Scarlet Nation

Weagle Watch: Williams records multiple sacks

Although Auburn lost its game this past weekend, several of its 2023 commits helped lead their high school teams to victory last week. Here's how several of the future Tigers did in their respective games. Ashley Williams Jr., 2023 Edge (Zachary) Williams has been the backfield a good bit this...
AUBURN, AL
State
Nebraska State
Scarlet Nation

2026 introduction: Kayden Allen already holds a Georgia offer

NORCROSS, Ga. – It’s easy to forget Kayden Allen is yet to play his first game of high school basketball. At 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, the freshman guard has the look of a much older prospect. He’s also starting to have the recruitment of one. Georgia has already made things official with a scholarship offer and a handful of other major programs are also watching him closely.
ATHENS, GA

