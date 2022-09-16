Eye exams are critical for children with PAE and/or FASD to identify potential ocular side effects. Click image to enlarge. A study recently identified the range and prevalence of reported eye abnormalities among children with prenatal alcohol exposure (PAE) and/or fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD), highlighting the importance of examining children with PAE as well as those suspected of or diagnosed with FASD to ensure early identification and proper management of ocular side effects.

HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO