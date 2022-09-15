Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
Recruiting Roundup: Arkansas is in the mix for No. 1 QB, new offers + MORE
Scarlet Nation
Five questions answered following Arkansas' 38-27 win over Missouri State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- It was not quite the blowout that was expected on Saturday, but Arkansas is 3-0 after a come-from-behind 38-27 win over former head Hog Bobby Petrino and Missouri State on Saturday. The game probably left fans with more questions than answers, but the Hogs answered the five...
Scarlet Nation
Arkansas' snap counts, PFF grades vs. Missouri State 2022 - Defense
We missed the first two weeks of the season with HawgBeat's series of analyzing Arkansas' games through the lens of Pro Football Focus, but now that Rivals has finalized a new deal with PFF, it is back. The analytics from PFF keeps track of snap counts and grades for each...
Scarlet Nation
Pregame HQ: No. 10 Arkansas vs. Missouri State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the Razorbacks and Bears get set to take the field at 6 p.m. CT inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, you can get caught up on all that happened throughout the week with the HawgBeat Arkansas vs. Missouri State headquarters. Check out all the articles,...
Scarlet Nation
Bryce Stephens on punt return TD: "It was a blackout moment"
With 12:04 left in Saturday's game, No. 10 Arkansas trailed Missouri State 27-17. Just under three minutes later, the Razorbacks were leading the Bears 31-27 and Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium was roaring after Bryce Stephens ran a punt back 82 yards to give the Hogs their first lead of the evening.
Scarlet Nation
No. 10 Arkansas avoids upset bid, defeats Petrino and Missouri State
After two straight sacks from the Razorback defense forced Missouri State to punt, Razorback return man Bryce Stephens fielded the ball and sprinted 82 yards into the end zone to send Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium into the loudest frenzy it's been in all season. The score put Arkansas up...
Scarlet Nation
Scoring Recap: Arkansas 38, Missouri State 27
Despite trialing for most of the game, the Razorbacks squeaked out a victory over Bobby Petrino and Missouri State. Here is a recap of scores, big plays, turnovers and more:. 7:59 - After a three-and-out on the first drive, Razorback quarterback KJ Jefferson wastes no time getting things moving with a 26-yard completion to wide receiver Matt Landers.
