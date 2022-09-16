Read full article on original website
ADDitude
Study: ADHD Increases Risk for Injuries Requiring Hospitalization Among Children, Adolescents
Children and adolescents with ADHD are more likely to sustain injuries and require hospitalization for those injuries than are patients without ADHD. This risk of serious injury is further heightened for males and adolescents, and it may be significantly reduced with long-term medication use, according to a study published by the Journal of Psychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences.1.
reviewofoptometry.com
Study Identifies Common Eye Abnormalities in Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders
Eye exams are critical for children with PAE and/or FASD to identify potential ocular side effects. Click image to enlarge. A study recently identified the range and prevalence of reported eye abnormalities among children with prenatal alcohol exposure (PAE) and/or fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD), highlighting the importance of examining children with PAE as well as those suspected of or diagnosed with FASD to ensure early identification and proper management of ocular side effects.
parentherald.com
Awareness On Children And Teens Depression Increases, Yet There Is Still A Lack On Diagnosis And Treatment
Depression is a condition found only in adults. This was psychiatry's general consensus up until the mid-1990s, Tamsin Ford, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at the University of Cambridge, UK, stated. However, it has since become obvious that adolescence is a very crucial period for mental health. Research by JAMA...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
Cannabis raises risk of deadly heart problems by three-quarters, study finds
CANNABIS raises the risk of deadly heart problems by three-quarters, a major study suggests. Danish researchers analysed data on 1.6 million patients suffering from chronic pain. Nearly 5,000 were prescribed cannabis to help them deal with their condition. After a three-year follow up, scientists found those given the drug were...
WebMD
CDC Says 44% of People Hospitalized with COVID Had Third Dose or Booster
Sept. 6, 2022 -- Almost half the people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring had been fully vaccinated and received a third dose or booster shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Unvaccinated adults were 3.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who...
MedicalXpress
What older adults do while they sit affects dementia risk, study indicates
Adults aged 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or other such passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study by USC and University of Arizona researchers. Their study also showed that the risk is lower for those who...
A weird case in medical history is a woman having periods during her pregnancy.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A strange and shocking case in medical history, where a woman was unaware of her pregnancy even on the day of delivery.
Futurity
Sitting and watching TV may boost older adults’ dementia risk
Adults 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or engaging in other passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study. The risk is lower for those who are more active while sitting—engaging in behaviors like reading or using a...
SHAPE
Is Taking Biotin for Hair Growth Actually Effective?
In the search for hair loss solutions, biotin is pretty inescapable. Whether you start scrolling through TikTok, studying Amazon reviews, or surveying friends, you're bound to hear mention of the vitamin before long. Thing is, you're likely to run into both glowing reviews and claims that the recommendation to take...
legalreader.com
4 Reasons You Can Request a Child Custody Modification
A less severe reason is when one parent considers relocating to another location. Parents who have already gone through a custody child proceeding might no longer prefer their custody arrangement. Sometimes, communication between parents fails, or there might be other reasons why one parent might request a custody modification. Either way, there are four cases when you can consider a custody modification.
CDC warns of increase in respiratory illness among children that could lead to polio-like muscle weakness
(WXIN) – Doctors across the U.S. have seen an increase among children of a respiratory virus that can cause polio-like muscle weakness. In most cases, enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) causes a respiratory illness with mild symptoms. It can, however, result in a condition called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) that can cause inflammation of the spinal cord. Those suffering from AFM can have trouble moving their arms while others experience muscle weakness. In severe cases, it can lead to respiratory failure or life-threatening neurologic complications.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Vietnam: Adenovirus cases have increased dramatically at the National Children’s Hospital
Information from the National Children’s Hospital on September 15 said that from August 2022 to now, the number of positive cases of Adenovirus disease detected at the National Children’s Hospital has increased dramatically. Specifically, as of September 12, 2022, the total number of Adenovirus infections recorded at the...
Signs You Should Consider Taking Medication For Depression
Feeling a little blue sometimes is a normal part of life. But when does sadness turn into depression? And when does depression mean you should take medication?
What Happens To Your Body If Your Esophagus Ruptures?
On an average day, chances are that you don't even think about your esophagus. The esophagus, a muscular tube located behind your trachea, is designed to deliver food and liquids from your throat down to your stomach. When you ingest anything, muscular contractions push the food or liquid downward in a process called peristalsis. Once it reaches the lower esophagus, it is dropped into the stomach, where it begins the remainder of its journey through your digestive system (via Cleveland Clinic).
cohaitungchi.com
Do Babies Cry Within the Womb?
Many parents treasure the chance to get a sneak peek at their babies through ultrasounds screenings during pregnancy. They often delight in getting to see their little one in real-time, showing off new skills like kicking, waving, or sucking their thumb. You are reading: Does a baby cry in the...
legalreader.com
Reasons for Seeking Sole Custody of Your Child
If the other parent also wants sole custody, you may face a long battle. Sole custody refers to physical and legal custody, also known as full custody. It’s essential to differentiate these two terms as many people might use them interchangeably. When a parent has sole physical custody, the child lives with them, but the other parent might visit. Similarly, when a parent has sole legal custody, they’re responsible for making significant decisions about their child’s life without considering the other parent’s opinion.
Severe common cold cases increasing among young children may be pegged to COVID-19 lockdowns
As children have headed back to school over these last few weeks, doctors have noticed an increase in severe cases of the common cold among some children from two of the most common viruses known to cause the upper respiratory infection: rhinoviruses and enteroviruses. That's according to a recent report...
Medical News Today
What is the best kratom for anxiety?
Kratom is a substance derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, a native species of Southeast Asia. This tree’s leaves contain compounds that may provide relief to individuals with anxiety. Approximately 19% of adults in the United States have anxiety. This condition can cause challenging emotional and...
msn.com
How to Raise an Autistic Child
Most parents dream of having a perfect child, but what happens when your child is anything but perfect? What if your child has autism? It can be challenging to know where to turn for advice and support, but this isn't something you have to face alone. There are many ways you can raise an autistic child, and with patience and perseverance, you can help him, or she reaches their full potential.
