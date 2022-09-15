ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sbstatesman.com

Stony Brook football falls to 0-2 in defensive slugfest

A 15-day rest period was not enough time to prepare for what came the Seawolves’ way on Saturday. The Stony Brook football team (0-2, 0-1 CAA) lost its first road game of the year 20-3 at the UMass Minutemen. Coming off of their bye week, the Seawolves were looking to bounce back from their 35-14 defeat at the hands of No. 22 Rhode Island, but instead were handed a second straight loss.
STONY BROOK, NY
sbstatesman.com

Stony Brook women’s soccer ties for first time this year

A late goal helped the Stony Brook women’s soccer team snap their four-game losing streak. The Seawolves (3-5-1) returned home to Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium to host the Manhattan Jaspers on Thursday, Sept. 15. Entering with a four-game losing streak, Stony Brook played a much better game on both ends of the field, leading them to a 1-1 tie against the Jaspers.
STONY BROOK, NY
Daily Voice

These Long Island Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Four Long Island schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Andover, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
North Andover, MA
Sports
Stony Brook, NY
Sports
City
Stony Brook, NY
27east.com

Severe Injuries in East Hampton Crash

A man was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital’s trauma center following a head-on car accident between a tiny compact car and a commercial sized pickup truck on Woods Lane... more. Supporters of the Springs Fire District’s seven-year effort to win the right to “turn on” ... 7 Sep...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statesman
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Plan for Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan update. The plan focuses on current priorities facing the South Shore Estuary Reserve, such as climate change, resiliency, water quality, habitat restoration and public use of the estuary. The Final 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan Update is available here. This announcement coincides with National Estuaries Week and Climate Week.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days

USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
longisland.com

The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing

According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
PLAINVIEW, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Herald Community Newspapers

Mount Sinai South Nassau places one last steel beam

It’s a tradition dating back to some of the earliest days of modern construction. When a building is almost completed, the builders celebrate its construction by placing the last steel beam at the highest point in what’s known as a “topping out” ceremony. Mount Sinai South...
OCEANSIDE, NY
Lite 98.7

12 Top Places to See Colorful Fall Foliage in New York

It's the most colorful time of the year. Some of the best fall foliage in the country can be found in Upstate New York. The changes begin in the Adirondack and Catskill mountains in September and end on Long Island and in New York City in November. It takes about two weeks for the colors to complete their cycles in any area, with peak brilliance lasting three to four days in one spot. So where's the best place to see the picturesque fall foliage?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $27 Million Project to Improve Connectivity from Long Island Expressway to Crooked Hill Road in Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction is beginning on a $27 million project to modify Exit 53 of the Long Island Expressway to provide motorists quicker access to shopping, commerce and recreation on and near Crooked Hill Road. This project will provide a direct link from the Expressway to several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, Brentwood State Park, and other local residences and businesses, while alleviating congestion on area local roads and the Long Island Expressway Service Roads. Visuals for the project can be viewed here.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy