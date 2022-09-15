Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Carney Extends Public Health Emergency For The Seventh Time
Governor Carney on Thursday formally extended the Public Health EmergencyOpen this document with ReadSpeaker docReader order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware to receive $75.8 million in federal funding for water infrastructure projects
Delaware is getting almost $76 million dollars in federal funding for water infrastructure projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Delaware was awarded seven grants in total by the Environmental Protection Agency for infrastructure projects in local communities to protect public health and restore water quality. "We're going to see projects...
WDEL 1150AM
Declines continue in Delaware COVID cases
The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) said for the second month in a row the number of hospitalizations, test positivity rates, and the 7-day average of new cases related to COVID, have declined. Total positive cases since March 11, 2020: 305,517*. 7-day daily average of new positive cases: 196.1,...
WMDT.com
Geography of jail time: new data reveals which DE communities are home to most incarcerated people
DELAWARE – New data from non-profit research group Prison Policy Initiative (PPI) is revealing which cities and towns most incarcerated Delawareans hail from. The report indicates that incarcerated Delawareans tend to come from lower income communities, and areas with higher Black and Brown populations. PPI also published a report on neighboring state, Maryland, which shows similar disparities.
Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) Launches Medicaid Pilot Project
BALTIMORE, MD (September 15, 2022) – The Maryland State Department of Education is increasing access to free and reduced-price school meals for economically-disadvantaged students this school year through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Direct Certification Medicaid (DCM) pilot project. Maryland is one of seven states newly approved by the USDA to participate in the […]
delawarepublic.org
Delaware announces 2023 ACA insurance rates
2023 regulated rates for health, dental, and small group insurance plans in Delaware are not seeing the sharp increases seen elsewhere. Long-time Affordable Care Act plan provider Highmark will increase rates an average of 5.5%. But its rates are down about 10% over the past 4 years. The increase is...
WMDT.com
CDC warning of Enterovirus cases increasing
DELMARVA – The CDC is warning pediatricians and parents about a virus circulating among kids. It’s called Enterovirus D68. 47 ABC spoke with Dr. Sally Dowling at Atlantic General Hospital. She says it’s caused by the common cold and its symptoms are like it as well. Officials say those who would be most impacted would be those who have asthma. And to prevent the virus doctors at Atlantic General hospital say it’s simple.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Marketplace health insurance premiums to increase by single digits
In Delaware, insurance rates under the Affordable Care Act marketplace (sometimes known as Obama Care) will increase as two new providers sign on. The story is different for employer group plans that have seen skyrocketing premiums. The ACA provides health insurance for professionals and businesspeople without group policies as well...
iheart.com
Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households
>Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf is pushing for more relief for Pennsylvania residents. The governor is pitching for two-thousand dollar COVID-19 relief checks to be sent to households making less than 80-thousand dollars annually. He says inflation is putting a strain on households more than ever right now and families need a break. Wolf contends direct payments are the best options to help struggling households.
delawarepublic.org
State Auditor Kathy McGuiness sentencing scheduled for October 19
State Auditor Kathy McGuiness is scheduled for sentencing on October 19 for two misdemeanor convictions. McGuiness was found guilty of conflict of interest, official misconduct, and structuring to avoid compliance with procurement law. The latter was later dismissed, but the others stood on appeal. McGuiness lost the Democratic primary race...
Cape Gazette
Night Without a Bed to raise awareness of homelessness Oct. 21
Family Promise of Southern Delaware will host Night Without a Bed beginning at 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21, at the Lightship Overfalls next to Lewes Canalfront Park. Night Without a Bed is a national grassroots event to raise awareness and funds to assist families experiencing homelessness. This local sleep-out event...
Seniors can benefit from PA's food box program
Pennsylvania’s Senior Food Box Program is now feeding 20% more seniors than it was this time last year, but the option remains underused. In early 2021, Pennsylvania was at risk of having its approved caseload for the program decreased—as it was underutilized by Pennsylvania’s eligible population of older adults. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the program, but as of May 2021 only 28,000 were taking...
WMDT.com
Democrat running for Delaware’s 6th district Senate seat believes district can be flipped, with a message of infrastructure upgrades
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delawareans have made their choice for the Democratic nominee for State Senate District 6. Following a victory during Tuesday’s Primary, winner Russ Huxtable says he has a plan to flip the traditionally conservative seat that covers Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, and Lewes. The seat is up...
iheart.com
Q&A of the Day – Illegals in Martha’s Vineyard, Is Delaware Next?
Q&A of the Day – Illegals in Martha’s Vineyard, Is Delaware Next?. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s entry: Good morning,...
Maryland drivers required to 'Move Over' when approaching stopped vehicles
MARYLAND, USA — Starting, Oct. 1, Maryland drivers are required under the "Move Over" Law to change lanes or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle showing warning signals. The "Move Over" law was originally enacted because more than 100 law enforcement officers were killed and...
WBOC
Delaware Auditor McGuiness’ Sentencing Set for October 19th
KENT COUNTY, De. - Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 19 at 10a.m. in the Kent County Courthouse, according to the Delaware Attorney Generals Office. McGuiness was convicted of three demeanor counts over the summer. One has been thrown out since. She has...
WGMD Radio
Delaware Primary Results
Early numbers began arriving on the State Department of Election website about a half hour after the polls closed, however Kent County was the only of Delaware’s three counties that seemed to have all categories of numbers posting. With 5 precincts left to be counted – there were no absentee numbers posted for Sussex and few for New Castle County races. The first absentee votes in Sussex County races came in after midnight. Voter turnout overall was light with just over 13% of 571,219 registered Democrats and Republicans turning out to vote – either casting an early ballot, mail-in or absentee ballot or voting in person. It’s also unknown how many – if any – people might have registered to vote at the polls.
Mercury
Christine Flowers: John Fetterman, many women aren’t in your camp
John Fetterman, aspiring to be junior U.S. senator of Pennsylvania, recently held a rally in the suburbs of Philadelphia. Montgomery County isn’t as blue as the city it borders, but it’s also not as red as many regions in the state where Trump signs still line the highways.
fox29.com
Wilmington man sought for alleged home improvement fraud; additional victims urged to come forward
NEW CASTLE, Del. - A 59-year-old Delaware man is wanted for allegedly committing home improvement fraud. New Castle County Police are searching for Perren Davis, of Wilmington, on a warrant of felony home improvement fraud. New Castle County officials say the warrant is for a situation in Wilmington. Officials believe...
WBOC
Former Trooper to Plead Guilty in Warehouse Package Thefts
DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware state trooper who was suspended with pay amid a federal investigation into a series of thefts from a package reshipping company will enter a guilty plea in federal court later this month. Court records indicate that Jamal J. Merrell will make an initial appearance...
