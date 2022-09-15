Early numbers began arriving on the State Department of Election website about a half hour after the polls closed, however Kent County was the only of Delaware’s three counties that seemed to have all categories of numbers posting. With 5 precincts left to be counted – there were no absentee numbers posted for Sussex and few for New Castle County races. The first absentee votes in Sussex County races came in after midnight. Voter turnout overall was light with just over 13% of 571,219 registered Democrats and Republicans turning out to vote – either casting an early ballot, mail-in or absentee ballot or voting in person. It’s also unknown how many – if any – people might have registered to vote at the polls.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO