Poll: Is The New GM Vehicle Configurator Better Than The Old One?
Visitors to any of the four GM brand websites for the North American markets may have noticed the automaker has rolled out a new configurator tool for the 2023 model year, which serves the same purpose as the outgoing configurator and displays similar information, albeit with a different layout that one might argue is cleaner and easier to read. We’ve used the configurator tool quite a bit in recent weeks and are now left wondering, do visitors to GM’s site prefer the new layout, or would they rather stick with the old design?
GM Dealers Rank Well In J.D. Power 2022 Canada Long-Term Customer Satisfaction Index Study
GM dealerships performed well in the recently published J.D. Power 2022 Canada Customer Service Index Long-Term Study, which attempts to gauge the level of customer satisfaction with dealership service centers among owners of four- to six-year-old vehicles. For this study, J.D. Power quizzed 8,605 Canadian owners of four- to six-year-old...
Chevy Trax Was Running At 9 Days Supply In August 2022
National inventory for the Chevy Trax crossover was running at a nine-day supply as of the beginning of September, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with GM’s go-to-market situation. The optimal supply figure for the U.S. auto industry is generally considered to be 60 days. The nine-day figure...
GM Officially Launches All-New 2023 Chevy Seeker In China
General Motors has just officially launched the Seeker as Chevrolet‘s newest compact crossover in the world’s largest auto market. The moves comes on the heels of Chevy opening pre-orders for the all-new 2023 Chevy Seeker in China earlier this month. On Monday, September 19th, the SAIC-GM joint venture...
Chevy Silverado ZR2 Among 2023 NACTOY Awards Semifinalists
Back in June, the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 was named as one of the candidates eligible for a North American Car Of The Year (NACTOY) award. Now, the pool has been narrowed, and the Silverado ZR2 was selected to advance to the semifinal round of the award selection process. In...
Car Dealerships Worried About Inflation, Inventory, Rising Costs
Cox Automotive recently published the results of its Dealer Sentiment Index, which saw the forward-looking market outlook dip as many car dealerships expressed concern over inflation, dwindling vehicle inventories and rising costs. Cox surveyed 1,040 U.S. car dealerships between July 26th and August 9th for this study. For each aspect...
Stellantis Repurchases Its Common Shares From GM
Stellantis recently announced that it will repurchase 69.1 common shares from GM. The shares are worth an estimated 923 million euros, or $919 million, roughly 2.2 percent of the company’s share capital. GM presently holds the stake in Stellantis in warrants, and will convert it into equity shares for...
2023 Buick Enclave Built Without Hood Insulation
GM will ship out certain 2023 Buick Enclave units without underhood insulators due to a materials shortage, GM Authority has learned. All 2023 Buick Enclave affected by this change will receive a window sticker with RPO code R8V, indicating it lacks under hood insulation. It’s currently unclear if buyers will receive monetary compensation for the absence of the insulation, or what the potential amount may be, however this feature is able to be retrofitted by the dealership at a later date.
Colorado Teardrops Developing New Line Of EV Friendly Camping Trailers
Boulder, Colorado-based company Colorado Teardrops has begun development on a new teardrop camper trailer intended specifically for EV owners. The patent-pending trailer will be offered in three guises: a compact teardrop-style model known as The Boulder, a 17-foot version known as The Golden and a large 27-foot range-topper dubbed The Denver. All models will utilize an aerodynamic design intended to maximize the range of the EV that’s pulling it, along with an auxiliary battery pack that can be used to charge the tow vehicle. Colorado Teardrops says the battery capacity for the Boulder will sit at 75 kWh, while the Denver will offer up to 200 kWh. These onboard batteries will be so robust, in fact, that an EV with an estimated 300 miles of range would actually have a longer estimated range with the trailer attached, the company claims.
Read the memo Singapore billionaire Forrest Li sent to employees of Shopee, the Amazon of Southeast Asia, as the company's losses widen and it prepares for layoffs
The company will be restricting expenses, capping all flights at the economy level, and executives will temporarily forgo compensation, Li wrote.
Chevy Colorado Discount Offers $750 Off In September 2022
In September 2022, a Chevy Colorado discount offers $750 off the 2022 Colorado. A $1,000 accessory allowance on both models is also available, as eligible GM and associated accessories include sport bar, bedliner, tubular nudge bar, assist steps, wheels, and more as part of Chevy Truck Month. In addition, a...
2023 Cadillac XT6 120th Anniversary Edition Launched In China
After the launch of the Cadillac CT6 120th Anniversary Edition in China at the end of June, General Motors has just introduced the 2023 Cadillac XT6 120th Anniversary in the Asian country to continue the celebration of Cadillac’s 120th birthday. The automaker’s SAIC-GM joint venture in China launched the...
GM’s Cheyenne Brigade Supports Communities Affected By Flood In Mexico
A month and a half after launching a call to expand the Cheyenne Brigade in Mexico, General Motors has just announced that its main social responsibility program in the country is supporting affected people in the Mexican state of Coahuila. The automaker sent the Cheyenne Brigade with supplies to support...
Ford Benchmarking GM’s GMC Hummer EV Pickup
GM Authority recently spotted a GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 undergoing testing at the campus of GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company. The Hummer EV pickup is likely in Ford’s possession for benchmarking purposes. Interestingly, the GMC Hummer EV Pickup was spied next to a Ford Mustang...
Cruise Sings About AV Development Challenges In San Francisco: Video
GM’s autonomous driving technology division, Cruise, recently released a brief video featuring footage captured by Cruise’s fleet of driverless Chevy Bolt EVs, demonstrating some of the challenges the autonomous vehicles face on the streets of San Francisco. The video includes lighthearted music and lyrics to accompany the footage.
2023 Cadillac Escalade Super Cruise Unavailable To Order
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is the third model year for the current fifth-gen luxury SUV, ushering in a number of critical updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Notably, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Cadillac Escalade is currently unavailable to order with the GM Super Cruise feature.
Ram 1500 Dropping EcoDiesel Engine After 2023 Model Year
After nearly a decade in production, the Ram 1500 will discontinue the EcoDiesel (turbodiesel) engin, killing off yet another GM Duramax rival. Ram 1500 EcoDiesel production will conclude during the 2023 model year in January 2023, ending the 3.0L V6 diesel engine’s eight-year-long run. The EcoDiesel engine was first introduced for the 2014 model year and received a minor update for the 2020 model year.
Here Are The 2023 Buick Enclave Towing Capacities
The 2023 Buick Enclave is the sixth model year for the second-generation crossover, introducing a few updates and changes as compared to the refreshed 2022 model-year vehicle. Now, GM Authority is taking a closer look at the 2023 Buick Enclave towing capacities with the following spec breakdown. Under the hood,...
Here Are The 2023 GMC Yukon Towing Capacities
The 2023 GMC Yukon debuts the third model year for the latest fifth-gen SUV, ushering in a number of updates compared to the previous 2022 model year. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 GMC Yukon towing capacities with the following GM Authority spec breakdown. Before we...
2024 Chevy Equinox EV 2LT: The Mainstream Trim Level
The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV 1LT will no doubt be a volume seller with its estimated $30,000 starting price, however it’s likely that the Equinox EV 2LT will prove to be the more popular trim level over time, targeting the core of the compact crossover segment with popular standard equipment and a middle-of-the-road asking price.
