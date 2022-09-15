Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Treasure Hunt bounty found in Utah County, single mom and sister win $20,000 prize
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The latest winners of the Utah Treasure Hunt have recovered the treasure box near Pleasant Grove. In an Instagram post shared Sunday afternoon, hunt organizers John Maxim and David Cline revealed the latest winners of the game are Korri and Sashley Wolfe, a single mother and her sister. They are Utah residents and veterans who served in Afghanistan.
kjzz.com
Carmelite Fair makes post-COVID comeback as founding nuns describe early days
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — A decades-old Utah tradition is making a post-COVID comeback this weekend; the Carmelite Fair returns on Sunday for the first time since 2019, and two nuns still living and praying in the cloistered monastery were there when the very first fair was held. "It was...
WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip
While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
Gephardt Daily
West Jordan toddler flown to Primary Children’s Hospital after three story fall
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 — A toddler was taken by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital Monday with serious injuries from a fall. The child fell out a 3-story window at an apartment complex at 1601 West Fox Park Drive in the incident dispatched at 5:35 p.m., said West Jordan Fire Department Capt. Ken Pratt.
Family of injured Utah boy sues Little League, bunk bed maker
The family of Easton Oliverson, who fractured his skull when he fell off a bunk bed at the Little League World Series last month, is reportedly suing the league and the company that made the beds.
utahstories.com
Green Phoenix Farm Helps Homeless Women in Salt Lake Get Back on Their Feet through Gardening
“I have nothing but good things to say about this program. I have been homeless for five years. This is the first time I’ve received a housing voucher, and it’s thanks to this program.”. — Kate, Green Team member. “I still volunteer there once a week because I...
luxury-houses.net
A Tuscan Inspired Chateau in Sandy with Immaculate Custom Finish Work Throughout Seeking for $4.777 Million
The Chateau in Sandy, a luxurious custom home boasts a main floor master bedroom with a fireplace, and turret style windows that overlook the private back yard just a short drive puts you within reach of incredible dining, world class Entertainment of downtown Salt Lake City is now available for sale. This home located at 7895 S Caballero Dr, Sandy, Utah offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Hansen (Phone: 801-230-5236) & Sean Steinman (Phone: 801-913-3790) at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Chateau in Sandy.
ksl.com
Utah's own wooden car toymaker tackles new project while planning retirement
WEST JORDAN — A Utah toy maker is hanging up his cap, making way for a new generation to take up the job. "If you want to be happy, you do something for somebody else," the toymaker says. Those are the words often repeated by Alton Thacker, a man...
Man stabbed ‘multiple times’ while sitting on SLC park bench
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was stabbed multiple times while sitting on a park bench in Salt Lake City Saturday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). Lt. Pafcadlo, SLCPD, says the man was sitting on a park bench when he was attacked by another man. Police say the incident occurred […]
ksl.com
Spanish Fork man charged with putting hidden camera in girlfriend's house
SPANISH FORK — A man who police say put a hidden camera in his girlfriend's house while her family wasn't home is now facing criminal charges. The 20-year-old Spanish Fork man was charged Monday in 4th District Court with burglary, a second-degree felony, and two counts of voyeurism, a class A misdemeanor.
This Circular Mountain-Top Retreat in Utah Offers Gobsmacking Views From Every Window
With million-dollar mountain vistas like these, one might consider window treatments to be superfluous. Which is why this architectural gem on the outskirts of the winter wonderland that’s Park City, Utah, comes with acres of curtain-free, floor-to-ceiling glass. And not just any glass: Most of it is pricey, commercial-grade SageGlass with an electrochromic feature that lets you darken the windows at the touch of a button. Or the window system will automatically do it for you, to reduce heat and glare from the afternoon sun. Designed by leading Salt Lake City architect Michael Upwall, this sprawling 11,106-square-foot steel-and-stone manse on nine mountaintop...
Shots fired at Roy party as fight spills onto street
ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired at a party in Roy Saturday evening, according to the Roy Police Department (RPD). At 11 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to 5400 South 1950 West in Roy after receiving multiple calls about shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers observed […]
Gephardt Daily
Lehi resident Neal Currey, Black Rifle Coffee owner, social media influencer dead at 42
LINDON, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Neal Anthony Currey, a social media influencer, gun advocate and owner of Black Rifle Coffee in Orem, died Saturday, his wife, Casey Currey, confirmed on Instagram. On Tuesday, she also shared a link to funeral details and an account that says...
kjzz.com
Utah veterans win $20k after solving treasure hunt in Pleasant Grove
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — A hiking duo has won $20k after solving a Utah treasure hunt. The hunt, organized by John Maxim and David Cline, lasted 39 days and included over 25,000 participants. According to a press release, Korri and Sashley Wolfe — a single mom and her...
ksl.com
Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale
CLINTON — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields' door, he wasn't really in the market for what the guy was selling, but the salesman made a nice pitch. "It's supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it's also a vacuum," Shields said. Shields purchased on...
KSLTV
National Adoption Weekend: It’s not too late to help local shelters combat growing animal welfare crisis
SALT LAKE CITY — Best Friends Animal Society is joining forces with a network of shelters across the U.S. to host another adoption weekend, encouraging people to volunteer in shelters, foster pets to help find them homes, and to adopt, not buy, their next pet. “There is a growing...
ksl.com
Utah mom reflects on radioactive iodine cancer treatment, which has stood test of time
SALT LAKE CITY — Shirley Crepeaux was a little hesitant when doctors proposed radioactive iodine as a treatment for her thyroid cancer about 12 years ago. She trusted her doctors at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, but she was still terrified and afraid. "When faced with leaving a 12-year-old alone...
Intruder enters elementary school, wanders into classroom, takes backpack
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – On Sept. 7, a man entered E. G. King Elementary School, wandered into a classroom, stole a backpack and left the school. Police later found the man. The school maintenance team checked to make sure all doors were in working order, and the school district is positive this type of […]
KSLTV
‘Very violent’: Davis District warns parents of inappropriate images, video being shared at school
FARMINGTON, Utah — The principal at Farmington Junior High is asking parents for help. “We’ve had a rash of images and videos shared on iPhones through AirDrop that are not school appropriate,” Principal Ben Hill said in a phone message to parents on Wednesday. Hill told parents...
KSLTV
Utah libraries standing against censorship and book-banning
SALT LAKE CITY — Libraries across Utah are standing up against censorship and book-banning, celebrating the freedom to read and access information through October. September 18-24 is national Banned Books Week, established in 1982 to celebrate and promote free and open access to information. Utah libraries showcase their diverse and inclusive collections this week with displays and events across the state.
