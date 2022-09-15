ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

Wilson County, TN
Wilson County, TN
WSMV

Wendy’s manager helps woman escape violent boyfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A manager at a Wendy’s in Nashville is credited with saving a woman and her baby from a domestic situation involving her boyfriend in early September. According to the arrest affdavit for 35-year-old Esteban Fabela, officers were called to the Wendy’s location on the corner...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman seriously injured in possible hit-and-run in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for the driver responsible for injuring a woman on Sunday in South Nashville. According to police at the scene, a truck driver leaving the fairgrounds spotted a woman injured on Nolensville Pike, near Woodycrest Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. The woman appeared to be struck by a vehicle. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Manhunt underway in Montgomery County

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from an Ashland City resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
WSMV

71-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Cheatham County

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 71-year-old man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle into an embankment on Saturday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. John K. Lee, 71, of Dickson, was driving a 2021 Bombardier Spyder (a three-wheel motorcycle) west on Petway Road. According to a preliminary report, Lee drove...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro Police searching for man in Verizon theft investigation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police detectives are looking for a man who made fraudulent purchases at the Verizon store on Thompson lane. On September 5, 2022, the unidentified man entered the Verizon store and told store employees he lost his phone and needed two new phones and phone lines. The man purchased two iPhone 13 Max Pro phones and opened two new phone lines using a stolen ID.
MURFREESBORO, TN

