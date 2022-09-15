ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

nd.gov

Grand Forks’ Ivona Todorovic Named ND Teacher of the Year for 2023

BISMARCK, N.D., Sept. 19, 2022 – North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler and Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday that Ivona Todorovic, an English Language teacher at Red River High School in Grand Forks, has been named as North Dakota’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Baesler and Burgum...
GRAND FORKS, ND
2022 Waterfowl Season

Watch the waterfowl season preview webcast with biologist Mike Szymanski. North Dakota’s waterfowl season opens for residents Sept. 24, while nonresidents may begin hunting waterfowl Oct. 1. The season for swans opens Oct. 1 for both residents and nonresidents who have purchased a swan license. Hunters may take six...
ANIMALS
Watchable Wildlife Photo Contest

The deadline for submitting entries in the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s annual Watchable Wildlife Photo Contest is Oct. 3. The contest has categories for nongame and game species, as well as plants/insects. An overall winning photograph will be chosen, with the number of place winners in each category determined by the number of qualified entries.
PHOTOGRAPHY

