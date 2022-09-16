Read full article on original website
Revisiting One Of North Dakota’s Most Tragic Kidnapping Cases
While North Dakota feels like one of the safest places to live, crime and tragedy does often strike. I stumbled across a kidnapping/murder case that shook me to my core. I'm sure you heard about this one as it made national headlines. It was quite shocking to hear about; A...
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Park River, North Dakota is five thousand miles away from Buckingham Palace. But for the past 70 years, letters have brought Queen Elizabeth II and one North Dakota woman together. The queen was born on April 21, 1926. So was Park River’s Adele Hankey. “I...
North Dakota beats Northern Arizona on late flea flicker
Tommy Schuster connected with Jack Wright on a flea flicker for a 23-yard touchdown with 53 seconds left to help North Dakota beat Northern Arizona 27-24. Northern Arizona had taken a 24-20 lead with 1:42 left in the fourth quarter after an 11-play, 78-yard drive capped by R.J. Martinez’s 12-yard completion to Coleman Owen. UND answered with a five-play, 75-yard drive. NAU held a 14-13 lead entering the fourth after the teams combined for three punts in the third frame before the scoring happened down the stretch. Schuster was 21 of 32 for 206 yards and two touchdowns for North Dakota (2-1). Tyler Hoosman carried it 12 times for 102 yards. Martinez threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns for Northern Arizona (1-2). Owen finished with nine grabs for 136 yards and two scores.
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday. “I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother. According to Barnett, Alanah...
More than 6,100 South Fargo residents experiencing power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly 6116 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in South Fargo are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have both been contacted and dispatched to restore the outage. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. Stick with WDAY Radio as more information becomes available.
Amtrak Empire Builder service in ND canceled, along with all other long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
GFPD in the buying mood….for new vehicles
The latest supply chain snag is impacting the availability of the Grand Forks Police Department to land new squad cars. The GFPD advertised…and accepted bids…for six new 2022 vehicles in November 2021 – but the order was never filled. Earlier this month the Ford Motor Company issued notice that they will stop taking 2023 orders.
Press Conference Planned Monday on Officer Involved Shooting Last Month in Mapleton
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A month and a half after it happened, we are about to learn new information about an officer involved shooting in Mapleton. Cass County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a press conference at 9 Monday morning at the Fargo Police Department. The agencies will be...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 17, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Dawn Toyia Thompson, 37, of Climax, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone.
UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash
According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
Police use drone to locate suspect in field after chase
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple agencies worked together to detain a man who led authorities on a car chase and then hid in a field. At approximately 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the West Fargo Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 800 block of 40th Avenue E.
Man severely injured after being thrown from motorcycle near Michigan, ND
MICHIGAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bottineau man was life-flighted to Altru Hospital after being ejected from his motorcycle. Highway Patrol says Todd Wyman, 55, was westbound on Hwy 2 traveling from Fargo to Bottineau. Wyman just passed another vehicle, and his motorcycle began to wobble. Wyman lost control of the motorcycle and the bike skidded northwest gradually and entered the north ditch. Wyman was ejected from the motorcycle and found in the right lane.
CAR CRASHES INTO THE SIDE OF SCHULZ CARPETING
On Thursday, September 15, at 1:01 p.m., The Crookston Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Department responded to an accident on South Main Street in Crookston. The Crookston Police Department reported that Betty Juve of Crookston, was driving a 2002 Lexus, first struck a 2011 Jeep Wrangler, owned by Schulz Carpeting owner, Michael Schulz before turning and striking the Schulz Carpeting building itself. Moderate damage was reported on Juve’s car, mainly on the back bumper of the car, and minor damage was reported on Schulz’s car.
Strand Helps Lead Lakers to 28-14 Win Over Thief River Falls
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN (KDLM) – Sophomore Caden Strand got his first career start at quarterback for the Lakers in Thief River Falls on Friday night and helped lead Detroit Lakes to a 28-14 win over the Prowlers. After forcing the Lakers to a three-and-out on their first drive,...
Polk County officials report body found days after man goes missing
POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they have located a dead body, days after asking for the public's help to find a missing man.The 58-year-old had last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County.The sheriff's office said that he "suffers from a mental health disorder."On Thursday, at about 4 p.m., the county sheriff's office said they located the man's body in the woods near Johnstown. They said they believe it was the person who went missing, though his identity was not yet confirmed.
Man seriously hurt after being thrown from ATV in crash in Kittson County
KITTSON CO., Minn. (Valley News Live) -A Karlstad man was injured Saturday afternoon following an ATV crash in Kittson County. Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 47-year-old Brian Anderson was traveling on Highway 11 when he lost control of the vehicle. He was thrown from the ATV before the vehicle...
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A SEMI-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 102
Earlier today, at approximately 7:15 a.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash between a semi-vehicle and another vehicle on Highway 102, between Crookston and Fertile, near 375th Street, about 13 miles southeast of Crookston and 7 miles north of Fertile. According to reports from the Department, the owner of the semi-vehicle was not injured in the crash, while the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
