Toledo, OH

YWCA partners with several organizations to promote voter registration

 3 days ago

The YWCA has joined with multiple organizations including the League of Women Voters of Toledo and the National Association of Negro Business to register and educate voters, the organization announced.

The event takes place Tuesday in conjunction with National Voter Registration Day in order to prepare voters for the November midterm elections.

Those who have not registered to vote, recently turned 18, recently moved, or are unsure of their polling site are encouraged to attend the event, said Alexii Collins, racial justice director.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the YWCA of Northwest Ohio, 1018 Jefferson Ave., in downtown Toledo; and 1 to 5 p.m. at the Mott Library, 1010 Dorr St., in Toledo. Free food and children’s activities will be provided.

For more information, call the YWCA at 419-241-3235.

#Ywca#Voter Registration#Election Local#The Mott Library
