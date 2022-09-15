Time to Log Off is a weekly series documenting the many ways our political figures show their whole asses online. At this point, I’m hard pressed to think of a way to describe the anti-immigration, overtly xenophobic posturing coming from Republican Governors Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott beyond “criminally cruel” — itself a grotesquely inadequate encapsulation of Florida and Texas’s ongoing policy of packing vulnerable asylum-seekers onto busses and planes and shipping them off to places like D.C. and New York, for the sole purpose of ... well, I’m not sure what? To score cheap culture war points, I suppose? Certainly it’s not out of any real concern for the human beings who’ve been forced to leave their homes in a desperate attempt at something that even marginally resembles a better life.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO