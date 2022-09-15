Read full article on original website
dailyegyptian.com
Culture Column: Dave’s Bagels brings flame-grilled flavor to Southern Illinois
Dave’s Bagels is a local food stand that has been around for almost two years and is bringing a new flavor to the boiled dough concoctions. David Waun, co-founder, said the stand specializes in grilled bagels with a variety of toppings and specialty options. David Waun said he and...
KFVS12
Vehicles and visitors fill Downtown Cape Girardeau for car show
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There were some pretty awesome vehicles that rolled into Downtown Cape Girardeau this weekend. The vehicles took center stage as they attracted visitors from across the area to visit the 44th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show on Sunday. There were more than 250 vehicles...
KFVS12
Renovations continue in Downtown Marion to attract more visitors
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Things are heating up in downtown Marion as nearly the entire square is under renovation. From bringing in a new restaurant like a steakhouse, to an intimate music venue that’ll seat around 100 people, bakery, luxury apartments and a face lift to the iconic clock tower, private investors and city leaders are working to attract more people downtown.
100-Year Old Illinois School For Sale Has Endless Possibilities
A former elementary school in Illinois is for sale and comes with lots of square footage and history. The school was built in 1922 in Benton, Illinois, and closed in 2000, and is now for sale to anyone who has a great idea and maybe even a little money to make this building shine again. The building is listed for $199,900 and is in southern Illinois.
KFVS12
Bed Bath & Beyond in Carbondale to close
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Bed Bath & Beyond’s southern Illinois location will close. According to a list of stores closing in 2022, the store in the University Mall in Carbondale will close. No word on when exactly the store will close. This would make the Paducah store the last...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 18th, 2022
Odin Police have arrested 45-year-old Teddy Brown of Locust Street in Centralia for the production of cannabis. 21-year-old Anthony Dickerson of West Bond in Patoka was arrested by Central City Police for driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Stephanie Thomas...
westkentuckystar.com
Shots fired call results in Marion, Illinois man's arrest
A report of a shot fired outside a restaurant in Marion, Illinois, Sunday morning, resulted in one arrest. Marion Police were called to a Madison Street restaurant. Witnesses told officers that a fight had taken place with 2 to 3 men involved. The fight reportedly spilled out into the parking lot where a gun was fired. Everyone in the fight took off before the police arrived.
wsiu.org
Local Bed, Bath, and Beyond store slated for closure
Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing six stores in Illinois - including in Carbondale and Fairview Heights. An announcement from the company listed 56 stores across the country slated for closure - six of them in Illinois. The company announced last month plans to close more than 150 stores and...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged in shots fired incident outside Marion, Illinois, bar
MARION, IL — Police in Marion, Illinois, have arrested a 53-year-old man accused of firing a gun in the parking lot of a local bar. Police responded around 12:07 a.m. Sunday to a report that shots had been fired outside Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of North Madison Street in Marion.
kbsi23.com
Missing McCracken County woman found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman who was missing out of McCracken County has been found. Toni L. Wells, 31, of Paducah was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School at around 5 p.m. on August 20. However, she was found and is safe, according...
KFVS12
Woman accused of shooting neighbor in leg
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois woman is accused of shooting her neighbor in the leg. Sandra Walker, 50, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and other firearm offenses. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a 911 call around 4:50 p.m....
KFVS12
Crews respond to Scott City house fire
Senate Republicans in Washington, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, introduce legislation to combat the deadly effects of fentanyl. Paducah police arrested 14 people in an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Take a look at the SEMO District Fair on September 16. Jackson Police: Man wielding...
SB Nation
The art of the college football upset
What do Southern Illinois head coach Nick Hill and Epeius have in common?. That answer is simple: both engineered the vehicles for massive upsets. Epeius, the craftsman behind the wooden horse that would store hundreds of Greek soldiers that surprised Troy and won the Trojan War. Hill is the head coach of the Southern Illinois Salukis, who went into Evanston and defeated Northwestern 31-24, their first win over a Big Ten school since 2006, when Hill was the quarterback.
KFVS12
Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution
The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
KFVS12
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Cape Girardeau crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on a busy Cape Girardeau road on Saturday, September 17. The crash involved a motorcycle and a car on the 200 block of North Kingshighway, just before 4:30 p.m. Both drivers were injured and taken...
KFVS12
1 person dead in Perry Co., Mo. fatal crash, Hwy. 51 open again
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Law enforcement have reported that all lanes of Highway 51 are now open following a deadly crash in Perry County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C, Timothy Tarrillion, 36, of Perryville, was pronounced dead by the Perry County coroner. Troopers responded to the...
kbsi23.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department looking for 3 men
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department would like to public’s assistance finding three men who are wanted for various charges. Michael A. Klisnick, 22, is wanted out of Franklin County for failure to appear on aggravated battery. He was last known to be living in the Christopher area.
westkentuckystar.com
Three Paducah residents jailed on drug charges
Two separate drug investigations in McCracken County last Thursday led to three arrests. Detectives stopped a vehicle on Lone Oak Road for an alleged traffic violation. Police said a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, which reportedly led to the discovery of meth and marijuana. The...
