Grand Forks’ Ivona Todorovic Named ND Teacher of the Year for 2023
BISMARCK, N.D., Sept. 19, 2022 – North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler and Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday that Ivona Todorovic, an English Language teacher at Red River High School in Grand Forks, has been named as North Dakota’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Baesler and Burgum...
2022 Waterfowl Season
Watch the waterfowl season preview webcast with biologist Mike Szymanski. North Dakota’s waterfowl season opens for residents Sept. 24, while nonresidents may begin hunting waterfowl Oct. 1. The season for swans opens Oct. 1 for both residents and nonresidents who have purchased a swan license. Hunters may take six...
Burgum, Main Street Initiative team attend Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians Main Street Visit in Belcourt
Gov. Doug Burgum and representatives of the Main Street Initiative (MSI) team from the North Dakota Office of the Governor and the North Dakota Department of Commerce visited Belcourt for a Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians Main Street Visit on Sept. 16. The visit began with Burgum and the...
Watchable Wildlife Photo Contest
The deadline for submitting entries in the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s annual Watchable Wildlife Photo Contest is Oct. 3. The contest has categories for nongame and game species, as well as plants/insects. An overall winning photograph will be chosen, with the number of place winners in each category determined by the number of qualified entries.
