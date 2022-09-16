A semi driver escaped injury after a crash east of Emporia on Saturday night. Emporia Fire says the crash happened on Interstate 35 near mile marker 141, or outside the Hartford-Neosho Rapids exit, around 11 pm. Details about how the crash unfolded have not been announced, but Emporia Fire says a guardrail went through the semi’s passenger window after the vehicle overturned. The driver declined a hospital trip after the wreck.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO