining to the 2020 vote, part of an effort led by election deniers including former President Trump's serially indicted ex-strategist Stephen K. Bannon and the MyPillow chief executive and nut case Mike Lindell.

The requests — many identically worded, cut and pasted — shouldn't be mistaken for an honest attempt at holding public officials accountable. Rather, it is a devious attempt to gum up the country's election machinery at the worst possible moment.

Resources that should be devoted to ensuring the smooth execution of November's balloting are instead being diverted to respond to malicious mischief. (Many of the requests seek access to the "cast vote record," which is data produced by devices such as ballot scanners, in the apparent hope of "proving" the widely debunked notion that election machines were tampered with.)

"Paper terrorism" is how Tommy Gong, the elections chief in the Bay Area's Contra Costa County, described it. His office has received 64 public records requests — more than in the previous three years combined — even though the results there were hardly in dispute: Joe Biden walloped Trump 72% to 26%.

By law, each request requires an expeditious response, providing the information or a detailed explanation as to what may be released and what cannot because it is protected by law. That means time and energy taken from more urgent and important responsibilities.

To be clear: There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Numerous audits, scores of lawsuits and Trump's own Justice Department determined as much.

Nor is there a widespread epidemic of voter fraud. The New York Times reviewed hundreds of criminal cases going back to 2017 and found, on average, fewer than two people were charged per state per year. In a nation with nearly 214 million registered voters, that's an infinitesimally small number.

To the extent there is a crisis affecting our election system, it is one largely created by Trump and his deluded followers, some of whom are running for office to hijack and subvert the voting process, and others who seek to undermine its integrity by spreading deliberate falsehoods .

Kind of like an arsonist who strikes a match, then points to the flames as evidence of fire risk.

For the last several years, the National Assn. of Secretaries of State has worked to fight misinformation through a public education campaign, #TrustedInfo2022 , steering voters to states' websites and social media pages.

"We're trying to make certain that respective voters have a better understanding of the measures that go into the election process" to dispel myths and build faith in the system, said Tahesha Way, New Jersey's secretary of state and president of the organization.

That doesn't mean fact-checking politicians, or policing political speech.

"Our efforts are focused on distributing as widely and frequently as possible accurate information about voting and registering to vote," said Joe Kocurek, a spokesman for California Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

"We're in a new environment where there are people who use propaganda to dissuade voters from exercising their franchise," Kocurek said. "It's our responsibility to help voters and help counties that administer elections to inform voters about what their voting options are, timelines, eligibility requirements and all of that."

In the Bay Area, Gong has collaborated with election officials from 11 Northern California counties to dispel misinformation and demystify the voting process by holding information sessions and inviting members of the public to watch as they prepare for the midterm balloting.

"Twenty years ago, a successful election was one where you didn't make the news," Gong said. "Now we're really having to put ourselves out there to advocate for the validity of the election and for the profession of election officials."

(Faithful readers may recall Gong from a previous column as the subject of unwarranted and racist attacks after he oversaw the 2020 balloting in San Luis Obispo County.)

Transparency is a good thing. Subterfuge is not.

Gong said that one small county had an election staffer trained and ready to venture out in the community as part of an education and outreach effort, but that person is now tied up responding to malevolent public records requests.

Inundating election offices with nuisance paperwork won't ensure the probity of November's election. Quite the contrary. It's a cynical attempt to undermine the results, so critics can then point to any lapses to justify their phony claims of fraud and malfeasance.

Don't let it succeed. Be sure to vote. Act as if the future of American democracy depends on it.

Because it does.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 79

Jay Jay
2d ago

Trump's no plan do nothing Republicans might do better off if they actually set an agenda but they don't want to do nothing but cry about their misgivings what cry babies

Reply(3)
13
fkbiden
3d ago

California has been cheating for decades and ny too! we know they cheated but their will b a army on hand to make sure 22 doesn't become 20

Reply(7)
14
Dawne Ciambrone
3d ago

Misinformation are you kidding me look at California look at New York look at Rhode Island New Jersey New Hampshire Pennsylvania all Cheated in the election with your mail in ballots and you think it’s racist to have voter ID are you kidding me right now I am so tired of everybody blaming everything on one person take a good look at yourself before you stop criticizing everyone

Reply(7)
12
Related
The Independent

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Obama ‘blew it’ because Trump was elected after him

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has suggested that former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office was marked by failure because he was succeeded by his polar opposite: Donald Trump.The primetime host of The Ingraham Angle delivered her take on Wednesday night while complaining about what she considered breathless coverage of the 44th president’s visit to the White House for a ceremony unveiling portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama.“It’s one of those days, when the media pretends that Obama was a totally successful president,” said Ms Ingraham, labelling him “the establishment’s last real chance”.“And Obama, I...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Shirley Weber
Person
Mike Lindell
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sabotage#Election Fraud#Mypillow
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Washington Examiner

Trump bragged to associates about knowledge of French president's 'naughty' private life: Report

Former President Donald Trump bragged to his associates about knowledge of French President Emmanuel Macron's "naughty" private life, according to a new report. A document seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid titled “Info re: President of France” triggered a "trans-Atlantic freakout" in Paris and Washington, the report from Rolling Stone claimed, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation. Though it is unknown what the details entailed and whether it included details of Macron's private life, the document has U.S. and French intelligence agencies scrambling to see whether there has been a security breach, the report said.
POTUS
NBC News

Trump's seized passports could be a problem for him, legal experts say

Donald Trump has complained that FBI agents' seizure of his passports showed that investigators ran amok as they searched his Florida resort, but new information about how and where the documents were found could spell major trouble for the former president, legal experts told NBC News. In a footnote in...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’

Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
POTUS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
429K+
Followers
70K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy