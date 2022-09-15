ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronald “Ron” J. Obradovich

Ronald “Ron” J. Obradovich, 71, passed away Sept. 12. He was a life resident of Barberton and a graduate of Barberton High School. Ron retired from Babcock & Wilcox with 35 years of service and was employed by the family business, The Milk Jug. Ron was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam War, a lifetime member of Barberton VFW Post 1066 and was an avid Magics Fan. Preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Irene Obradovich and brother, Peter D. Obradovich. Ron is survived by his sister, Connie Baker; nieces, Lisa Baker and Shelia Trew (nee Baker); other nieces, nephews, relatives and special friends. Ron’s funeral service will be Thursday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Deacon Robin Adair officiating. Burial to follow at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends and family Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. Being that Ron struggled with two types of cancer, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN, 38105 or www.stjude.org.
Beautiful homes surrounding the mums

As you walk around the Mum Festival, take time to admire the stately homes on Third Street, Lake Avenue and Sixth Street. These are solid built homes, many over 100 years old. The streets closest to Lake Anna, which were Park Avenue, Third Street, Lake and Sixth Street had lots that were slightly larger than streets like Seventh and Eighth streets. This made the Lake Anna property more valuable and the lots more expensive.
Mansion was the finest between New York and Chicago

Contributed to The Barberton Herald from the late Stephen Kelleher. The Mansion was built between Easter Monday in 1909 and O. C. Barber moved into it on October of 1910. He occupied the Mansion for less than 10 years. If ever there was heaven on earth it was the Barber Mansion.
