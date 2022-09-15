Read full article on original website
odusports.com
Women's Tennis Starts With Big Weekend At Wahoowa Invite
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The Old Dominion women's tennis team opened its fall season in the Wahoowa Invitational and had a stellar weekend. ODU split eight doubles matches, while winning all 17 singles matches over the three days. "It was a great first weekend for this year's team," said ODU Head...
odusports.com
Men’s Golf Begins Play at River Run Collegiate on Monday
NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men's golf team continues its fall season this Monday and Tuesday at the River Run Collegiate, hosted by Davidson at River Run Country Club. Monday will see the 100-player field play the first two rounds, beginning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Tuesday's third and final round will have teams tee off from the first and 10th holes starting at 8 a.m. Fans can follow along with live stats, available on Golfstat.
odusports.com
Men's Soccer Heads To VCU For Tuesday Tilt
NORFOLK, Va. -- The Old Dominion men's soccer team heads north on Interstate 64 for its next match as they take on the VCU Rams on Tuesday night at Sports Backers Stadium. The match is slated for a 7 p.m. start. Old Dominion (3-2-1) enters off its 4-2 Sun Belt...
odusports.com
Men's Soccer Tops Georgia Southern 4-2 For Sun Belt Win
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Tristan Jenkins scored twice and Owen Ruddy added two assists as the Old Dominion men's soccer team scored a 4-2 win over Georgia Southern in its first Sun Belt Conference contest on Saturday night. "We were very efficient in front of the goal to build an early...
odusports.com
Women's Golf Heads to Wisconsin for Badger Invitational
NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion women's golf starts off its fall 2022 season at the Badger Invitational this Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 18-20. Wisconsin is hosting at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin. The field will play 18 holes each day and ODU is scheduled to tee...
odusports.com
Sailing Notches Fourth-Place Finish at Chesapeake Invitational
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Old Dominion University Sailing team competed in a pair of events this weekend, placing fourth at the Chesapeake Invitational and delivered a pair of top-10 finishes at the Faye Bennet women's singles event. The Monarchs placed fourth at the Chesapeake Invitational and were led by...
odusports.com
Volleyball Secures 3-2 Comeback Win at VCU
RICHMOND, Va. – Old Dominion volleyball capped off its trip to Richmond with a 3-2 victory over VCU on Saturday at the Siegel Center. The Monarchs edged the Rams 15-8 in the fifth set to conclude the final day of the VCU Invitational. "We controlled the net as the...
odusports.com
ODU Football Loses a Heartbreaker as Virginia Rallies to Win, 16-14, on a Last-Second Field Goal
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Old Dominion was 61 seconds away from what would have been one of its most storied football victories ever. The Monarchs silenced a Scott Stadium crowd of 40,556 with an 11-play, 80-yard drive, capped by Hayden Wolff's 18-yard touchdown pass to Zack Kuntz, that gave the Monarchs a 14-13 lead over Virginia with 1:01 left.
