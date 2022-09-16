From a statistics standpoint, the trajectory of people in the U.S. at risk of Alzheimer’s disease is sobering. According to a 2022 report released by the Alzheimer’s Association, “By 2050, the number of people age 65 and older with Alzheimer’s or dementia is projected to reach 12.7 million.” As of 2020, here in the Grand Canyon State, 150,000 individuals ages 65 and older were reported as having Alzheimer’s. Projections indicate that diagnoses will be upwards of 200,000 by 2025.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO