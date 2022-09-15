Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Scapegoat Wilderness celebrates 50 years, highlights new land proposal
LINCOLN, Mont. - On September 16 and 17, the Scapegoat Wilderness is celebrating it's 50-year anniversary. The Scapegoat Wilderness was the first community-led wilderness initiative in the country. Residents of Lincoln, Montana are holding a family-friendly celebration to celebrate the Scapegoat Wilderness and highlight a new land management proposal. They...
Fairfield Sun Times
Fall Harvest Festival event to return to Fort Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - The annual Fall Harvest Festival is coming back to the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula Sunday, Sept. 25. The event is free and for everyone of all ages. It is going on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A release from HMFM said the activities at the...
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula man paddleboarding 400 miles on Yellowstone River
MONTANA - A Missoula man is paddleboarding 400 miles on the Yellowstone River, from Gardiner to Terry. Mike Richardson said he loves the water and Montana scenery. "There's such an interesting life to the river," he said. "The solitude is really nice," he added. "The beauty of the silence and...
Fairfield Sun Times
Traffic Alert: Another road closed for Mullan BUILD project
MISSOULA, Mont. - A busy street used as a detour for the Mullan BUILD project will be closed starting Monday, September 19. Flynn Lane will close to through traffic for three to five days. This is the road residents living near Hellgate Elementary use as a detour to go into...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
Fairfield Sun Times
Two grizzly bears euthanized after repeated conflicts in the upper Blackfoot
OVANDO – Wildlife officials euthanized two grizzly bears this week that were responsible for at least 10 conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley over the past two months. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife specialists reported that the conflicts began in mid-July in the Ovando and Woodworth areas where the bears broke into three grain sheds. FWP worked with the property owners to install an electric fence at all sites to prevent more issues.
