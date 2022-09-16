ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 1

Related
ADDitude

Study: ADHD Increases Risk for Injuries Requiring Hospitalization Among Children, Adolescents

Children and adolescents with ADHD are more likely to sustain injuries and require hospitalization for those injuries than are patients without ADHD. This risk of serious injury is further heightened for males and adolescents, and it may be significantly reduced with long-term medication use, according to a study published by the Journal of Psychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences.1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
reviewofoptometry.com

Study Identifies Common Eye Abnormalities in Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders

Eye exams are critical for children with PAE and/or FASD to identify potential ocular side effects. Click image to enlarge. A study recently identified the range and prevalence of reported eye abnormalities among children with prenatal alcohol exposure (PAE) and/or fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD), highlighting the importance of examining children with PAE as well as those suspected of or diagnosed with FASD to ensure early identification and proper management of ocular side effects.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Which medication is best for adult ADHD?

Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Myopia#Only Child#Cross Sectional Study#Diseases#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Futurity

Sitting and watching TV may boost older adults’ dementia risk

Adults 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or engaging in other passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study. The risk is lower for those who are more active while sitting—engaging in behaviors like reading or using a...
MENTAL HEALTH
SHAPE

Is Taking Biotin for Hair Growth Actually Effective?

In the search for hair loss solutions, biotin is pretty inescapable. Whether you start scrolling through TikTok, studying Amazon reviews, or surveying friends, you're bound to hear mention of the vitamin before long. Thing is, you're likely to run into both glowing reviews and claims that the recommendation to take...
HAIR CARE
legalreader.com

4 Reasons You Can Request a Child Custody Modification

A less severe reason is when one parent considers relocating to another location. Parents who have already gone through a custody child proceeding might no longer prefer their custody arrangement. Sometimes, communication between parents fails, or there might be other reasons why one parent might request a custody modification. Either way, there are four cases when you can consider a custody modification.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Hill

CDC warns of increase in respiratory illness among children that could lead to polio-like muscle weakness

(WXIN) – Doctors across the U.S. have seen an increase among children of a respiratory virus that can cause polio-like muscle weakness. In most cases, enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) causes a respiratory illness with mild symptoms. It can, however, result in a condition called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) that can cause inflammation of the spinal cord. Those suffering from AFM can have trouble moving their arms while others experience muscle weakness. In severe cases, it can lead to respiratory failure or life-threatening neurologic complications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

What Happens To Your Body If Your Esophagus Ruptures?

On an average day, chances are that you don't even think about your esophagus. The esophagus, a muscular tube located behind your trachea, is designed to deliver food and liquids from your throat down to your stomach. When you ingest anything, muscular contractions push the food or liquid downward in a process called peristalsis. Once it reaches the lower esophagus, it is dropped into the stomach, where it begins the remainder of its journey through your digestive system (via Cleveland Clinic).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cohaitungchi.com

Do Babies Cry Within the Womb?

Many parents treasure the chance to get a sneak peek at their babies through ultrasounds screenings during pregnancy. They often delight in getting to see their little one in real-time, showing off new skills like kicking, waving, or sucking their thumb. You are reading: Does a baby cry in the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
legalreader.com

Reasons for Seeking Sole Custody of Your Child

If the other parent also wants sole custody, you may face a long battle. Sole custody refers to physical and legal custody, also known as full custody. It’s essential to differentiate these two terms as many people might use them interchangeably. When a parent has sole physical custody, the child lives with them, but the other parent might visit. Similarly, when a parent has sole legal custody, they’re responsible for making significant decisions about their child’s life without considering the other parent’s opinion.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Medical News Today

What is the best kratom for anxiety?

Kratom is a substance derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, a native species of Southeast Asia. This tree’s leaves contain compounds that may provide relief to individuals with anxiety. Approximately 19% of adults in the United States have anxiety. This condition can cause challenging emotional and...
MENTAL HEALTH
msn.com

How to Raise an Autistic Child

Most parents dream of having a perfect child, but what happens when your child is anything but perfect? What if your child has autism? It can be challenging to know where to turn for advice and support, but this isn't something you have to face alone. There are many ways you can raise an autistic child, and with patience and perseverance, you can help him, or she reaches their full potential.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy