San Ramon, CA

Trump Committing 'Crimes Against' His Own Supporters: Glenn Kirschner

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said on Sunday that ex-President Donald Trump has committed "crimes against" his supporters who continue to defend him despite his continuous actions that some critics deem controversial. During an episode of his show Justice Matters that was posted on YouTube, Kirschner spoke about Trump's Save...
LAWRENCE JONES: Liberals suddenly 'sounding the alarm' on illegal immigration

Fox News host Lawrence Jones weighed in on Democrats "sounding the alarm" over the United States' border crisis on "Cross Country with Lawrence Jones." LAWRENCE JONES: Democrats are now sounding the alarm about our country's growing border crisis. But we're asking ourselves the question: What changed with the situation that finally made the left speak up? Well, nothing, actually, except now the border crisis isn't some faraway problem they can play off for cheap political points.
Matt Gaetz’s request for a pardon comes into sharper focus

At a public hearing a few months ago, the Jan. 6 committee, which had already raised the specter of members of Congress seeking presidential pardons from Donald Trump, started naming names. As regular readers might recall, the list included some high-profile far-right Republicans who made no effort to hide their close allegiance to Team Trump.
Trump 'Deliberately Stoking' Violence, Courting QAnon, Professor Says

Former President Donald Trump is deliberately stoking violence and courting believers of QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory, University of Chicago professor Robert Pape said on Sunday. Trump delivered a speech at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Saturday night. Observers noticed that background music playing throughout the speech sounded similar to...
Trump's in a 'Perfect Storm' of Criminal Investigations: Former Prosecutor

Former President Donald Trump is currently facing a "perfect storm" of criminal investigations, according to a former federal prosecutor with the Department of Justice. Kenneth Foard McCallion, who worked as a prosecutor with the Department of Justice and the New York Attorney General's office, recently spoke with Salon about the raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and some other investigations surrounding Trump.
Republicans are doing a bad job justifying sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Time to Log Off is a weekly series documenting the many ways our political figures show their whole asses online. At this point, I’m hard pressed to think of a way to describe the anti-immigration, overtly xenophobic posturing coming from Republican Governors Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott beyond “criminally cruel” — itself a grotesquely inadequate encapsulation of Florida and Texas’s ongoing policy of packing vulnerable asylum-seekers onto busses and planes and shipping them off to places like D.C. and New York, for the sole purpose of ... well, I’m not sure what? To score cheap culture war points, I suppose? Certainly it’s not out of any real concern for the human beings who’ve been forced to leave their homes in a desperate attempt at something that even marginally resembles a better life.
