Is Prince Harry allowed to wear his military uniform to the Queen’s vigil?

By Joanna Whitehead
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Prince Harry did not wear a military uniform as he walked behind Queen Elizabeth II ’s coffin in procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday (14 September) for her lying in state .

Instead, the Duke of Sussex, who served 10 years in the British Army, wore his military medals pinned to his morning suit while walking in a procession alongside his father, the King , his brother, the Prince of Wales , and other members of the royal family.

Watched by millions, Harry was also prohibited from saluting the coffin like his brother and father, and instead simply bowed his head.

But recent claims state that Prince Harry will be permitted to wear a military uniform for a royal vigil with his cousins at the Queen’s coffin on Saturday 17 September .

But what is Prince Harry’s military uniform and why isn’t he allowed to wear it?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Prince Harry’s military uniform?

British royal family dress code rules state that working members of the royal family who served in the armed forces dress in uniform for military affairs including Trooping the Colour , Remembrance Sunday and state funerals.

While the royals have numerous military uniforms, the outfit that Prince Harry is expected to wear for the vigil is the Blues and Royals uniform.

The Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons) is a cavalry regiment of the British Army, part of the Household Cavalry Regiment.

The Colonel of the Regiment is Princess Anne . It is the second-most senior regiment in the British Army.

Prince Harry wore the navy blue uniform at the 2011 wedding of Prince William to Kate Middleton .

Both Prince Harry and Prince William also received permission from the Queen to wear the frock coat version of the uniform to Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.

Some versions of the uniform feature a thick gold rope detail, with gold buttons, and a white belt.

Why is Prince Harry no longer allowed to wear his military uniform?

In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan officially stepped back from their duties as senior members of the royal family .

Consequently, Harry was stripped of his honorary military titles and the Sussex’s royal patronages were returned to the Queen and redistributed to working members of the royal family.

During the couple’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in February 2020, Harry admitted he was “hurt” by the decision.

He told the TV host: “I am hurt. But at the same time, I completely respect my grandmother's decision.”

According to royal authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, being stripped of his honorary military appointment was “the most demoralising aspect” of their decision to step away from the royal family.

“As a retired serviceman, Harry would always be able to wear his medals, but no longer could he wear uniform as Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, and honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Navy’s Small Ships and Diving Operations,” they wrote in their book Finding Freedom .

“[It’s been] a tough pill to swallow and the one that has been most painful to Meghan witness him go through. It’s the one that made Harry emotional.”

Will Prince Harry wear a military uniform for the Queen’s state funeral?

No. Following a U-turn by Buckingham Palace , Prince Harry will only be allowed to wear a military uniform at a vigil with his cousins beside the Queen’s coffin on Saturday, but not at the state funeral on Monday 19 September, it is believed.

The restrictions provoked outrage from some commentators, who noted that Prince Harry had completed two tours in Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, he attempted to redirect attention to his grandmother’s life rather than his appearance.

“[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” his spokesperson said.

Now, Prince Harry will be given special dispensation to wear his uniform as a “final mark of respect”.

One royal source was quoted as saying: “Common sense has prevailed.

“It was a ludicrous situation, given the Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the Armed Forces with everything he has done for veterans.

“It is important that the Queen's grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve their beloved grandmother together.”

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here

