China spent a record-breaking $8.3 billion on Russian energy in just 1 month as Europe shuns the supplies
Chinese buyers have snapped up $44 billion of discounted Russian oil, gas, and coal supplies since the Ukraine war broke out in February.
On first international trip, Britain's Truss pledges Ukraine support
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss will pledge at a UN summit to meet or exceed the 2.3 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) of military aid spent on Ukraine in 2022 in the next year, doubling down on her support for Kyiv after Russia's invasion.
iQiyi Says Deletion of LGBTQ Series in Singapore Is Temporary
Chinese-owned video streamer iQiyi has confirmed that it has blocked access in Singapore to ten gay-themed TV series. But it says that the move is temporary. “The content was temporarily removed in compliance with the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s guidance towards R21 content,” a company spokesman told Variety by email. R21 restricts viewing to people aged over 21. The shows blocked include iQiyi’s Thai-language original “KinnPorsche and “Until We Met Again” that fall into the ‘Boys Love’ or BL genre. Soft-core romances between (mostly young and handsome) men have become hugely popular in Southeast Asia. And much of the audience for them...
TikTok's Answer To BeReal Launches In Multiple Countries After US Debut
TikTok’s answer to BeReal has reportedly begun to appear as a standalone app in several countries. What Happened: TikTok Now was launched in some regions outside the United States on Sept. 18, reported TechCrunch, citing data from digital and mobile intelligence provider Sensor Tower. Data indicates that the independent...
Stellantis invests in Italian plant as part of switch to electric
TURIN, Italy, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) signed an agreement with its partner Punch Powertrain to increase production in Italy of electrified dual-clutch transmissions (eDCT) for hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, the carmaker said on Tuesday.
