Lucas County, OH

Lucas County Board of Elections seeks seasonal workers

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

The Lucas County Board of Elections is hiring workers to assist in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Starting pay is $13.25 per hour and work hours range from 30 to 45 hours per week now until Nov. 5, the board said.

Open positions include main office, absentee processing area, early vote center and warehouse operations. Qualified candidates must be 18-years old, a U.S. citizen, a registered voter and must have reliable transportation.

Those interested may contact Pamela Wilson at 419-213-2644 or email prwilson@lucascountyoh.gov or Patricia Smith at 419-213-2045 or email pasmigh@lucascountyoh.gov

