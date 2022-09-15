Read full article on original website
Related
Scarlet Nation
Weagle Watch: Williams records multiple sacks
Although Auburn lost its game this past weekend, several of its 2023 commits helped lead their high school teams to victory last week. Here's how several of the future Tigers did in their respective games. Ashley Williams Jr., 2023 Edge (Zachary) Williams has been the backfield a good bit this...
Iowa Football Notebook: Hawkeyes Catching Up After Long Saturday Night
Adjustments Began Sunday Following Odd Game Against Nevada
How Tennessee Has Fared Historically in College GameDay Games
College GameDay returns to Knoxville for the first time since 2016 as No.11 Tennessee and No.20 Florida are set to clash in a highly anticipated SEC East showdown. The matchup will prove pivotal for both teams in the SEC East race. The Vols will look to build on momentum sustained after starting ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scarlet Nation
Gavin Griffiths anxiously locked in for his official visit to Rutgers
Many programs try and many programs fail to land the top guy on their recruiting board. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights became an exception this year, when they landed 2023 Rivals150 four-star Gavin Gr...
SBLive Missouri Power 25 Week 4 High School Football Rankings: Joplin jumps into Top 10 after big win
By Chris Geinosky Week 4 of the Missouri high school football season included plenty of action with games on Friday and Saturday. Six different ranked teams from last week’s rankings lost, creating some significant changes in this week’s rankings. However, the top five remain unchanged: ...
Scarlet Nation
2026 introduction: Kayden Allen already holds a Georgia offer
NORCROSS, Ga. – It’s easy to forget Kayden Allen is yet to play his first game of high school basketball. At 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, the freshman guard has the look of a much older prospect. He’s also starting to have the recruitment of one. Georgia has already made things official with a scholarship offer and a handful of other major programs are also watching him closely.
Comments / 0