Churchill County Aquatic Center will be opening back up on Monday, September 19th, 2022. We are excited to see everyone back at the pool! We will be having two Water Workout Showcases this fall. The first will be on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. Doors will open up at 9:15 am. The second will be Tuesday, September 27th, from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Doors will open up at 5:15 pm. It is a free event and we give you a chance to try out our water aerobics classes. We will be having our shallow and deep-end classes. We will finish with refreshments and a raffle. Hope to see you all there!

CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO