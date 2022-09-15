Ronald “Ron” J. Obradovich, 71, passed away Sept. 12. He was a life resident of Barberton and a graduate of Barberton High School. Ron retired from Babcock & Wilcox with 35 years of service and was employed by the family business, The Milk Jug. Ron was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam War, a lifetime member of Barberton VFW Post 1066 and was an avid Magics Fan. Preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Irene Obradovich and brother, Peter D. Obradovich. Ron is survived by his sister, Connie Baker; nieces, Lisa Baker and Shelia Trew (nee Baker); other nieces, nephews, relatives and special friends. Ron’s funeral service will be Thursday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Deacon Robin Adair officiating. Burial to follow at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends and family Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. Being that Ron struggled with two types of cancer, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN, 38105 or www.stjude.org.

BARBERTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO