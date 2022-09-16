Read full article on original website
KVOE
Bagrock at the Granada: Red Hot Chili Pipers come to Emporia
The Red Hot Chili Pipers brought their “bagrock” style to Emporia’s Granada Theatre on Friday night. The band formed 20 years ago and won the BBC talent show “When Will I Be Famous” five years later to gain international attention. The Pipers perform a blend...
KVOE
Former North Lyon County teenager listed as missing
A former north Lyon County teenager is listed as missing. Issabelle “Izzy” Dieker was reported as missing Sept. 17. Dieker, 15, is a white female, 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with naturally brown hair — occasionally dyed — and hazel eyes. Dieker is currently listed as being from...
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Candlelight vigil to be held on ESU campus Monday evening
Plans have been finalized for a candlelight vigil in response to the terminations and dismissals at Emporia State University this past week. The vigil is planned for 8 pm Monday evening at the sunken gardens in front of the water fountain on the ESU campus. Meanwhile, after several student-led protests...
KVOE
Monday Emporia High schedule
The Emporia High girls golf team plays in the Topeka West Invitational. The Emporia High gymnastics team hosts a meet today with competition beginning at 5:30 pm in the Emporia High gym. It is Senior Day for the Emporia High Gymnastics team. The kick-off for the Emporia High J-V football...
KVOE
Emporia High gymnastics team competes at Shawnee Mission Northwest
The Emporia High gymnastics team finished in 10th place at the 14-team Shawnee Mission Northwest Invitational Saturday. Individually Journey Walburn finished in 10th pace on the Floor Exercise. Laney Cooper placed 14th on the floor exercise and 15th on the vault. Emporia High is scheduled to host a meet Monday.
KVOE
Repass to appear in Emporia as Kansas Secretary of State bid continues
With less than two months remaining before the general election, the political appearance is starting to heat up in Emporia. Democratic candidate for Kansas Secretary of State Jeanna Repass will be in Emporia on Wednesday. Repass will be at the Lyon County Democratic Headquarters, 915 Commercial, for a meet-and-greet beginning at 6 pm.
KVOE
Republican lieutenant governor candidate Sawyer stops in Emporia to discuss childcare
Childcare and workforce matters are among the issues of note for Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt and his running mate. Katie Sawyer made a stop at the KVOE studios on Friday as part of a swing across eastern Kansas. Sawyer says childcare availability — or lack of it — is something her family has experienced firsthand after her provider left childcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.
KVOE
18 months after going online, Americus sun farm exceeding performance expectations
Roughly 18 months after it went online, the Americus sun farm is outperforming operations on several fronts, according to 4 Rivers General Manager Dennis Svanes. Svanes also says the sun farm has been helping the equivalent of 215 homes for the Americus coverage area, which is better than 4 Rivers executives expected.
KVOE
Fire damages water heater at Emporia apartment complex
Emporia Fire investigated a small fire at a northwest Emporia apartment complex early Monday morning. Firefighters weer called to Four Seasons, 2230 Prairie, after a report of a water heater on fire around 6:20 am. The equipment apparently had an electrical issue and was put out by a resident. There...
KVOE
Cross Country and Gymnastics on Saturday Schedule
The Emporia State and Emporia High cross country teams and Emporia High gymnastics team are on Saturday’s sports schedule. The Emporia State cross country teams will be running at the Missouri Southern stampede. Taylor Williams will be one of the Lady Hornets running. Tyler Swift will be one of...
KVOE
Semi driver escapes injury after wreck on Interstate 35 east of Emporia
A semi driver escaped injury after a crash east of Emporia on Saturday night. Emporia Fire says the crash happened on Interstate 35 near mile marker 141, or outside the Hartford-Neosho Rapids exit, around 11 pm. Details about how the crash unfolded have not been announced, but Emporia Fire says a guardrail went through the semi’s passenger window after the vehicle overturned. The driver declined a hospital trip after the wreck.
KVOE
Council Grove attorney has separate hearings in vehicular aggravated assault, DUI cases
A first court appearance date is set for a Council Grove attorney accused of using a semi as a weapon in an incident that’s now two years old. The hearing for Steven Iverson is set to begin at 9:30 am Monday in Morris County District Court. Judge Margaret White will preside.
KVOE
Emporia State football team to host Missouri Western
The Emporia State football team hosts Missouri Western Saturday afternoon. The Hornets are looking to bounce back from last week’s loss. Coach Garin Higgins says they will need to execute offensively. Offensive lineman Hayden Reed says they will need to establish a running game. Defensive end Jordan Williams says...
KVOE
Emporia State soccer plays Fort Hays State to 2-2 draw
The Emporia State soccer team played Fort Hays State to a 2-2 draw Sunday in their MIAA opener. Emporia State scored first on a header by Hannah Woolery in the 9th minute of play. Fort Hays would score the next two goals. Emporia tied the match at 2 with a...
KVOE
Emporia State soccer team defeats Nebraska Kearney 4-1
The Emporia State soccer team defeated Nebraska Kearney 4-1 Friday night. Mackenzie Dimarco scored 3 of the goals, her third career hat trick. Hannah Woolery scored Emporia States’ first goal in the 15th minute of play to tie the match at 1. All 3 of Dimarcos goals came in...
KVOE
Tulane upsets Kansas State 17-10
Tulane upset Kansas State 17-10 Saturday. Tulane held a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. Kansas State would take a 10-7 lead into the locker room thanks to an Adrian Martinez to Kade Warner touchdown pass and Chris Tennant field goal. Tulane tied the game in the 3rd quarter and...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball loses close match to #13 Northwest Missouri State
The Emporia State volleyball team was swept by 13th-ranked Northwest Missouri State last night. But all 3 sets were close. losing 25-20, 25-23, and 25-22. Emporia State Coach Bing Xu said despite the loss they played well. Leah Mach led Emporia State with 12 kills. The Lady Hornets will play...
KVOE
City of Olpe sees positive response during community meet and greet to introduce new community fitness park
The City of Olpe was able to gain valuable feedback and input from local residents on a planned multi-million dollar community improvement project currently in the works. The city hosted an alumni and community meet and greet inside of the Olpe Knights of Columbus Hall Saturday afternoon for that exact purpose. Along with a spaghetti dinner and bingo, the afternoon also featured a presentation on the city’s planned fitness facility project.
