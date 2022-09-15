Read full article on original website
Southern New Mexico "Pride on the Plaza" Celebration 2022
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Southern New Mexico Pride Board Member, Raquel Garzón, about the “Pride on the Plaza Celebration” Saturday, October 1st, from 5p.m.-10p.m. in Las Cruces, NM, starting with a Pride March at 4:30p.m. at the Downtown Las Cruces Plaza. A full week of events begin with a Pride Kick-Off Drag Show Saturday, September 24th at 7p.m. at Salud! de Mesilla, 1800 Avenida de Mesilla. Schedule/information available at SouthernNMPride.org; PFLAG Las Cruces/Dona Ana; and on Facebook.
El Paso community says goodbye to barbershop owned by ‘Miss’ Estine
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends and customers said one final goodbye to one of El Paso’s most prominent Black-owned businesses. Estine’s Barbershop on North Peidras closed its doors on Sept. 1 after decades of serving the Borderland. But Sunday, Sept. 18, the community came together to celebrate more than 71 years of “Miss” Estine […]
Famous Mexican Actor Joaquin Cosio Was Spotted In El Paso
Another celebrity sighting occurred last week when the famous Mexican actor Joaquin Cosio visited El Paso. Joaquin Cosío began his career in the early 80s on stage in the theatre, crossing over to the big screen and making his film debut in the 2001 film The Blue Room. Since...
KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbings, Las Cruces mourns, Storm chances, Redistricting vote, Painting low riders
Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for sex crime against minor New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill Las Cruces man arrested after disappearing from hospital Film expo aims to help community with media careers Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story New Mexico seeing threats […]
Here’s a Perfect Example of Why El Pasoans Can’t Have Nice Things
At one point in our lives, we have at least once left our car stranded after breaking down in El Paso. You should consider yourself lucky if you can have your vehicle towed to your home. Not a lot of people in El Paso can afford to pay for a...
Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City
EL PASO, Texas -- It's time for the weekend and if you have absolutely nothing planned, these events will change that. El Paso and Las Cruces have some great activities for you and your family. The September 16th Festival at downtown El Paso from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.. Pepe Aguilar will play two shows The post Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
All are invited to Las Cruces Pride events
When most people think of Pride Celebrations, they think of June, the International Month for Pride and the anniversary of Stonewall that began the movement over 50 years ago. Due to hot weather in June, Las Cruces celebrates Pride in the fall. Pride on the Plaza Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1 begins at 4:30 p.m. with a Pride March around downtown ending at the Plaza De Las Cruces, with more than 50 vendors and organizations, food trucks, spirits (for individuals 21+) and a full evening of entertainment including Christopher Mack, Zeeta Shearill, Karlos Saucedo, Singing Out Las Cruces, DJ Rob Edwards, and the Pride Drag Show with our hosts Jack Lutz and Ivonna Bump.
10 Artists That Filmed A Music Video Right Here In El Paso
Recording an album is one thing, filming a music video is another: It's a great way for artists to show their creativity & to further add to a song's message. Sometimes it can be used to show the world how much they appreciate their home. We've had quite a few artists film music videos here in El Paso. Like who? How about...
Apple Picking Farms and Orchards for Fall Family Fun a Short Drive from El Paso
Step aside Pumpkin Spice, we’re all about the apple cider. And apple pie, apple sauce, Apple Jacks, candy apples; all things apple, really. Apples in the Land of Enchantment are in season through October, and you can be harvesting your own in less than 2 hours. There are three...
5 El Paso Steakhouses That Are Even Better Than National Chains
I love a nice juicy steak and so does El Paso. In fact the hard question is not, how do you like your steak, it's...where's the best place to GET a steak? Because there are SO many to choose from. Well I complied a list of local restaurants that can...
A Sinister Coffee Shop Awaits Your Presence in Northeast El Paso
Greeting, foolish mortals, I come to you today with yet another spooky location you need to check out. Northeast El Paso is now home to a new coffee shop with a sinister theme; The Dripping Cauldron (I love the name already!) Located at 9408 McCombs. The Dripping Cauldron is actually...
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
Pepe Aguilar to perform in El Paso this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pepe Aguilar returns to the El Paso County Coliseum for a 2-day concert this weekend. The concerts will be held Saturday, Sept. 17th and Sunday, Sept. 18th at 8pm. Conceptualized by Pepe Aguilar himself, Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour will give fans a first-hand experience...
Best Restaurants near Las Cruces | Chope’s
As anyone who’s been there can attest, a visit to Chope’s on Old Highway 28 will change your life — or at the very least your views on good Mexican food. This restaurant is a true glimpse into a Hispanic New Mexican home. The building was originally erected in 1880. The Benavides family bought it in 1892, and opened their iconic restaurant in 1915. While things have naturally changed in a hundred years, there has been one constant at Chope’s: familia.
Las Cruces firefighters extinguish fire in RV, keep it from spreading
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces firefighters responded to a fire in a recreational vehicle early Saturday morning. The fire happened just before 4 a.m. along the 300 block of South Motel Boulevard. Firefighters arrived to find the RV on fire with flames showing on all sides. Crews extinguished the fire and kept it […]
City Manager Says, “Haven’t Given Up On Great Wolf Lodge”
In an interview with KFOX TV, El Paso city manager Tommy Gonzalez says the city may still be in the running for a Great Wolf Lodge. In April of 2020, it was reported that the proposed deal to bring Great Wolf to the Sun City had fallen through, largely because of the then-new Covid-19 pandemic.
LCPD offers safety tips for hikers, bikers, and runners
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Las Cruces police and fire department offers some safety tips for hikers, bikers and runners who partake in outdoor activities. Know your physical capabilities and the terrain for which you will be on. Plan your trek carefully and take into consideration weather reports, time of day, the expected duration and […]
Sunland Park among top sellers for cannabis in August
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Cannabis Control Disivion of the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department reports Cannabis sales were over $40 million in August. Adult-Use sales topped $24,219,339 in August. Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Hobbs saw the highest sales numbers for Medical sales and Recreational sales combined. Sunland Park ranked The post Sunland Park among top sellers for cannabis in August appeared first on KVIA.
Migrants removed from streets of downtown El Paso overnight by police
El Paso, TX (CBS4) — The City of El Paso police removed migrants who were sleeping next to the Greyhound bus stations in Downtown El Paso around 3 AM Sunday, according to migrants who were there. Some of the migrants tell KFOX14 there were several police cars, officers flashing...
Two females fall from border wall near Santa Teresa
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Sunland Park Fire Engine-2 and Squad-1 responded to an incident in Pete Domenci this morning. Sunland Park Fire officials assisted CBP with two females this morning that were found in the desert. According to Sunland Park Fire, the two females fell from the border wall. The identities of these two […]
