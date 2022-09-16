Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor says Ohio redistricting amendments ineffective to stop gerrymandering: Capitol Letter

Read full article on original website
JD Vance grows lead over Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race: Poll
J.D. Vance has expanded his lead over Tim Ryan (D-OH) in the Ohio Senate race, positioning himself with a lead of 4 percentage points less than two months before Election Day.
Washington Examiner
Trump rally live: Former president in Ohio with JD Vance for speech
Former President Donald Trump will be stumping for Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio tonight at 7 p.m. Former President Donald Trump will be stumping for Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio tonight at 7 p.m. Vance recently widened his lead over his opponent Tim Ryan (D-OH) by 4 percentage points. This gives Vance more momentum just two months out from Election Day in November.
Tim Ryan on ‘extremist’ GOP: ‘We’ve got to kill and confront that movement’
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) said his party and, more generally, Americans need to “kill and confront” what he described as an “extremist” movement within the GOP. “The Democrats aren’t right on everything. And I’m willing to sit down and have conversations about how we can move out of this age of stupidity,” Ryan said during an appearance Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “Some of those answers will come from Republicans, not the extremists that we are dealing with every single day, we’ve got to kill and confront that movement, but working with normal mainstream Republicans, that’s going to be really, really important.”
Testy Sen. Ron Johnson Claims He Was Only Involved In Fake Electors Plot For 'Seconds'
The Wisconsin Republican, trailing in polls, suddenly wants to distance himself from Donald Trump.
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in Ohio
Ohio is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. Often found hidden deep in the woods and sometimes out in plain sight, this abandoned reformatory is actually quite charming from the outside. Its inside, however, tells a totally different story. Keep reading to learn more.
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden has a Versailles problem
VERSAILLES, Pennsylvania — As if to emphasize that this river town of 1,200 has zero in common with the royalty that once ruled at the eponymous location outside Paris, royalty far removed from the concerns and the despair of its people, this Youghiogheny River town is pronounced in its own unique Appalachian way: Ver-sales.
Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
MIAMI - A criminal investigation is being launched into how a group of migrants was sent from Texas to Massachusetts with Florida taxpayer money on orders from Governor Ron DeSantis.The Bexar County Sheriff's office confirmed that to CBS4 News. Sheriff Javier Salazar says these migrants were "Lured, hoodwinked and exploited" for political purposes and that's why he's opening an investigation.Salazar said investigators had so far only spoken to attorneys representing some of the migrants and did not name any potential suspects who might face charges.He did not mention DeSantis in a news conference that appeared to mark the first time...
Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month
States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
Nan Whaley, Running For Governor Of Ohio, Vows To Make Abortion Legal Again If Elected
Nan Whaley knew that the women of Ohio were not going to sit out the mid term elections, as soon as the news broke that the Supreme Court had reversed Roe V. Wade on June 24. The former Mayor of Dayton, who was running for Governor against incumbent Mike Dewine, joined a rally of over 5,000 people on the State House steps in Columbus, Ohio, and a Republican-identified woman sought her out. “She came up to me,” Whaley tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “And she told me, ‘I voted for DeWine, but no more, no more.”
Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio
Ohio’s foodbanks say they’re desperate as summer is turning to fall. Demand has skyrocketed with increasing food costs at the same time that their resources have evaporated. And with current supply chain disruptions, they need to order food now if they hope to have it when winter comes. And even though the state is sitting […] The post Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio clinics say phones ringing constantly after abortion ban blocked by judge
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Clinics and providers in Ohio have been having their phones ring constantly […] The post Ohio clinics say phones ringing constantly after abortion ban blocked by judge appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
EXPLAINER: Bused, flown migrants can live in US -- for now
Republican governors have been sending more migrants released at the U.S. border with Mexico to Democratic strongholds, raising questions about their legal status, how they are lured on board buses and planes and the cost to taxpayers. Florida’s Ron DeSantis flew about 50 Venezuelans last week to the small, upscale island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. During the weekend, Texas’ Greg Abbott bused more migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington home. U.S. authorities are grappling with unusually large numbers of migrants crossing the border from Mexico amid rapidly changing demographics. The administration said Monday that people from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua accounted for more than one of three migrants stopped at the border in August. Authorities stopped migrants 2.15 million times from October through August, the first time above 2 million during the government’s fiscal year. Since April, Texas has bused about 8,000 migrants to Washington, 2,200 to New York and 300 to Chicago. Arizona bused more than 1,800 to Washington since May, while the city of El Paso, Texas, bused more than 1,100 to New York since Aug. 23.
'Take dangerous firearms off the streets': Summit County planning gun buyback event
Summit County is planning a gun buyback event to try to curb gun violence in the community. The details of the event, including the date, haven’t been set, but County Council on Aug. 29 passed a resolution creating the voluntary Summit County Gun Buyback and Safety Training Initiative. The...
