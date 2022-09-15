ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Scarlet Nation

Recruiting Roundup: Arkansas is in the mix for No. 1 QB, new offers + MORE

FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

Pregame HQ: No. 10 Arkansas vs. Missouri State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the Razorbacks and Bears get set to take the field at 6 p.m. CT inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, you can get caught up on all that happened throughout the week with the HawgBeat Arkansas vs. Missouri State headquarters. Check out all the articles,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Fayetteville, AR
Arkansas State
South Carolina State
Scarlet Nation

Bryce Stephens on punt return TD: "It was a blackout moment"

With 12:04 left in Saturday's game, No. 10 Arkansas trailed Missouri State 27-17. Just under three minutes later, the Razorbacks were leading the Bears 31-27 and Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium was roaring after Bryce Stephens ran a punt back 82 yards to give the Hogs their first lead of the evening.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

No. 10 Arkansas avoids upset bid, defeats Petrino and Missouri State

After two straight sacks from the Razorback defense forced Missouri State to punt, Razorback return man Bryce Stephens fielded the ball and sprinted 82 yards into the end zone to send Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium into the loudest frenzy it's been in all season. The score put Arkansas up...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Scarlet Nation

Scoring Recap: Arkansas 38, Missouri State 27

Despite trialing for most of the game, the Razorbacks squeaked out a victory over Bobby Petrino and Missouri State. Here is a recap of scores, big plays, turnovers and more:. 7:59 - After a three-and-out on the first drive, Razorback quarterback KJ Jefferson wastes no time getting things moving with a 26-yard completion to wide receiver Matt Landers.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

