San Jose, CA

Beth Torres

Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income program

The city of Mountain View is now accepting applications for a new guaranteed income program that will give families a total of $12,000. The government program is named “Elevate MV” and it will distribute the payments in increments of $500 a month for two years. Program researchers will randomly select 166 recipients to receive this cash assistance from the pool of applicants.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
The Almanac Online

How my 80-year-old parents electrified their Foster City townhouse

My parents Eileen and Max live in a 52-year-old townhouse in Foster City. Up until a few years ago they drove a gas car, heated their home with a gas-powered furnace, and warmed their water with a gas tank water heater. My mom hoped to replace the kitchen’s old electric stove with a new gas one. They were all-in on gas. Fast-forward to today and they are happily all-electric. My 82-year-old mom managed the process from start to finish, selecting products, interviewing and hiring contractors, working with Foster City on permits, and negotiating with the homeowner’s association to address aesthetics. They were the first in their association, and maybe in the whole city, to transform a gas-powered townhouse to an electric one.
FOSTER CITY, CA
Stanford Daily

“Risky” and “unfair”: Students call out Stanford’s new COVID isolation policies

Students criticized new COVID-19 guidelines, which instruct COVID-positive students to isolate in place, leaving roommates and apartment mates to make their own arrangements or remain with their sick housemates. While the guidelines mark a departure from the University’s two-year-long policy of remote isolation, students with critical health conditions may be...
STANFORD, CA
KRON4 News

Safeway to pay $8M in settlement over underground fuel storage tank violations

(BCN) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta and five county district attorneys on Friday announced an $8 million settlement with Safeway regarding alleged violations of environmental laws at its 71 gas stations across the state. The settlement, which along with the attorney general included the district attorneys of Contra Costa, Solano, San Joaquin, Sacramento and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalw.org

Study finds San Jose is faring worse than other major metro cities in the U.S.

This housing shortage study was conducted by Angi, the company that helps users search for home improvement contractors. The factors in their study used listing rates for new housing, the number of residents leaving or moving in, and changes in housing prices. Results of the study found that out of...
Dinh Lee

Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA Bakehouse

CA Bakehouse is a mom-and-pop bakery located in Vietnam Town near Downtown, San Jose. They were previously called Century Bakery and were the original creators of the green waffle which is made of pandan, a plant popular in many Asian desserts for its slightly sweet flavor and aroma, and for the beautiful green color it creates.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Guest Opinion: Costco is coming soon to Pleasanton ... finally

The purpose of this writing is not to start a series of conversations once again debating the justification of a new Costco in Pleasanton. Most residents are aware of the long history and events leading up to the final resolution to finally bring Costco to Pleasanton and meet the wishes of the majority of the people.
PLEASANTON, CA
hoodline.com

Mountain View giving families a free $500 a month in latest guaranteed income experiment

The notion of a “guaranteed basic income” was first employed locally in the modern age in Stockton, where then-mayor Michael Tubbs chose to give randomly selected individuals $500 a month with no strings attached in 2019. The idea has since spread in similar forms to Oakland, San Diego, and Los Angeles, and even Governor Gavin Newsom put $35 million into the state budget to encourage more cities to try out giving free money to low-income families to improve livelihoods and health.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco construction firm accused of insurance, tax fraud

SAN FRANCISCO – The operators of a San Francisco-based construction company, along with the firm's office manager, are facing multiple felony charges for allegedly engaging in insurance and tax fraud.District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced that charges have been filed against Gemma Maher, the office administrator of Cullinane Plastering. Meanwhile, warrants have been issued for owner Denis Cullinane and Jeremiah "Jerry" Cullinane, who also owns Cullinane Construction.According to the DA's office, the trio allegedly engaged in a multi-year scheme to defraud employees, the State Compensation Insurance Fund and the California Employee Development Department. The scheme allegedly concealed $5.8 million in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

$724K Powerball Ticket Matching 5 Numbers Sold in Martinez

A lucky Powerball player in the East Bay won $724,000 on a ticket matching the first five numbers in Saturday night's $225 million draw, according to the California Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Valley Convenience Mart, 835 Alhambra Ave. in Martinez in Contra Costa County, the lottery said.
MARTINEZ, CA
natureworldnews.com

California Weather Rollercoaster from Historic Heat Wave, High Humidity, Thunderstorms: Now Experts Discuss "Earthquake Weather"

After a Californian summer marked by a historic heat wave, high humidity, and thunderstorms, concerns about potential "earthquake weather" are raised as tremors shake the ground. The Bay Area has experienced an uptick in seismic activity over the past week. Oakland experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday. On Tuesday...
CALIFORNIA STATE

