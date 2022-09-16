ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

International Insider: Period Of Mourning; TIFF Back To Life; Jean-Luc Godard Remembered; San Seb & French Oscar Picks

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FiM8r_0hxz5X7100
Deadline

Good afternoon Insiders. Max Goldbart here and as the world prepares for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, which has dominated headlines this week, I’ll take you through the past few days in international TV and film.

Period Of Mourning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOUpT_0hxz5X7100

A week like no other: As Insider writes, queues lasting at least several hours are snaking their way around the centre of London as thousands of people from up and down the country wait patiently to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin. The world’s second longest-serving monarch, who died Thursday September 8, is currently lying-in-state for four days until Monday’s funeral, and the nation remains in mourning. It has been a week like no other. Disruption has continued to daily life apace, protesters have been arrested and events have continued to be cancelled including a string of Premier League football matches due to the funeral preparations. Meanwhile, tributes from around the world have continued to pour in as a monarch is remembered, and successor King Charles III has been traveling the country going about his new duties.

Schedules uprooted: On TV, schedules have been heavily disrupted, with news bulletins and tribute programing mostly replacing what you would expect to air in the middle of September, normally a good time for ratings as family’s return from holiday and kids go back to school. I wrote Monday about how the broadcasters have been taking a day-to-day approach to their schedules, issuing updates every 24 hours. The BBC, which delayed Strictly Come Dancing by a week, has had surprisingly few complaints for its schedule changes, according to reports that came out Tuesday, with one insider telling Deadline they had actually been pleasantly surprised at how normal the schedules had been, and that this may account for the lack of grumpy viewers. “It could have been much worse,” they said. ITV has followed the BBC’s lead in uprooting schedules, while irreverent network Channel 4 has returned juggernauts such as Gogglebox and The Great British Bake Off, although the latter’s audience was quite a way down. Concerning question marks over censorship have also arisen, with Deadline breaking the news Tuesday that tongue-in-cheek comments about Queen Elizabeth II had been cut from the UK version of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver on Sky.

The funeral: Funeral prep has dominated all aspects of public life and the major broadcasters have been perhaps one of the more important elements of this. The BBC, ITV and Sky News will all show uninterrupted coverage of the event, which starts in earnest at 11AM BST (3AM PT) Monday. Each will utilize their top news presenters to talk viewers through goings-on at Westminster Abbey, as the 96-year-old monarch is laid to rest. Other tribute programing is set to sandwich the coverage, and it is not until Tuesday that things are expected to return to some semblance of normality following a mammoth effort that has mainly been overseen by the BBC. Across the pond, major U.S. news networks have been preparing their coverage in minute detail, with fleets of journalists on the ground in Britain. Joe Biden will be in attendance, along with a wealth of major world leaders including Justin Trudeau and Jacinda Ardern. The coverage is expected to be one of the most-watched TV broadcasts of all time. Princess Diana’s funeral was watched by more than 30M people in the UK in 1997. In the past couple of hours, I revealed a rift between the British broadcasters and newspapers over the live feed of the funeral. Industry sources told Deadline this Royal events-wrangling dispute has been a long time coming, and goes back further than the funeral.

TIFF Roars Back To Life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sidYL_0hxz5X7100

Soaking up the atmosphere: Mel Goodfellow on the ground here and it felt like pre-pandemic times (almost) along the Toronto International Film Festival’s King Street hub as the event returned to full strength for the first time in three years, with balmy weather encouraging Torontonians downtown to soak up the atmosphere over the first weekend. The busy streets were at odds with the mood in the market which saw fewer packages launched than normal, leading Mike Fleming Junior to question what business would be done. A handful of big deals did drop eventually, however, topped by Focus Features’ $30m acquisition of Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers. At the festival, the focus was on big U.S. prestige productions as TIFF sought to reclaim its crown as the fall’s premiere awards season launchpad, in the face of growing competition from Venice.

Expected contenders: A slew of expected contenders were showcased, topped by Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographic The Fabelmans and also including Viola Davis’s The Woman King, Peter Farrelly’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever and North American premieres for Venice titles The Banshees Of Inisherin and The Whale, for which Colin Farrell and Brendon Fraser are respectively being tipped for a Best Actor run. Farrell, who won best actor at Venice, was absent, but Fraser had the awards season bit between his teeth and was out and about at the festival, including at its revamped Tribute Awards on Sunday evening. Outside of film, other highlights included Taylor Swift’s 35mm premiere of her short film All Too Well: The Short Film, accompanied by an hour-long In Conversation event with TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey, and preview screenings in the presence of the writers and cast of the Handmaids Tale’s first two season five episodes accompanied by news that a sixth and final season had been greenlit.

Controversy: More controversial talking points included the pulling of Austrian director Ulrich Siedl’s new film Sparta following an investigative report in German magazine Der Spiegel raising concerns over the treatment of the young cast, and All The Beauty And The Bloodshed director and Venice 2022 Golden Lion winner Laura Poitras laying into festivals such as Venice and Toronto for inviting Hillary Clinton onto their red carpets. Filmfest Hamburg will no longer present Seidl with its prestigious Douglas Sirk Award following the reports, news that also broke this week.

Jean-Luc Godard Remembered

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LisFh_0hxz5X7100

“A national treasure”: The world paid tribute to Jean-Luc Godard this week, the pioneering French-Swiss auteur of the New Wave era who died aged 91. French President Emmanuel Macron called the Breathless, Le Petit Soldat and A Woman is a Woman director a “national treasure.” Others talked up Godard’s contribution to global cinema: a “giant who ripped up the rule book,” according to the BFI, and an “inspiration,” per Berlinale directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian. The tributes came in from far and wide and, if you want to hear more, this special episode of Take Two from Deadline’s Todd McCarthy and Pete Hammond is well worth a watch in full. Ditto this piece from Todd, who writes “ever impudent and exasperating, forever pushing boundaries but remaining elusive, and an artist in every fiber of his being, Godard always did exactly what he wanted to do.” Our thoughts go out to Jean-Luc’s family and friends.

San Sebastian Rolls Around

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BBDxg_0hxz5X7100

Getting creative (with investment): The San Sebastian Film Festival opens today with Prison 77 (Modelo 77), the latest film from Spanish filmmaker Alberto Rodríguez. This year is the festival’s 70th anniversary and organizers have compiled a bumper schedule of events and screenings to celebrate. As always, the festival’s popular Perlak section screens many of the buzzier titles, including Ruben Östlund’s Triangle Of Sadness. There are also hits like Sebastián Lelio’s latest The Wonder in the festival’s official selection. All eyes, however, will be on the festival’s industry section, which debuts its new creative investor’s conference featuring keynote sessions by CAA Media Finance’s Roeg Sutherland, Benjamin Kramer, and Sarah Schweitzman. One person who won’t be present is Glenn Close, who has had to step down from her jury president role due to a family emergency, replaced by Argentinian producer Matías Mosteirín. The creative investor conference runs September 19-20 and the festival 16-24. Our very own Zac Ntim will be on the ground next week, sending regular dispatches, so do tune in for the latest coverage. And Zac and Diana’s previews can be read here and here.

The French Selection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Egzhk_0hxz5X7100

Diop leads the pack: In the same week as Godard’s passing, one of the biggest annual events in French cinema took place in the shape of the pre-selection for the International Oscar submission. Five films were picked: Eric Gravel’s Full Time, Lise Asoka and Romane Gueret’s The Worst Ones, Alice Winocour’s Paris Memories, Alice Diop’s Saint-Omer and Mia Hansen-Love’s One Fine Morning. Some serious heavy hitters. This year also marks the first selection round since the overhaul of France’s selection committee to end the automatic involvement of the heads of the Cannes Film Festival, export agency Unifrance and the César Academy. Diop’s Saint-Omer is a hot favorite following Cannes and Venice gongs, and French cinephiles will be hoping the pic can become the first French film since 1992’s Indochine to win the coveted prize.

Essentials

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUdFk_0hxz5X7100

🌶️ Hot one: Amazon and Constantin Film are teaming on YA fantasy movie Silver based on the popular novel series.

🌶️ Another one: Jesse brought news of The Gone, an Irish mystery drama for RTÉ and New Zealand’s TVNZ featuring Richard Flood, Acushla-Tara Kupe and Game of Thrones star Michelle Fairley.

🌶️ Another one: Lionsgate pre-bought UK rights to feature romance Late in Summer.

🖊️ Signed up: Gangs Of Lagos creator Jáde Osiberu, who inked an overall deal with Prime Video.

🎬 Slate: Prime Video Germany unveiled its latest All or Nothing, a comedy from LOL: Last One Laughing Germany ensemble star Joko Winterscheidt and sketch show HILLarious. Country manager Philip Pratt told Jesse he is plotting a non-scripted push.

🍿 Box office: Universal’s George Clooney/Julia Roberts-starrer Ticket to Paradise‘s launch was pushed back a week due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Nancy had the news.

Festival latest: Check this fantastic exclusive interview by Mike with writer-director Allen Hughes at TIFF, who unveiled the first of five-part FX Tupac Shakur docuseries Dear Mama.

Festival latest: Iranian auteur Asgar Farhadi will preside over the jury for the International Feature Film Competition at this year’s Zurich Film Festival.

🤝 Done deal: New drama and comedy pact between Lionsgate and Canada’s Bell Media, per Jesse’s scoop.

🧑‍💼 New job: Range Media Partners hired Thomas Daley as Co-President of its international division.

🚪Exiting: Keshet International CEO Alon Shtruzman, who leaves after a decade. Keshet Media’s Avi Nir said people will be “talking around the campfires” about Shtruzman’s tenure for many years to come.

🏏 Howzaaaat?: Australia’s Nine Network ordered a drama series based on the life of the late, great Aussie cricketing master Shane Warne.

💰 Fined: A cool $4.1B

for Google from the European Court of Justice, following the Android mobile network debacle.

🎥 Trailer: Here’s a teaser for MaXXXIne from A24.

And finally: Fresh from his trip to Telluride, International Editor-At-Large Baz Bamigboye sat down with Sam Mendes to talk Olivia Colman-starring Empire of Light, one of the James Bond director’s most personal movies that looks set to light up awards season. Go deeper.

Mel Goodfellow and Zac Ntim contributed to this week’s International Insider.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

How To Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Livestream, Schedule & U.S. And UK Coverage Plans

By one estimate, as many as 4 billion people could be watching as the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II takes place on Monday, September 19 beginning at 11 a.m. BST (3 a.m. PT). As many as 750,000 people are predicted to travel to London for the state funeral and pay their respects as the queen lies in state, per the UK’s Guardian. Among those waiting in line 12-plus hours to pay their respects was David Beckham. The service at Westminster Abbey is likely to be among the biggest single ceremonial events staged in the U.K. since World War II. See...
U.K.
Deadline

The Queen’s Committal At Windsor Sees ‘Breaking Of The Wand’ Televised For The First Time In History

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest in St George’s Chapel, Windsor — bringing to an end the UK’s official period of mourning that began when she died 11 days ago.  At the Chapel, the setting for many royal weddings and funerals, including most recently the burial of the Queen’s husband the Duke of Edinburgh in 2021, the Queen was bid farewell in a far more intimate setting than the grand funeral service that took place earlier in the morning.  Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral – A Photo Gallery For the first time ever, the symbolic breaking of the Wand of Office...
U.K.
People

Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Olivia Colman Emerge as Oscar Contenders After Venice and Telluride

In case you missed it, movies are back — and so is Oscar season!. This year's crop of starry contenders started taking shape over Labor Day weekend thanks to the Telluride and Venice Film Festivals, where red carpets were rolled out and hotly anticipated movies finally screened in public. Who is emerging as a force to be reckoned with at next year's Oscars, which air on ABC March 12?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Payne
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Sam Mendes
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
John Oliver
Person
Jean Luc Godard
Person
Sebastián Lelio
The Independent

Queen’s funeral - latest: Monarch buried next to late husband in private service after nation bids farewell

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest next to her husband Prince Philip during a private burial service after her state funeral came to an end yesterday.The service was conducted at 7.30pm by the Dean of Windsor and was attended by only King Charles III and the royal family. The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel, at Windsor Castle, alongside those of the Duke of Edinburgh, her parents King George VI and the Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret’s ashes.Earlier, at St George’s Chapel, King Charles fought back...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sofia Coppola Sets ‘Priscilla’ As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley

Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well. Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sally Field Praises The ‘Method’ And Challenges Denier Brian Cox To An “Act-Off” Ahead Of Celebrating The Actors Studio 75th At Academy Museum

EXCLUSIVE: The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has been celebrating the 75th anniversary of The Actors Studio with special screenings and in-person conversations on Sunday nights in August and September. Of course, the studio is the thespian mecca and home to so many in the profession looking to hone their craft and work out their approach to their art. The guru teacher most associated with it was the great Lee Strasberg, and it even had its own long-running TV series Inside The Actors Studio in which so many stars came back to share secrets of success that had to much...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Cannes Film Festival#Telluride Film Festival#Tv News#Premier League
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II: Grandchildren, Including Prince William, Prince Harry, Stand Vigil At Laying In State – watch

Prince William and Prince Harry have joined their cousins in standing vigil for their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in London’s Westminster Hall. The Queen’s eldest grandchild is Peter Phillips, aged 44. Viscount Severn is the youngest at 14 years of age. This is the first time the grandchildren of a monarch have ever stood vigil at a coffin. pic.twitter.com/sMm4wiqdMl — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 17, 2022 The new Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex joined Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor in standing at the catafalque where thousands of mourners have filed past in...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

The Queen Begins Final Journey, King Charles Leads Procession Behind Casket To Westminster Abbey – Watch

Silence has fallen over the city of London, save for the mournful sound of bagpipes. For the first time since 1965, the capital is playing host to a State funeral procession, as the nation farewells Queen Elizabeth II.  The new King Charles III led the procession walking behind his late mother’s coffin this morning, as it was brought from Westminster Hall to the nearby Abbey for her funeral service. Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral – A Photo Gallery Members of the Royal Family walk behind the Queen's coffin as a procession sets off from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. Follow the latest: https://t.co/8AFWhoW82a 📺 Sky...
U.K.
Deadline

Bill Maher Gives A ‘Real Time’ Take On Joe Biden, Post-Midterms, History As Fan Fiction

Bill Maher thinks Joe Biden is currently doing a good job. But he also warned against fan fiction as history, perhaps offering a contradiction that only he understands. Maher started off the Real Time night strong with a one-on-one featuring country singer Trace Adkins, who is also starring in the new Fox TV series Monarch with Susan Sarandon. Adkins sat down and said that Maher occasionally told a funny joke. Maher pounced. “We’re indoors, you can take the hat off,” he said, following up with “Oh, is that shit on your shoes?” But it was all in good fun. Adkins is well-known as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Ulrich Seidl Will No Longer Attend San Sebastian ‘Sparta’ Premiere

Ulrich Seidl has canceled his trip to San Sebastian for the premiere of his latest film Sparta following a report in German magazine Der Spiegel that raised concerns about the treatment of younger cast members during the production. In a statement, Seidl said: “I am very grateful to José Luis Rebordinos for standing by Sparta from the beginning, despite the media pressure and despite the great turmoil that suddenly accompanied it. It means a lot to me. The initial impulse to come to San Sebastian was not to leave alone the film that my team and I have worked on for...
MOVIES
Deadline

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Toronto Film Festival People’s Choice Award

UPDATED, 9:45 AM with Steven Spielberg statement: Here is Steven Spielberg’s full statement upon winning the Toronto Film Festival’s People’s Choice award for The Fabelmans. “As I said on stage the other night, ‘Above all, I’m glad I brought this film to Toronto!.’  This is the most personal film I’ve ever made, and  the warm reception from everyone in Toronto made my first visit to TIFF so intimate and personal for me and my entire Fabelman family. Thank you to Cameron Bailey and the incredible staff at TIFF; thank you to Universal Pictures; and a very special thank you to all the...
MOVIES
Deadline

The Queen’s Funeral: Joe Biden Joins Royal Family, World Leaders For Service At Westminster Abbey

King Charles, members of the royal family and hundreds of world leaders, politicians and other public dignitaries joined in the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey this morning.  Alongside Prince William, now Prince of Wales, and his wife Catherine on the front row were their two elder children, George and Charlotte.  The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat behind King Charles and his Queen Consort Camilla. Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral: Photo Gallery  The Abbey was full of familiar faces from the world stage. French president Emmanuel Macron was an early arrival, with U.S. President Joe Biden and Brazilian premier...
WORLD
Deadline

‘The Woman King’s Sheila Atim On The Triumph Of The Dark-Skinned Black Stars On The Call Sheet

Sheila Atim marveled that the top four actors listed on the call sheet during filming of Gina Prince-Bythewood’s hot epic The Woman King “are all dark-skinned Black women.” Counting on the fingers of one hand, Atim recited the names of her fellow stars: “Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu and me!” Smiling, she said proudly, “That’s something!” Atim continued: “A movie of this scale with a studio, with this kind of platform. It does also mean something very significant when a big studio takes us on. That says something. “I’m so proud of everyone in this film, I’m so proud. I was there with them...
MOVIES
Deadline

Thousands Mourn As The Queen’s Funeral London Procession Extends Over A Mile Ahead Of Final Journey To Windsor

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral continued on Monday, with a ceremonial event on a scale not seen in London for 70 years, since the death of her father, King George VI.  Following the religious service in Westminster Abbey, the main procession of the day lasted 45 minutes and travelled through the center of the city, with the line of those taking part stretching to over a mile and a quarter long. Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral: Photo Gallery The route was lined by members of the public and military personnel, and the King and other members of the royal family including his sons Princes...
U.K.
Deadline

Kate Winslet Will Return To Set Of ‘Lee’ This Week After Fall On Set – Update

UPDATED: Kate Winslet will return to production in Croatia on the movie Lee this week, Deadline has confirmed, after a fall on the set Sunday that required a trip to the hospital as a precautionary measure. PREVIOULSY, Sunday PM: Kate Winslet was taken to the hospital after she suffered an accident while filming Lee in Croatia. The Oscar-winning actor fell while on the set of the movie and a rep for the star is offering an update on her health condition. “Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production. She is fine and will be filming,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Celebrate Godard’s Best Films on Criterion

Jean Luc-Godard, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, was widely known as the King of the French New Wave. Since coming onto the scene in the 1960s, his seminal films such as “Breathless,” “Masculin, Feminin” and “Pierrot Le Fou,” introduced avante-garde techniques that have been since been replicated by innumerable filmmakers in the following decades. In addition to a scathing intellectualism and stubborn stance against “the establishment” (ironically, including Hollywood itself), the Franco-Swiss director was best known for changing the rules of cinema — his use of long-takes, jump-cuts and actor asides are just a few of the innovative...
MOVIES
Deadline

Woody Allen Announces Retirement From Filmmaking At 86, Says ‘Wasp 22’ Will Be Final Movie

Woody Allen has announced that he will be retiring from filmmaking after the release of his next film. The 86-year-old filmmaker is set to begin production on his final feature in the coming fall and has told a Spanish newspaper he plans for this to be his last one. In an interview with La Vanguardia ahead of Wasp 22, to be filmed in Europe, Allen said: “My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing.” He added that his next project will be a novel. This isn’t the first time Allen has discussed stepping back from the movie business....
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

125K+
Followers
36K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy