Milwaukee, WI

Ancient recipes are revived as a Tosa home brewer and a UWM professor team up to recreate early beer recipes

By Beck Andrew Salgado, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
Beer has stood the test of time as one of the world's favorite social lubricants

However, much of the history of the drink, and the corresponding histories of the cultures it has been associated with, are often ignored.

To resolve that gap, a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee professor and a Wauwatosa home brewer have spent the last three years combining forces to restore old recipes and spark interest in the underlying history of Milwaukee’s favorite drink.

“The end game is to use beer as a kind of bribe to get people that might think history is really boring to use this as a weird subversive way of exploring things they may not find interesting otherwise,” said UWM Archaeology professor and co-brewer Bettina Arnold.

Old brews and new friendships

Tosa resident Jeff Enders is an avid home brewer who toes the line between amateur and professional. He said his love for brewing stemmed from a desire to enjoy history through the beverage.

“I just read as many different books as I could in order to study different beer styles around the world,” said Enders.

In 2019, Enders was provided the perfect canvas to display his simultaneous love for beer and its corresponding history when he entered the Unhopped Iron Brewchallenge — a UWM-sponsored brewing competition rooted in reviving old recipes.

Enders won the competition with a Gallo-Roman-inspired cervoise that would later be brewed at local brewing company Gathering Place Brewing. It was also at this competition that Enders met Arnold, who was teaching a class titled “The Archeology of Fermented Beverages,” a class that Enders would audit purely out of interest for the content.

Arnold, who started brewing her own beer when she could not find the style she liked in the U.S., was also an accomplished brewer. In 2016 she created a beer named Keltenbräu, which was sold in a collaboration with Lakefront Brewery.

As Arnold and Enders began to discuss the art of beer making during the course of that semester, a new friendship blossomed. The duo has been reviving old recipes ever since.

Reviving old recipes

According to Enders, bringing back ancient recipes is not the most precise task and can often involve guesswork. But that's part of what makes the process enjoyable.

“That is kind of the fun in it: You take the essence of what you know through modern brewing, and you use that to fill in the blanks … you’re never really recreating an ancient recipe, you’re just kind of interpreting it,” said Enders.

Arnold said that oftentimes re-brewing ancient recipes can result in a drink that looks much different than modern beer. Examples include a beer style called a braggot, which is a beer-mead hybrid, and a co-fermentation called a cyser, which ferments cider and mead together.

While the results of these brews are exciting, Arnold said they might be difficult for modern audiences to enjoy.

“I think people who don't like sour beers generally would not be too thrilled by some of these early varieties, because most of them would have had some degree of lactobacillus — which modern brewers usually try and avoid,” said Arnold.

Neither Enders nor Arnold expect modern beer lovers to start brewing these drinks themselves, but both hope their work can inspire other drinkers and home brewers to enjoy the history that surrounds the beverage.

“A good way to think about the history is maybe if you travel and enjoy beers from other cultures you can try and recreate those beers at home and think about why those ingredients would be best for that place,” said Enders.

In any case, both Enders and Arnold agreed that there is one aspect of beer that doesn’t change through time, geographic location or ingredients, and that is the ability to bring people together.

Beck Andrew Salgado can be reached at 512-568-4070 or Bsalgado@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Beck_Salgado.

bodyshopbusiness.com

Milwaukee Introduces New Automotive Hammers

Milwaukee Tool has introduced new striking solutions built for by introducing a new line of automotive hammers. Milwaukee’s Dead Blow Hammers provide maximum impact with minimal rebound when striking surfaces and feature a precision balanced design to deliver forceful blows with less effort. The Dead Blow Hammer is also designed to provide maximum durability with a steel-reinforced handle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
mkewithkids.com

Apple Picking at Gierach Orchards in Mequon: A Quick Guide (2022)

I’ve been hearing a lot of buzz about Gierach Orchards in Mequon, so we finally checked it out this afternoon. They opened for pick-your-own apples in 2019, and it is owned by Keith and Hannah Gierach. When you pull in, you’ll be immediately charmed by a colorful garden, sprawling...
MEQUON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI

September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Harvest Fest Classic Car Show

Car and auto enthusiasts can gather to enjoy the annual Classic Car and Tractor Show presented by the North Prairie Harvest Festival. Event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 18th at Veterans Park. 130 N Harrison St., North Prairie. Visitors can attend a chicken dinner, foods, carnival, car...
NORTH PRAIRIE, WI
WISN

Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game

MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wanderingeducators.com

Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The Milwaukee

The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series, Exploring Michigan's Coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
MILWAUKEE, WI
