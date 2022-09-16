ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
Footwear News

Kate Winslet Wears Military Jumpsuit & Boots on the Set of New Biopic About Photojournalist Lee Miller in Croatia

Kate Winslet was spotted on the set of her new movie “Lee” in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The actress was wearing her costume, which included a military pilot-style jumpsuit in army green. The costume also included a World War II helmet, a military belt bringing in the waist of the jumpsuit, and military-style boots in black and light army brown, fit for the trenches of the Second World War. The paratrooper-style boots were reminiscent of the M-42 standard military boot issued to U.S. troops during the first phase of WWII. Winslet’s costume from the behind-the-scenes image also featured a photojournalist’s camera hung around her...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy