Read full article on original website
Related
azbigmedia.com
Arizona is No. 4 most gym-obsessed state
New research reveals that New Jersey is the most gym-obsessed state and Arizona ranks as the fourth most gym-obsessed state. The research, conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt, analyzed Google Trends data of the last 12 months for search terms frequently used by gym-goers and often associated with fitness. These search terms were then combined to give each state a total score to discover the most and least gym-obsessed states in the country.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix No. 2 in U.S. for home listings seeing a price cut
Home values slipped for the second consecutive month as mortgage costs continue to sideline buyers, according to Zillow’s latest market report. Affordability is driving market momentum: Low-cost markets remain competitive while prices drop the fastest in both the most expensive markets and those that witnessed the strongest appreciation during the pandemic. Data also shows that Phoenix is No. 2 in U.S. for percentage of home listings seeing a price cut, with a staggering 43.1% of home listings in Metro Phoenix seeing a price cut.
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: Neighborhood Ventures, Senna House, Radix Law
Neighborhood Ventures, an Arizona-based real estate crowdfunding developer, announced today the addition of Dimitry Beaubrun, who is joining the team as the Financial Controller. In his role, Mr. Beaubrun will be responsible for leading the company’s accounting department and take on the responsibilities of bookkeeping, budget management and the monitoring of investor funds.
azbigmedia.com
Mapping 20 years of progress in Arizona’s bioscience sector
When you are reaching for a long-term, challenging but attainable goal, you need more than aspirations, you need a team and a plan. Twenty years ago, over 100 Arizona leaders came together to develop a plan to build our bioscience sector with guidance from experts at Battelle and support from the Flinn Foundation. The result was Arizona’s Bioscience Roadmap.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azbigmedia.com
How Arizona is managing rising number of Alzheimer’s and dementia cases
From a statistics standpoint, the trajectory of people in the U.S. at risk of Alzheimer’s disease is sobering. According to a 2022 report released by the Alzheimer’s Association, “By 2050, the number of people age 65 and older with Alzheimer’s or dementia is projected to reach 12.7 million.” As of 2020, here in the Grand Canyon State, 150,000 individuals ages 65 and older were reported as having Alzheimer’s. Projections indicate that diagnoses will be upwards of 200,000 by 2025.
Comments / 0