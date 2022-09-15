Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Press Conference Planned Monday on Officer Involved Shooting Last Month in Mapleton
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A month and a half after it happened, we are about to learn new information about an officer involved shooting in Mapleton. Cass County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a press conference at 9 Monday morning at the Fargo Police Department. The agencies will be...
Revisiting One Of North Dakota’s Most Tragic Kidnapping Cases
While North Dakota feels like one of the safest places to live, crime and tragedy does often strike. I stumbled across a kidnapping/murder case that shook me to my core. I'm sure you heard about this one as it made national headlines. It was quite shocking to hear about; A...
kroxam.com
RIVERVIEW HEALTH AND CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL HOST “ASK A PHARMACIST” AND DRUG TAKEBACK AT NIMENS ESPEGARD ON TUESDAY
RiverView Health is partnering with the Crookston Police Department and Nimens Espegard to start a new event called “Ask A Pharmacist” to help people understand more about prescription drugs and their medications with RiverView Pharmacist Shelby Knott on Tuesday, September 20, at 2:00 p.m. in the Nimens Espegard Community Room.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A SEMI-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 102
Earlier today, at approximately 7:15 a.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash between a semi-vehicle and another vehicle on Highway 102, between Crookston and Fertile, near 375th Street, about 13 miles southeast of Crookston and 7 miles north of Fertile. According to reports from the Department, the owner of the semi-vehicle was not injured in the crash, while the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
kroxam.com
Thomas “Tom” James McWaters – Obit
Thomas “Tom” James McWaters, 42, of Fisher, MN, died Tuesday morning, September 13, 2022, in a traffic accident on Grand Forks County Road 7 while en route to work at Interstate Power in Grand Forks, ND. Tom was born in Crookston on April 26, 1980, the son of...
valleynewslive.com
Gilby, ND man arrested on suspicion of DUI
GILBY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Gilby has been arrested after getting his vehicle stuck in a ditch. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office responded to the complaint around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15. Deputies received a call about a vehicle driving aggressively in the...
Polk County officials report body found days after man goes missing
POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they have located a dead body, days after asking for the public's help to find a missing man.The 58-year-old had last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County.The sheriff's office said that he "suffers from a mental health disorder."On Thursday, at about 4 p.m., the county sheriff's office said they located the man's body in the woods near Johnstown. They said they believe it was the person who went missing, though his identity was not yet confirmed.
kroxam.com
CAR CRASHES INTO THE SIDE OF SCHULZ CARPETING
On Thursday, September 15, at 1:01 p.m., The Crookston Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Department responded to an accident on South Main Street in Crookston. The Crookston Police Department reported that Betty Juve of Crookston, was driving a 2002 Lexus, first struck a 2011 Jeep Wrangler, owned by Schulz Carpeting owner, Michael Schulz before turning and striking the Schulz Carpeting building itself. Moderate damage was reported on Juve’s car, mainly on the back bumper of the car, and minor damage was reported on Schulz’s car.
KNOX News Radio
Gilby man charged with DUI, fleeing deputies
The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a Gilby (ND) man faces several charges, including DUI, after fleeing a deputy Thursday night. At about 8:00 PM, the S-O got a report of a pickup driving aggressively in the 3000 block of 34th Street Northeast in Gilby. A deputy tried...
kroxam.com
Debra Kopecky – Obit
Debra Lynn (Common) Kopecky, 65, of rural Euclid, MN, passed away Friday evening, September 16, 2022, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND surrounded by family. Deb was born in Grand Forks, ND on July 21, 1957, the youngest of 4 children of the union. of Duane and Dolores (Armentrout)...
kroxam.com
Sister Paschal Martin – Obit
Sister Paschal Martin, OSB, age 99, died on September 15, 2022, at Villa Saint Vincent, Crookston, MN. Lyda Martin was born in Oslo, Minnesota, on June 27, 1923. Her father, John J. Martin, of German descent, came from Canada; her mother, Laura Iverson, was of Norwegian descent. Lyda, the youngest of fourteen children, went to a country elementary school and then attended Oslo High School. She arrived at Mount Saint Benedict in 1943, received the name Sister Paschal as a novice, and made her final profession on July 17, 1947.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
UPDATED: More than 6,100 South Fargo residents experiencing power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly 6116 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in South Fargo are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have both been contacted and dispatched to restore the outage. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. Stick with WDAY Radio as more information becomes available.
trfradio.com
One Injured in Accident Involving Semi
One person was injured in a two vehicle accident this morning in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Gideon George Thompson, (22) of Fertile was injured when the northbound 2011 Chevrolet Cruze he was driving collided with a southbound 2015 Peterbilt Tractor Truck on Highway 102 in Onstad Township.
Missing: Michael Minteer, 58, last seen in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.Michael Minteer, 58, was last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County. He was wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans. The sheriff's office says Minteer may be armed, and he "suffers from a mental health disorder." They advise anyone who sees him to not approach him, and instead call 715-485-8300.
KFYR-TV
Police use drone to locate suspect in field after chase
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple agencies worked together to detain a man who led authorities on a car chase and then hid in a field. At approximately 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the West Fargo Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 800 block of 40th Avenue E.
trfradio.com
TRF Man Cited Following Multiple Reports of “People Fighting”
A Thief River Falls man was cited after multiple people reported “people fighting” over the weekend in Thief River Falls. Querionte Chris Williams, 31 was cited for disorderly conduct after police responded to 1305 1st Street West just after 7pm Saturday. According to the report Williams was still...
valleynewslive.com
Man seriously hurt after being thrown from ATV in crash in Kittson County
KITTSON CO., Minn. (Valley News Live) -A Karlstad man was injured Saturday afternoon following an ATV crash in Kittson County. Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 47-year-old Brian Anderson was traveling on Highway 11 when he lost control of the vehicle. He was thrown from the ATV before the vehicle...
redlakenationnews.com
Digi-Key's $400M expansion makes Thief River Falls key employee destination
THIEF RIVER FALLS - In this small northwestern Minnesota city, one of the country's 10 largest warehouses stands next to fields full of soybeans and sugar beets, a reminder that while the lush Red River Valley still provides plenty of agricultural opportunity, Thief River Falls is changing along with its largest employer, Digi-Key Electronics.
KNOX News Radio
Crookston man killed in head-on collision is identified
The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the Crookston man who died Tuesday morning in a head-on collision east of Thompson (ND). Forty-two-year-old Thomas McWaters was killed when his westbound pickup truck was struck by an eastbound Dodge Charger that crossed the center line on County Road 7. McWaters was...
trfradio.com
UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash
According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
Comments / 0