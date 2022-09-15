Read full article on original website
Stony Brook football falls to 0-2 in defensive slugfest
A 15-day rest period was not enough time to prepare for what came the Seawolves’ way on Saturday. The Stony Brook football team (0-2, 0-1 CAA) lost its first road game of the year 20-3 at the UMass Minutemen. Coming off of their bye week, the Seawolves were looking to bounce back from their 35-14 defeat at the hands of No. 22 Rhode Island, but instead were handed a second straight loss.
Stony Brook women’s soccer ties for first time this year
A late goal helped the Stony Brook women’s soccer team snap their four-game losing streak. The Seawolves (3-5-1) returned home to Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium to host the Manhattan Jaspers on Thursday, Sept. 15. Entering with a four-game losing streak, Stony Brook played a much better game on both ends of the field, leading them to a 1-1 tie against the Jaspers.
Island Party: Justin Bonsignore Wins Whelen Mod Tour Eddie Partridge 256 At Riverhead Raceway
It was a night at Riverhead Raceway celebrating the exploits of Long Island native Eddie Partridge and his support as the owner of the historic bullring. And when it was over it was the most successful Islander of late in Modified racing celebrating victory. Justin Bonsignore, who got his start...
These Long Island Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Four Long Island schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
Severe Injuries in East Hampton Crash
A man was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital’s trauma center following a head-on car accident between a tiny compact car and a commercial sized pickup truck on Woods Lane... more. Supporters of the Springs Fire District’s seven-year effort to win the right to “turn on” ... 7 Sep...
Long Islanders with ties to Puerto Rico watchful of island as Hurricane Fiona makes landfall
Long Islanders with a direct connection to the Caribbean island also began efforts to collect relief supplies.
Schools: New Principal at Elwood; Student Wins Scholarship
Corey McNamara became principal of Elwood-John H. Glenn High School, effective this week. He succeeds Carisa Burzynski, who became the new assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for the Babylon School District.
Businesses feel strain as fire forces Stony Brook community kitchen to temporarily close
Some Long Island food companies continue to struggle from a fire that shut down operations at a community kitchen.
Governor Hochul Announces Plan for Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan update. The plan focuses on current priorities facing the South Shore Estuary Reserve, such as climate change, resiliency, water quality, habitat restoration and public use of the estuary. The Final 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan Update is available here. This announcement coincides with National Estuaries Week and Climate Week.
Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days
USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
Loved ones honor Mets legend Buddy Harrelson at Walk to End Alzheimer's
The event at Belmont Lake State Park is part of the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research.
The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing
According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
Mount Sinai South Nassau places one last steel beam
It’s a tradition dating back to some of the earliest days of modern construction. When a building is almost completed, the builders celebrate its construction by placing the last steel beam at the highest point in what’s known as a “topping out” ceremony. Mount Sinai South...
Alert Center: Missing man left Nassau University Medical Center in scrubs, police say
The Nassau Police Missing Persons Squad is asking for the public's help after a man left Nassau University Medical Center wearing scrubs.
Northwell Health now administering new COVID booster on Long Island
The bivalent booster will protect against the more prevalent BA-4 and BA-5 subvariants of omicron, as well as the initial alpha variant.
Mia Calabrese of ‘Selling the Hamptons’ Reflects on Her Time on the East End
For Nest Seekers agent Mia Calabrese, the Hamptons has represented an idyllic escape from the city since she moved to New York 12 years ago and began going back and... more. An eight-bedroom traditional home in Water Mill by Farrell Building Company completed in 2013 recently ... 14 Sep 2022 by Staff Writer.
12 Top Places to See Colorful Fall Foliage in New York
It's the most colorful time of the year. Some of the best fall foliage in the country can be found in Upstate New York. The changes begin in the Adirondack and Catskill mountains in September and end on Long Island and in New York City in November. It takes about two weeks for the colors to complete their cycles in any area, with peak brilliance lasting three to four days in one spot. So where's the best place to see the picturesque fall foliage?
Governor Hochul Announces $27 Million Project to Improve Connectivity from Long Island Expressway to Crooked Hill Road in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction is beginning on a $27 million project to modify Exit 53 of the Long Island Expressway to provide motorists quicker access to shopping, commerce and recreation on and near Crooked Hill Road. This project will provide a direct link from the Expressway to several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, Brentwood State Park, and other local residences and businesses, while alleviating congestion on area local roads and the Long Island Expressway Service Roads. Visuals for the project can be viewed here.
Teenager Strikes Guide-Rail and Overpass then Ejected from Vehicle and Dies
On Sunday, September 18, 2022, a little before 4:30 am, the State Police responded to a call for a crash on the Southern State Parkway eastbound in the area of exit 40 in the town of Islip, Suffolk County. A 19 years-old from Commack, NY, was driving a 2022 Hyundai...
Community mourns sudden death of 2022 Riverhead High School graduate
The Riverhead community is mourning the sudden death Saturday of a 2022 Riverhead High School graduate who had an apparent cardiac arrest following a seizure, according to his family. Eighteen-year old Denis Ruano came home around midnight after visiting his girlfriend, looking “completely normal,” his father Melvin Enrique Ruano said....
