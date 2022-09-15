NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men's golf team continues its fall season this Monday and Tuesday at the River Run Collegiate, hosted by Davidson at River Run Country Club. Monday will see the 100-player field play the first two rounds, beginning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Tuesday's third and final round will have teams tee off from the first and 10th holes starting at 8 a.m. Fans can follow along with live stats, available on Golfstat.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO