N.Y. bishop who was robbed during livestreamed service clashes with woman in latest church broadcast
The New York bishop who was robbed of around $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed service in July was removed from his church by police on Sunday after video appeared to show him grabbing a woman and pushing her. Bishop Lamor Whitehead, 44, was preaching at the Leaders of...
Virginia moves to roll back protections on transgender students
New guidelines sought by Gov. Glenn Youngkin focus on restroom use, pronouns and parental notifications. WRC's Mauricio Casillas reports.Sept. 19, 2022.
Defense seeks judge’s removal in Florida school shooter case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself on Friday, two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses. The Broward Public Defender’s...
Sherri Papini, who faked her own kidnapping in 2016, is sentenced to 18 months in prison
Sherri Papini, the California woman who pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping and lying about it to the FBI, was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison. Prosecutors recommended last week that Papini be sentenced to eight months in prison. “A lesser sentence, such as the one month of...
Kingsport Times-News
Virginia State Police warns of scam using old Norton business name
NORTON — The Virginia State Police is warning those shopping online for heavy construction or farm equipment to beware of purchasing from any company using a Norton address or the name “Guyan” in its web or email address. For the past several weeks, according to VSP spokesperson...
Videos show Hurricane Fiona battering Puerto Rico
As Hurricane Fiona began battering Puerto Rico's shores, people filmed the effects of the fierce storm.Sept. 18, 2022.
WDBJ7.com
Alert issued for “critically missing” Virginia man
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a “critically missing adult alert” on behalf of the Newport News Police Department. according to police. He has a scar over one eye and another on his chin. He was last reported seen August 13, 2022 at 5:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of River Road in Newport News.
Former Kansas cop arrested, accused of preying on women
Former Kansas police officer Robert Golubski is now in FBI custody after being accused of preying on women. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports on how the 69-year-old was charged with federal civil rights violations and faces life in prison if convicted. Sept. 16, 2022.
Sniper Who Terrorized Washington D.C. In Attempt To Regain Child Custody Denied Parole
The state of Virginia has denied parole to a convicted killer who terrorized Washington, D.C. with random sniper shootings nearly 20 years ago, reports Fox Baltimore. Lee Boyd Malvo, 37, was denied parole, with the Virginia Parole Board ruling that the killer is still a risk to the community after the October 2002 attacks. His request for parole was rejected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, continues the outlet.
These recovering addicts in Va. are working to help others in 'Project Recover'
A program in central Virginia is aimed at getting people struggling with drug addiction into treatment by giving them support from recovering addicts who have turned their lives around
NBC News
Hurricane Fiona hits Puerto Rico with catastrophic flooding
Hurricane Fiona caused catastrophic flooding in Puerto Rico, submerging homes and roads under water. Most of the island is still without power and two-thirds still are without running water. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports on the devastation.Sept. 19, 2022.
Watch: Power outage during Tropical Storm Fiona press conference in Puerto Rico
Video shows a power outage during Governor Pedro Pierluisi's press conference, where he was preparing the citizens of Puerto Rico for the impact of Tropical Storm Fiona.Sept. 17, 2022.
Migrants who landed in Martha’s Vineyard were tricked by misleading brochure, lawyers say
When roughly 50 migrants were flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard under a new program by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to highlight illegal immigration, they were given a brochure about housing, cash assistance and jobs for refugees. But there’s one problem with what the brochure was promoting: the migrants...
13newsnow.com
The 2022 Virginia General Election is almost here. Here are some dates you need to know.
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on August 22, 2022. While most Virginians know that you'll be able to head to the polls to make your voice heard on November 8, there are other important dates to keep an eye out for ahead of the big day.
WSET
Capturing the Beauty and the Pride of the Commonwealth with New Song, I'll Take Virginia!
Help celebrate our state with the new song, I'll Take Virginia! Emily learns more about the origins of this song, where you can find it, and how you can get the band to perform!
Kentucky school shooter imprisoned for 25 years seeks parole
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
NBC Washington
Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker
It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia
FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday. The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.
Virginia schools could soon change the way they treat transgender students
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has released a new draft policy for the treatment of transgender students in the Commonwealth's public schools.
WTAP
Governor Justice signs near total abortion ban into law: its deeper implications
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed a near total abortion ban into law this Friday. WTAP spoke with a senator who voted in favor of the legislation and a Planned Parenthood official about the ban’s deeper implications. House bill 302’s passage marks a major shift...
NBC News
