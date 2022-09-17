Queen queue — latest: Mourners asked to not travel as wait time stretches to over 25 hours

Mourners have been asked to not travel to join the queue to pay their respects to the Queen, as the wait time has reached over 25 hours for people already warned of chilly weather and delays.

Late on Friday night, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) urged mourners to check back on Saturday morning as the “queue is near total capacity”.

On Friday evening at around 10pm police detained a man who reportedly moved out of the queue to approach the Queen‘s coffin, leaving several inside Westminster Hall shocked.

It happened just a few hours after the Vigil of the Princes, with King Charles III and his three siblings holding a 15-minute vigil beside their mother Queen Elizabeth II ’s coffin.

Ambulance teams have treated 435 mourners since the queue opened two days ago and 42 have been hospitalised, with head injuries sustained after fainting accounting for the majority of incidents.