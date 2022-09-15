ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia State
Virginia Crime & Safety
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia State Police warns of scam using old Norton business name

NORTON — The Virginia State Police is warning those shopping online for heavy construction or farm equipment to beware of purchasing from any company using a Norton address or the name “Guyan” in its web or email address. For the past several weeks, according to VSP spokesperson...
NORTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Alert issued for “critically missing” Virginia man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a “critically missing adult alert” on behalf of the Newport News Police Department. according to police. He has a scar over one eye and another on his chin. He was last reported seen August 13, 2022 at 5:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of River Road in Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Daily Voice

Sniper Who Terrorized Washington D.C. In Attempt To Regain Child Custody Denied Parole

The state of Virginia has denied parole to a convicted killer who terrorized Washington, D.C. with random sniper shootings nearly 20 years ago, reports Fox Baltimore. Lee Boyd Malvo, 37, was denied parole, with the Virginia Parole Board ruling that the killer is still a risk to the community after the October 2002 attacks. His request for parole was rejected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, continues the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC News

Hurricane Fiona hits Puerto Rico with catastrophic flooding

Hurricane Fiona caused catastrophic flooding in Puerto Rico, submerging homes and roads under water. Most of the island is still without power and two-thirds still are without running water. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports on the devastation.Sept. 19, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Kentucky school shooter imprisoned for 25 years seeks parole

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
PADUCAH, KY
NBC Washington

Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker

It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia

FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday. The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
NBC News

NBC News

