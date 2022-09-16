ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New apartment project planned for Toledo's Vistula neighborhood

By By Trevor Hubert / The Blade
A new apartment development could soon be coming to the Vistula neighborhood, under the same name of a previous project that never came to be 17 years ago.

Local developer Keith Brown has submitted zoning-change applications at 1338 N. Summit St for the proposed “Bridges of Toledo” apartment complex — 47 units of market-rate housing overlooking the Maumee River.

Mr. Brown said has owned the site at Summit and Magnolia streets since 2005 when, Lucas County land records show, he bought it for $90,000. He proposed a condominium complex there at the time, but the 2008 recession torpedoed that plan.

While the new project marks a redesign, its concept remains the same: a riverfront view in the heart of Toledo’s oldest neighborhood, which has been on the upswing in terms of economic development. Mr. Brown hopes his development will continue to play upon strengths that already exist within Vistula.

“I think [Vistula] could be the most vibrant, diverse neighborhood in the downtown area, with the best views,” he said. “It’s already on its way. I mean, you’ve got the Gateway project happening, you’ve got fantastic Wonder [Bread] Lofts, you’ve got TolHouse and Lucille’s Jazz Bar, and of course, Toledo Spirits. I think it’s already a dynamic neighborhood.”

The petition to change the site’s zoning from neighborhood commercial to mixed commercial is scheduled for formal consideration by the Toledo City Plan Commission on Oct. 13.

Mr. Brown said he anticipates about 70 people living at the complex.

“We think we’re really going to add, and it’s going to be a catalyst for more to come,” he said about the neighborhood.

He said he anticipates including bungalows and flats as part of the project, similar to the Marina Lofts complex, and will design the buildings so that every dwelling has an unobstructed river view.

Lonnie Homan, a longtime neighborhood resident and recently retired member of the Historic Vistula Foundation, said he’s particularly excited about the project in the context of Vistula’s other recent developments.

“It’s gonna be a big asset to this neighborhood, and that’s what we’re looking for,” Mr. Homan said. “We’re looking for new people here.”

Fred Treuhaft, one of the developing partners for the Vistula Gateway at Lowertown project on Summit between Walnut and Lagrange streets, said the neighborhood’s green space leaves room for continued growth, and new housing remains in high demand there. Thirty-three units in the nearby former Wonder Bread bakery quickly filled up, he noted.

“I think that there’s high demand for residential down here and I think new construction would fill up right away,” Mr. Treuhaft said.

Site preparation should begin this winter followed by a formal groundbreaking in April, Mr. Brown said. The first units should become available by the end of next year, he said.

Angemon_1985
2d ago

All this proposed development in downtown Toledo for residential and still no grocery store in the downtown area. you either have to go over the bridge to the old Foodtown on the East Side or all the way down Monroe Street to Secor to the Kroger.

