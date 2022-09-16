ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County to honor Black history with six new historical markers

Fairfax County will install six new historical markers over the next year honoring Black and African-American history. The markers will highlight local civil rights activists, enslaved peoples, educators, and a famed four-star general. At last week’s Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting, it was revealed that a Board-appointed committee had...
Rescue Reston marks 10 years with rally for open space

Rescue Reston, a volunteer organization that seeks to preserve Reston’s open space, is officially marking its 10-year anniversary. The grassroots organization plans to host a rally on Oct. 15 from 1-3 p.m. to celebrate its efforts to protect Reston’s recreational open space. Rescue Reston formed in 2012 in...
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Sept. 10-15

Before you soak in the last summer rays before leaf-gathering season arrives or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Trash troubles pile up with the county out of trash cans until later in fall. RestonNow.com September 16, 2022...
Sugarland South Stream restoration to begin in the Town of Herndon

The Town of Herndon is moving forward with a multi-million-dollar contract to restore more than 1,000 feet of Sugarland Run Stream. At a Herndon Town Council meeting tomorrow (Tuesday), the council is expected to vote on awarding a nearly $964,000 contract to KBS Earthworks, Inc. to complete the project. Public...
