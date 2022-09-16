Read full article on original website
Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income programBeth TorresMountain View, CA
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA BakehouseDinh LeeSan Jose, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
Young Mother Tragically Murdered in San CarlosAnthony J LynchSan Carlos, CA
Lawsuit, possible license suspension loom for Tesla over alleged autonomous-vehicle deceptions
Complaint, investigations by state and federal agencies allege company misled consumers over self-driving tech. Tesla Inc. has found itself on a collision course with state and federal agencies — plus a customer who initiated a class-action lawsuit — over allegations of misleading the public regarding its cars' self-driving capabilities.
Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income program
The city of Mountain View is now accepting applications for a new guaranteed income program that will give families a total of $12,000. The government program is named “Elevate MV” and it will distribute the payments in increments of $500 a month for two years. Program researchers will randomly select 166 recipients to receive this cash assistance from the pool of applicants.
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
The Almanac Online
How my 80-year-old parents electrified their Foster City townhouse
My parents Eileen and Max live in a 52-year-old townhouse in Foster City. Up until a few years ago they drove a gas car, heated their home with a gas-powered furnace, and warmed their water with a gas tank water heater. My mom hoped to replace the kitchen’s old electric stove with a new gas one. They were all-in on gas. Fast-forward to today and they are happily all-electric. My 82-year-old mom managed the process from start to finish, selecting products, interviewing and hiring contractors, working with Foster City on permits, and negotiating with the homeowner’s association to address aesthetics. They were the first in their association, and maybe in the whole city, to transform a gas-powered townhouse to an electric one.
Stanford Daily
“Risky” and “unfair”: Students call out Stanford’s new COVID isolation policies
Students criticized new COVID-19 guidelines, which instruct COVID-positive students to isolate in place, leaving roommates and apartment mates to make their own arrangements or remain with their sick housemates. While the guidelines mark a departure from the University’s two-year-long policy of remote isolation, students with critical health conditions may be...
Safeway to pay $8M in settlement over underground fuel storage tank violations
(BCN) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta and five county district attorneys on Friday announced an $8 million settlement with Safeway regarding alleged violations of environmental laws at its 71 gas stations across the state. The settlement, which along with the attorney general included the district attorneys of Contra Costa, Solano, San Joaquin, Sacramento and […]
kalw.org
Study finds San Jose is faring worse than other major metro cities in the U.S.
This housing shortage study was conducted by Angi, the company that helps users search for home improvement contractors. The factors in their study used listing rates for new housing, the number of residents leaving or moving in, and changes in housing prices. Results of the study found that out of...
After more than 50 years, American Airlines to relocate 400 SF-based flight attendants out of CA
"It's a sad day. It feels like a kick in the gut." Some of the flight attendants being relocated have been with American Airlines for anywhere from 20 to 40 years.
FOXBusiness
San Francisco airport workers 'arrested and cited' after 'civil disobedience'
A food workers union at San Francisco International Airport says 41 protesters were arrested and cited for blocking traffic. The union, Unite Here Local 2, said in a Friday press release that the group intended to practice "civil disobedience" with the potential to "block traffic" in protest for higher wages.
Foster City Chinese restaurant burglarized, raising community's concern over rise in property crimes
Foster City's website touts itself as the 63rd safest city in America. But now residents are concerned after a recent string of criminal activity.
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA Bakehouse
CA Bakehouse is a mom-and-pop bakery located in Vietnam Town near Downtown, San Jose. They were previously called Century Bakery and were the original creators of the green waffle which is made of pandan, a plant popular in many Asian desserts for its slightly sweet flavor and aroma, and for the beautiful green color it creates.
calmatters.network
Guest Opinion: Costco is coming soon to Pleasanton ... finally
The purpose of this writing is not to start a series of conversations once again debating the justification of a new Costco in Pleasanton. Most residents are aware of the long history and events leading up to the final resolution to finally bring Costco to Pleasanton and meet the wishes of the majority of the people.
hoodline.com
Mountain View giving families a free $500 a month in latest guaranteed income experiment
The notion of a “guaranteed basic income” was first employed locally in the modern age in Stockton, where then-mayor Michael Tubbs chose to give randomly selected individuals $500 a month with no strings attached in 2019. The idea has since spread in similar forms to Oakland, San Diego, and Los Angeles, and even Governor Gavin Newsom put $35 million into the state budget to encourage more cities to try out giving free money to low-income families to improve livelihoods and health.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the San Jose Police, one person died in a pedestrian crash in San Jose on Friday. The crash happened at Castlemont Avenue to Driftwood Drive at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
San Francisco construction firm accused of insurance, tax fraud
SAN FRANCISCO – The operators of a San Francisco-based construction company, along with the firm's office manager, are facing multiple felony charges for allegedly engaging in insurance and tax fraud.District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced that charges have been filed against Gemma Maher, the office administrator of Cullinane Plastering. Meanwhile, warrants have been issued for owner Denis Cullinane and Jeremiah "Jerry" Cullinane, who also owns Cullinane Construction.According to the DA's office, the trio allegedly engaged in a multi-year scheme to defraud employees, the State Compensation Insurance Fund and the California Employee Development Department. The scheme allegedly concealed $5.8 million in...
Here's how much rain fell in the SF Bay Area, more to come Monday
A cold front swept the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering refreshing soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended.
NBC Bay Area
$724K Powerball Ticket Matching 5 Numbers Sold in Martinez
A lucky Powerball player in the East Bay won $724,000 on a ticket matching the first five numbers in Saturday night's $225 million draw, according to the California Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Valley Convenience Mart, 835 Alhambra Ave. in Martinez in Contra Costa County, the lottery said.
Lifelong San Francisco resident leaves for suburbs after business is robbed: 'Their policies just don't work'
A lifelong San Francisco resident said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that crime is spiking and homelessness is rampant in the city, with "no clear end" in sight to the problems. "My business was robbed. It was broken into and my equipment was robbed. My vehicle was constantly being...
Downtown San Francisco restaurants are anticipating massive crowds for Dreamforce
"Dreamforce is astronomically impactful for the whole city," said one restaurant owner.
natureworldnews.com
California Weather Rollercoaster from Historic Heat Wave, High Humidity, Thunderstorms: Now Experts Discuss "Earthquake Weather"
After a Californian summer marked by a historic heat wave, high humidity, and thunderstorms, concerns about potential "earthquake weather" are raised as tremors shake the ground. The Bay Area has experienced an uptick in seismic activity over the past week. Oakland experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday. On Tuesday...
