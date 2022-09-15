Read full article on original website
Altuve hits HR, Astros beat Rays 4-0 to clinch AL West title
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a leadoff homer and the Houston Astros clinched their fifth AL West title in six years, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 on Monday night. Headed to the postseason for the sixth straight season, Houston won for the eighth time in...
Kershaw Ks 10, Dodgers beat Diamondbacks 5-2
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw struck out 10, Chris Taylor blasted a three-run homer in which the Dodgers successfully challenged a fan interference call, and Los Angeles defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Monday night. The Dodgers have beaten the D-backs in 19 of their last 20 meetings at Dodger Stadium. They improved to 12-3 against Arizona this season. Kershaw (9-3) allowed one run and six hits in six innings to earn his second straight win after a loss and four no-decisions dating to July 24. His strikeouts tied for his second-most of the season. The left-hander struck out the side in the third. Closer Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth and gave up a leadoff single and then hit two straight batters to load the bases. Gavin Lux made a diving stab on pinch-hitter Sergio Alcantara, who grounded into a double play, before Daulton Varsho popped up to end it.
WATCH: Jomboy Breaks Down Two Managers Getting Ejected on Same Play
Jomboy, creator of Jomboy Media, provided his latest great breakdown over the weekend, breaking down the double ejection of Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim manager Phil Nevin from last week.
