Memphis, TN

WREG

Memphis man’s mullet may move to championship round

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is showing off his luscious locks and looking to move into the final round of the USA Mullet Championships. Joshua Laughter, 37, said he’s been growing his mullet for almost two years. Now he’s going for the gold. “I decided to enter because I want to win a mullet […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Young actress visits Memphis church, credits faith for success

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young star visited Memphis on Sunday, giving inspiration to attendees at the New Olivet Worship Center. Seen in films such as "Hidden Figures" and having worked with stars like Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, 12-year-old actress Selah Jones spoke about how her faith has guided her down the path of success and what it means to her life.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
momcollective.com

Memphis Mom Co | Pumpkin Patch Guide 2022

It’s pumpkin patch season! We’ve put together a list of places to get your pumpkins and celebrate all the wonders of fall. Not all are officially pumpkin patches, but they have loads of gourds and seasonal items to make any autumn-obsessed mom swoon. Big Jim’s “Punkin” Patch Oak...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crashes near Playhouse on the Square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a car crash in Midtown near Playhouse on the Square. Around 11 a.m. two cars crashed at Union Avenue and Cooper Street on Monday. According to police, one person was transported non-critical to Methodist University. There is no other information at...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ark. man located after leaving Memphis hospital: MPD

UPDATE on Sunday, 1:33 p.m. – Memphis Police have said they have located David Ward. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an Arkansas man is missing after he left a Memphis hospital Saturday afternoon. Police say 61-year-old David Ward of West Memphis left Methodist University Hospital at around 3:49 p.m. Saturday. Ward reportedly has a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
societyofrock.com

Robert Plant Honors Priscilla Presley In Memphis

Robert Plant honored the wife of Elvis Presley for her efforts in preserving Elvis Presley’s house Graceland. Priscilla Presley was given this acknowledgement by Plant last September 15 during her induction ceremony at the 2022 Memphis Music Hall of Fame. Plant described Graceland as “a hallmark and a touchstone...
MEMPHIS, TN
Eliza Fletcher
Yvonne Nelson
WREG

Former Tiger Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich (AP) — Emoni Bates, a former basketball prodigy who attends Eastern Michigan after playing with University of Memphis, has been charged with two felonies after authorities say they found a firearm during a traffic stop. Washtenaw County Sheriff spokesman Derrick Jackson said deputies Bates was pulled over after he failed to stop at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child and man shot in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and child are fighting for their lives after a shooting in the Raleigh neighborhood Saturday night. Police responded around 10:45 p.m. to a shooting on the 4200 block of Ann Arbor Court. They found two victims, a 23-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Frayser shooting kills man, injures woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting near Georgian Hills Park in Frayser left a man dead and a woman injured Monday night. Police were called to a shooting in Frayser around 7:30. Once there, they found a woman who told officers she’d been shot at a different location in the 1800 block of Macaulay. When officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
#I Love You#Memphians
richmondobserver

OPINION: Woke prosecutors, urban crime, and the gun surge

Memphis anchor Joyce Peterson summed up the attitude in a lot of urban environments today when she broke down on air over rising crime and the loss of life. “Memphis is tired right now. Yeah. I’m good. I’m with you all,” Peterson said. “Memphis is tired right now. … It’s difficult right now. Bear with me. It’s a very nerve-wracking night.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis pastor’s truck stolen off church lot during food giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A North Memphis pastor says he is praying for the person who stole his truck off his church lot in the middle of a community grocery giveaway. Reverend Ronnie King, the pastor of Grace Missionary Baptist Church on North Manassas, said there was a line of people outside his church picking up […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three critical after wreck on Stage Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been hospitalized after a two-car crash on Stage Road and Santa Valley in Bartlett. Police said two teens were transported to LeBonheur in critical condition and an adult was taken to Regional One in critical condition. MPD said this is an active investigation.
BARTLETT, TN
WREG

Machete-wielding man causes standoff at restaurant

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn.– Deputies with guns drawn detained a man who terrorized people with a machete and a knife at two fast food restaurants Monday evening in southeast Shelby County. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Hacks Cross Road and Centennial Drive, where the man cornered people at a Zaxby’s, officers said. The attack […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man charged with Young Dolph’s murder hires new attorney

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph has hired his own attorney. Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, the man accused of shooting and killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph is no longer being represented by Juni Ganguli. Ganguli confirmed to FOX13 that Johnson...
WREG

Child shot while sitting on couch in Raleigh apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child is recovering after he was shot in the back while he sat on a couch in his living room over the weekend. Shots rang out at the Countryview Apartments off Raleigh-Millington Road around 10:45 Saturday night. The police report said Taneisha Howard told them her 12-year-old son had been shot. Officers found him with a gunshot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family raising money for 3 kids of woman killed in Memphis shooting rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members of three young people left without a parent after their mother was shot and killed last week in Memphis say they are trying to raise funds for their future. Allison Parker, a medical assistant at the Family Practice in West Memphis, was gunned down during a carjacking at Poplar and […]

