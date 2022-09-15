Read full article on original website
Pocono Raceway holds lantern festival
LONG POND, Pa. — All eyes were on the skies Sunday evening in the Poconos. Folks came to enjoy the Night Lights Sky Lantern Festival at Pocono Raceway. The two-day event featured a lantern release after sunset, where folks came together and released thousands of lanterns into the sky.
'The Office' actor returns to Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — An actor from a beloved television sitcom based at a fictional paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, made a stop in Dickson City Friday afternoon. Actor Brian Baumgartner portrayed 'Kevin' in the American version of 'The Office.'. His character is perhaps best known for spilling an...
Paranormal expo in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A paranormal expo took place in Scranton Saturday. Transcendent: Paranormal Expo & Vendor Fair presented by Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours was held at the Scranton Cultural Center at The Masonic Temple. There were several paranormal investigators and researchers who gave speeches at the event, as well...
17 Best Restaurants In Scranton, PA (Photos & Maps)
Scranton, Pennsylvania is known for many things. Railroads, rivers, coal, and a top notch university may all come to mind when we think of Scranton. Most people of a certain age probably think of Dunder- Mifflin Paper Company. The famed but fictional Scranton-based company that is the setting for the hit show The Office. But what about food?
John Fetterman hosts rally in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— With less than two months left until the election, Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Scranton Saturday evening. More than 1,000 people stood in line outside of Riverfront Sports in Scranton ahead of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s rally Saturday afternoon. The event marks the Lieutenant Governor’s second […]
You can get a taste of Lebanon this Sunday in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Tents went up outside while volunteers baked inside St. Ann Maronite Church in Scranton. Pastries are being prepared for the church's Lebanese Heritage Festival on Sunday. The menu features traditional dishes, including baklava. "We do it every year," Thomas Artavane said. "It's phyllo dough with nuts...
Gates set to open on 167th fair
Bloomsburg, Pa. — In less than a week, the gates will open on the 167th Bloomsburg Fair and with 900 vendors, a jam-packed grandstand line-up, and free shows throughout the week, it promises to be worth the wait. In addition to the hundreds of longtime fair favorites, over 50 new vendors will be on the grounds, said Tony Frazier, superintendent of concessions. That includes Tucci's Tattoo Parlor, which will be the first tattoo stand at the fair in decades, officials noted. ...
Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
Locals rev up for 2nd annual ‘Steel Wheel Show’
HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the second Annual ‘Steel Wheel Show’ in Lycoming County. Cars, old and new, filled the fairgrounds for all to come and admire while also enjoying some live music, food, vendors, and activities. The Lycoming County Fairgrounds were filled with cars as far as the eyes could see for the […]
Talkback 16: Animal cruelty in Susquehanna County
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this edition of Talkback 16, many callers are outraged over an animal cruelty case we first told you about during Wednesday's 6 p.m. newscast. We want to warn you the images may be upsetting to some viewers. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback....
2022 Falloween event list
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Falloween is a WNEP mashup of Fall harvest activities blended with the many celebrations of Halloween. Take part in the NEPA love for all things Fall – shop, dine and enjoy local events throughout the region. Falloween finds:. This list is not exhaustive. Check back...
Kingston Anash Fabreng Chai Elul with Monsey Rov
Anash of Kingston, PA, gathered on Chai Elul for a community farbrengen with Monsey Rov and author of seforim Harav Gedalya Oberlander. Anash of Kingston, PA, gathered on Chai Elul for a community farbrengen with Monsey Rov and author of seforim Harav Gedalya Oberlander. Talking on the theme of Elul...
Smith brothers had a big night at Clinton County Speedway
MILL HALL, PA – Second generation divers, Johnny and Mike Smith of Scranton were both victorious at the Clinton County Speedway on Friday Night. Johnny Smith drove the family owned RaceSaver Sprint car to a win in the 25-lap feature. Mikey Smith won the 600 Wingless Micro Sprints inaugural event. Other winners of the night included Brandon Moser in the Pro Stocks, Corey Stabley in the 270 Micros and Andrew Rickets in the 4 Cylinders.
Student charged with secretly recording professor
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg University student who recorded a conversation with his professor, then sent the recording to administrators believed he was receiving “secret messages of hate,” police say. BU officials contacted university police on Aug. 25 after receiving emails from 37-year-old Eric Allen Meier that contained an electronic recording, according to Officer Jeff Bachinger. Although the recording was muffled, they were able to identify the other person in...
Cresco woman turns passion for plants into whimsical business
Linda Besecker inherited land from her former teacher Ruth Henry. Henry, Besecker’s third grade teacher, inspired Besecker to become a teacher too. They taught together at the former Barrett Elementary School. As Henry aged, Besecker took care of her and when Henry passed away she willed her land to...
Brittany Hendershot’s family still searching for answers
PORT JERVIS – The family of young Brittany Hendershot of Port Jervis, who sought answers as to her whereabouts throughout most of this summer, is still seeking answers about her death. Beginning with the first days of summer, in June, through the middle of August, Brittany remained missing week...
Remains found identified as teen missing since 1969
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier.
Man allegedly used young daughter as shield
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man allegedly used his two-year-old daughter as a shield after police were called to a home for a disturbance. Mark James Hughes, 34, has a history of violence against his mother, who lives in the 300 block of W. 11th Street, according to Bloomsburg Officer Ryan Edgar. Despite having a Protection from Abuse against him, Hughes has shown up at his mother’s house multiple times and caused a disturbance, Edgar said. ...
Eckley Miners’ Village holds history event
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, the commonwealth’s official history agency, invites the public to explore Eckley Miners’ Village and other state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free on Sept. 24. Eckley will host author Mitch Troutman, who will read from his new book,...
Was $3,000 left for Pa. waitress really a tip or part of a scam? Restaurant plans to take customer to court
You might remember a report a few months back of a very generous tip left for a waitress at Alfredo’s Pizza in Scranton. Now, WNEP is reporting that the restaurant owners say they’re taking the big spender to court,. Back in June, the staff at the restaurant were...
