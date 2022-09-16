Read full article on original website
Blizzard Defends Locking 'Overwatch 2' Heroes Behind Battle Pass
Overwatch 2 will lock heroes behind its battle pass, offering players the option to grind through the levels on the free version or cough up $10 to unlock the hero instantly in the premium version. As the game is going to be free to play, Blizzard has defended its decision explaining it makes the most economic sense for the developer.
‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ Officially Announced, Bringing Back Stealth Gameplay
The upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage was announced today at Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Showcase. The new title will star Basim, of Valhalla fame, and will see a return to the franchise’s stealth gameplay, much to the delight of many fans. See the trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage...
'God of War Ragnarök' Fans Spot Badass Throwback To The Original Game
The release of God of War Ragnarök is just a few months away and the excitement is certainly building. Santa Monica Studio recently unveiled some of the improvements made to God of War Ragnarök’s gameplay which includes a “whole new suite” of powers for Kratos. We also know that this time round, Kratos will be able to select different shields, each with their own advantages. In a recent clip released by Game Informer though, fans have spotted a fun nod to the series’ original game.
‘Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0’ Release Date And New Battle Royale Map Revealed
Back in 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone launched and made its mark on the battle-royale genre. A couple of years on and the widely popular, free-to-play standalone mode is still going strong. As Warzone transitions through its third Call of Duty title, it enters a new era dubbed "2.0", and we finally have the juicy details including the new map location and release date to share with you!
'Assassin's Creed Mirage' Seems To Feature Real Gambling
It’s finally here. Last Saturday brought us what we’d all been waiting for - the full reveal of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The title is set in ninth-century Baghdad, and follows Valhalla’s Basim, as he grows from a street orphan into a master assassin thanks to the training of his mentor, Roshan.
It's A Very Good Time To Be A Samurai Fan Right Now
If you’re a video game enjoyer, which I’m assuming you are since you’re on this page now, chances are, you’re still digesting all of yesterday’s news. Between the State of Play and Nintendo Direct, there was something for everyone. Especially if you like farming games.
‘Assassin's Creed Valhalla’ Final DLC Coming, Will Tie Up Loose Ends
Ubisoft announced today at their Assassin’s Creed Showcase that a new DLC, titled The Last Chapter, is coming to Valhalla. The upcoming add-on will be the final expansion for the massive action RPG, and will see Eivor setting out on a journey to “farther shores.”. Speaking of Assassin’s...
Captain America And Black Panther Take On Hydra In New Marvel Game Trailer
We finally know what Uncharted creator Amy Hennig has been cooking up over at Skydance Media. It was previously announced that Hennig was working on an ‘ensemble’ game. Some fans theorised that it could be centred around the Fantastic Four but earlier today, leaks suggested that it would instead be a World War II team-up between Captain America and Black Panther - and it looks like the rumour was correct.
'Elden Ring Reborn’ Is Reworking Almost Every Aspect Of The Game
Elden Ring hasn’t even been out for a full year yet, and fans are already out here reworking the whole game, because what else are you supposed to do after playing through the whole thing several times over? Of course, the silly character-replacing mods were already a thing, but this is to go even further beyond - a complete gameplay overhaul.
New ‘Assassin's Creed’ Will Be Set Where Fans Have Always Wanted
Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Showcase revealed a huge amount of news for the stealth and RPG franchise. From officially revealing Assassin’s Creed Mirage, to announcing the final story DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, there’s plenty for fans to be excited about. However, the real highlight of the show was Codename Red.
'Elden Ring' Street View Is The Chillest Way To Explore The Lands Between
On the whole, Elden Ring is not a chill game. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. It took one player five months to beat the game’s final boss and what’s even worse is that it took 361 attempts for the player to realise that the boss had a second phase. Yikes. Another player reached the final boss of a no-hit run only to have his internet cut out. Elden Ring rewards patience, but is all in all an oftentimes painful experience. There’s now a far more relaxed way to enjoy the Lands Between though.
‘Metal: Hellsinger’ Review: A Rhythm FPS To Send You To Nirvana
Demons fly at me from every corner of Hell. A Behemoth swings its gargantuan cleaver from above and some other hellish creature fires electric bolts as I duck, dive, dip and dodge my way through the realm, timing my attacks to the beat of a headbanging metal track. On the surface, Metal: Hellsinger is DOOM meets Rock Band, however it’s so much more fleshed out than that.
'Hogwarts Legacy' PlayStation Exclusive Content Will Unlock For Xbox, PC And Switch
Witches and wizards, the release of Hogwarts Legacy grows ever closer. Just a few short weeks ago, it was leaked that the game would include a PlayStation exclusive quest. Well, at yesterday’s State Of Play showcase, that quest was finally revealed. The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop actually looks surprisingly creepy as it showcases the darker side of the Wizarding World.
After The 'Rise Of The Ronin' Reveal, Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing
Yesterday was packed to the rafters with announcements. First up, Nintendo finally unveiled the title for the follow up to Breath Of The Wild before Sony later dropped a brand new story trailer for the highly-anticipated God Of War Ragnarök. Amidst all of our returning favourites though, several new games were announced including Team Ninja’s latest IP, Rise Of The Ronin.
'Tekken 8' Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful And Fans Cannot Contain Their Hype
Yesterday was a huge day for video game fans. With both a Nintendo Direct and PlayStation State of Play thrown our way, we’ve been hit with a truckload of exciting trailers and announcements - we now have an official title and release date for the Breath of the Wild sequel, an amazing new God of War: Ragnarök trailer, and a bunch of classic N64 games (including GoldenEye 007) making their way onto the Nintendo Switch Online service.
Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' Trailer Is Melting Minds Over Who Is And Isn't A Skrull
The past few days have seen a whole bunch of Disney, Star Wars and Marvel announcements and updates, thanks to the D23 Expo in California, but one in particular has been boggling the minds of fans. And no, I don’t mean the oddly meta High School Musical series, in which the characters find out that they’re going to be extras in the in-universe High School Musical 4: The Reunion (although I’d argue that is even more confusing than what we’re about to get onto). No, we’re talking about Secret Invasion, baby.
Award-Winning Adventure 'It Takes Two' Comes To Switch This November
It Takes Two, the unsuccessful marriage simulator that won multiple awards and accolades, is on its way to Nintendo Switch. Cody and May are a couple whose relationship has hit the rocks and they tell their daughter Rose that they are going to get a divorce. The child, devastated by the news, lets her tears fall on her dolls and a magical spell transports Cody and May into the bodies of the dolls. As a co op adventure, the players must collaborate to travel through platforming sections and solve puzzles, discovering the enchanting beauty of a tiny world and repairing the rifts between the two characters.
‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Hacker Claims To Have ‘Bully 2’ Details
The same ‘teapotuberhacker’ who has claimed responsibility for the huge Grand Theft Auto VI leak of the weekend - read all about that here - has apparently also found themselves in possession of some significant information and materials relating to another long-awaited Rockstar Games title, Bully 2. We’ve...
PlayStation Shows Off 'God Of War Ragnarök' PS5 Custom Controller
If there’s any two things that PlayStation fans love, it’s God of War Ragnarök news and swanky new controller designs, so I imagine that many were delighted by the way that last night’s State of Play stream wrapped up. The main event, obviously, was a new Ragnarök trailer, this time showcasing yet more juicy gameplay, an appearance from big boy Tyr, as well as Thor swinging his hammer, as Thor does. Oh, and Kratos seems to have some sort of grappling hook now? So that’s neat. The whole thing is looking positively beautiful, too - November can’t come any quicker.
‘Floodland’ Pulls No Punches In Highlighting The Climate Crisis
Clicking away during my preview hands-on with Floodland, I completely lose track of time. I tell myself when I sit down, just 20 minutes, you’ve places to be, people to see. This is Gamescom after all; there’s always another appointment. And yet I’m transfixed, entirely engrossed in giving my group of survivors the basics they need - shelter, clean water, a supply of food - to regain some semblance of a life worth living after the game’s world - our world - has been devastated by rising sea levels.
