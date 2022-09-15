ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Southern New Mexico "Pride on the Plaza" Celebration 2022

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Southern New Mexico Pride Board Member, Raquel Garzón, about the “Pride on the Plaza Celebration” Saturday, October 1st, from 5p.m.-10p.m. in Las Cruces, NM, starting with a Pride March at 4:30p.m. at the Downtown Las Cruces Plaza. A full week of events begin with a Pride Kick-Off Drag Show Saturday, September 24th at 7p.m. at Salud! de Mesilla, 1800 Avenida de Mesilla. Schedule/information available at SouthernNMPride.org; PFLAG Las Cruces/Dona Ana; and on Facebook.
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso community says goodbye to barbershop owned by ‘Miss’ Estine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends and customers said one final goodbye to one of El Paso’s most prominent Black-owned businesses. Estine’s Barbershop on North Peidras closed its doors on Sept. 1 after decades of serving the Borderland. But Sunday, Sept. 18, the community came together to celebrate more than 71 years of “Miss” Estine […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbings, Las Cruces mourns, Storm chances, Redistricting vote, Painting low riders

Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for sex crime against minor New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill Las Cruces man arrested after disappearing from hospital Film expo aims to help community with media careers Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story New Mexico seeing threats […]
Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas -- It's time for the weekend and if you have absolutely nothing planned, these events will change that. El Paso and Las Cruces have some great activities for you and your family. The September 16th Festival at downtown El Paso from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.. Pepe Aguilar will play two shows The post Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
All are invited to Las Cruces Pride events

When most people think of Pride Celebrations, they think of June, the International Month for Pride and the anniversary of Stonewall that began the movement over 50 years ago. Due to hot weather in June, Las Cruces celebrates Pride in the fall. Pride on the Plaza Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1 begins at 4:30 p.m. with a Pride March around downtown ending at the Plaza De Las Cruces, with more than 50 vendors and organizations, food trucks, spirits (for individuals 21+) and a full evening of entertainment including Christopher Mack, Zeeta Shearill, Karlos Saucedo, Singing Out Las Cruces, DJ Rob Edwards, and the Pride Drag Show with our hosts Jack Lutz and Ivonna Bump.
10 Artists That Filmed A Music Video Right Here In El Paso

Recording an album is one thing, filming a music video is another: It's a great way for artists to show their creativity & to further add to a song's message. Sometimes it can be used to show the world how much they appreciate their home. We've had quite a few artists film music videos here in El Paso. Like who? How about...
Pepe Aguilar to perform in El Paso this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pepe Aguilar returns to the El Paso County Coliseum for a 2-day concert this weekend. The concerts will be held Saturday, Sept. 17th and Sunday, Sept. 18th at 8pm. Conceptualized by Pepe Aguilar himself, Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour will give fans a first-hand experience...
Best Restaurants near Las Cruces | Chope’s

As anyone who’s been there can attest, a visit to Chope’s on Old Highway 28 will change your life — or at the very least your views on good Mexican food. This restaurant is a true glimpse into a Hispanic New Mexican home. The building was originally erected in 1880. The Benavides family bought it in 1892, and opened their iconic restaurant in 1915. While things have naturally changed in a hundred years, there has been one constant at Chope’s: familia.
Las Cruces firefighters extinguish fire in RV, keep it from spreading

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces firefighters responded to a fire in a recreational vehicle early Saturday morning. The fire happened just before 4 a.m. along the 300 block of South Motel Boulevard. Firefighters arrived to find the RV on fire with flames showing on all sides. Crews extinguished the fire and kept it […]
LCPD offers safety tips for hikers, bikers, and runners

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Las Cruces police and fire department offers some safety tips for hikers, bikers and runners who partake in outdoor activities. Know your physical capabilities and the terrain for which you will be on. Plan your trek carefully and take into consideration weather reports, time of day, the expected duration and […]
Sunland Park among top sellers for cannabis in August

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Cannabis Control Disivion of the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department reports Cannabis sales were over $40 million in August. Adult-Use sales topped $24,219,339 in August. Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Hobbs saw the highest sales numbers for Medical sales and Recreational sales combined. Sunland Park ranked The post Sunland Park among top sellers for cannabis in August appeared first on KVIA.
Two females fall from border wall near Santa Teresa

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Sunland Park Fire Engine-2 and Squad-1 responded to an incident in Pete Domenci this morning. Sunland Park Fire officials assisted CBP with two females this morning that were found in the desert. According to Sunland Park Fire, the two females fell from the border wall. The identities of these two […]
SANTA TERESA, NM

