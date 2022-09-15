Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
SHERIFF: $2,500, 2 pounds of drugs, guns recovered in Williamson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After working undercover for three months, officers with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recovered two pounds of marijuana, an ounce of fentanyl, two guns and $2500 from a home on Tuesday morning. An official with WCSO said a search warrant carried at the home Tuesday...
Man with 3 prior DUIs crashes in front of police, arrested for DUI again in Nashville
A man with three prior DUI convictions has been arrested again on DUI charges after police say he crashed in front of officers in South Nashville.
Child found safe after father leads TN officers on multi-county chase
A baby is safe and sound and his father is in jail after a multi-county chase involving five law enforcement agencies in Middle Tennessee.
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after Knoxville man hit and killed in Nashville
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dad arrested after pointing gun at daughter’s boyfriend in front of sandwich shop
A Nashville man is facing felony charges after police say he pointed a gun at his daughter’s boyfriend earlier this month.
4 accused in carjacking captured in Nashville
Metro police officers made quick work of capturing four suspect accused in a carjacking Tuesday afternoon.
WSMV
Man arrested for critically injuring pedestrian and driving away Saturday night.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police tracked down a man who allegedly struck a pedestrian last week and fled the scene, twice. According to the arrest affidavit, 52-year-old Nathaniel Webb hit a woman with his vehicle on Friday, September 16, near the Piggly Wiggly market on Dickerson Pike in East Nashville.
Another arrest after Nashville school threat
Metro Police said another 14-year-old is facing charges connected to an alleged school threat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Killed in Sunday’s Hit and Run on Harding Place at Jonquil Drive Identified
September 19, 2022 – Fatal crash investigators are working to identify the hit and run driver involved in Sunday’s 12:30 a.m. two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Harding Place and Jonquil Drive that claimed the life of Maria Velasquez-Vaquiz, 62, of Nashville. The preliminary investigation shows that Velasquez-Vaquiz...
WSMV
Wendy’s manager helps woman escape violent boyfriend
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A manager at a Wendy’s in Nashville is credited with saving a woman and her baby from a domestic situation involving her boyfriend in early September. According to the arrest affdavit for 35-year-old Esteban Fabela, officers were called to the Wendy’s location on the corner...
WSMV
Woman seriously injured in possible hit-and-run in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for the driver responsible for injuring a woman on Sunday in South Nashville. According to police at the scene, a truck driver leaving the fairgrounds spotted a woman injured on Nolensville Pike, near Woodycrest Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. The woman appeared to be struck by a vehicle. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Woman critically injured in crash on Nolensville Pike
A woman was critically injured in a crash along Nolensville Pike in South Nashville late Sunday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Chokehold or innocent horseplay? Questions surround video of unconscious metro student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When Tocarro Brooks first saw the video of her 14-year-old daughter lying unconscious on the floor of a Metro school, hearing students laughing and other voices crying out, she felt her pulse rise. “Oh my God, my heart was racing,” Brooks told WSMV4 Investigates. Witness...
2 killed in crash on I-40 in Dickson County
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Dickson County late Sunday night.
WSMV
Manhunt underway in Montgomery County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from an Ashland City resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
WSMV
Metro Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a hit and run crash in south Nashville that claimed the life of a Nashville woman. Police said Maria Velasquez-Vaquiz, 62, died as the result of the two-vehicle crash at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Harding Place and Jonquil Drive.
WSMV
71-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Cheatham County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 71-year-old man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle into an embankment on Saturday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. John K. Lee, 71, of Dickson, was driving a 2021 Bombardier Spyder (a three-wheel motorcycle) west on Petway Road. According to a preliminary report, Lee drove...
No criminal charges for officers in deadly I-65 standoff in Nashville
Landon Eastep was shot and killed by multiple law enforcement officers on Interstate 65 in Nashville after at least 30 minutes of tense negotiations on Jan. 27, 2022.
Man arrested for allegedly groping in Lebanon Walmart
A registered sex offender was arrested Sunday night for allegedly groping multiple people, including children, in a Lebanon Walmart over the weekend.
WSMV
Murfreesboro Police searching for man in Verizon theft investigation
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police detectives are looking for a man who made fraudulent purchases at the Verizon store on Thompson lane. On September 5, 2022, the unidentified man entered the Verizon store and told store employees he lost his phone and needed two new phones and phone lines. The man purchased two iPhone 13 Max Pro phones and opened two new phone lines using a stolen ID.
Comments / 0