LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw struck out 10, Chris Taylor blasted a three-run homer in which the Dodgers successfully challenged a fan interference call, and Los Angeles defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Monday night. The Dodgers have beaten the D-backs in 19 of their last 20 meetings at Dodger Stadium. They improved to 12-3 against Arizona this season. Kershaw (9-3) allowed one run and six hits in six innings to earn his second straight win after a loss and four no-decisions dating to July 24. His strikeouts tied for his second-most of the season. The left-hander struck out the side in the third. Closer Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth and gave up a leadoff single and then hit two straight batters to load the bases. Gavin Lux made a diving stab on pinch-hitter Sergio Alcantara, who grounded into a double play, before Daulton Varsho popped up to end it.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 45 MINUTES AGO