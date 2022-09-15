ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bountiful, UT

Treasure Hunt bounty found in Utah County, single mom and sister win $20,000 prize

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The latest winners of the Utah Treasure Hunt have recovered the treasure box near Pleasant Grove. In an Instagram post shared Sunday afternoon, hunt organizers John Maxim and David Cline revealed the latest winners of the game are Korri and Sashley Wolfe, a single mother and her sister. They are Utah residents and veterans who served in Afghanistan.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip

While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
luxury-houses.net

A Tuscan Inspired Chateau in Sandy with Immaculate Custom Finish Work Throughout Seeking for $4.777 Million

The Chateau in Sandy, a luxurious custom home boasts a main floor master bedroom with a fireplace, and turret style windows that overlook the private back yard just a short drive puts you within reach of incredible dining, world class Entertainment of downtown Salt Lake City is now available for sale. This home located at 7895 S Caballero Dr, Sandy, Utah offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Hansen (Phone: 801-230-5236) & Sean Steinman (Phone: 801-913-3790) at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Chateau in Sandy.
Robb Report

This Circular Mountain-Top Retreat in Utah Offers Gobsmacking Views From Every Window

With million-dollar mountain vistas like these, one might consider window treatments to be superfluous. Which is why this architectural gem on the outskirts of the winter wonderland that’s Park City, Utah, comes with acres of curtain-free, floor-to-ceiling glass.  And not just any glass: Most of it is pricey, commercial-grade SageGlass with an electrochromic feature that lets you darken the windows at the touch of a button. Or the window system will automatically do it for you, to reduce heat and glare from the afternoon sun.  Designed by leading Salt Lake City architect Michael Upwall, this sprawling 11,106-square-foot steel-and-stone manse on nine mountaintop...
ABC4

Shots fired at Roy party as fight spills onto street

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired at a party in Roy Saturday evening, according to the Roy Police Department (RPD). At 11 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to 5400 South 1950 West in Roy after receiving multiple calls about shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers observed […]
NewsBreak
Youtube
ksl.com

Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale

CLINTON — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields' door, he wasn't really in the market for what the guy was selling, but the salesman made a nice pitch. "It's supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it's also a vacuum," Shields said. Shields purchased on...
KSLTV

Utah libraries standing against censorship and book-banning

SALT LAKE CITY — Libraries across Utah are standing up against censorship and book-banning, celebrating the freedom to read and access information through October. September 18-24 is national Banned Books Week, established in 1982 to celebrate and promote free and open access to information. Utah libraries showcase their diverse and inclusive collections this week with displays and events across the state.
