ocj.com
New staff joining Ohio Ag Net/OCJ
It has been a busy a busy summer at Ag Net Communications, Inc. for many reasons, including the exciting addition of three new team members. We are welcoming back Joel Penhorwood. We are also welcoming two new marketing specialists to the team: Kristin Flowers from Henry County and Joe Everett from Shelby County.
WOUB
Auditor forecasts ‘concerns’ about findings in special audit of Ohio teachers’ pension fund
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — It was almost a year ago when Republican state auditor Keith Faber announced there would be a special audit of the pension fund supporting 157,000 retired Ohio teachers and their survivors. Nearly a year later, the auditor said the review of the books...
ocj.com
Ohio’s Country Journal Mid-September Online Edition
sciotopost.com
Fall Foliage Prediction Map in Ohio
OHIO – Fall officially begins on September 22, and one part that so many people enjoy is the trees moving into hibernation and revealing the colors of their leaves. Entering the fall season, Ohio’s forests are beginning their transformation into a dazzling display of colors as the leaves change.
Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month
States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
General Assembly should aid Ohio patients by stopping co-pay manipulation on expensive treatments: Elisabeth S. Roter
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Approximately one in four Ohioans live with arthritis – a painful and often debilitating condition that can be expensive to treat. Unfortunately, a policy too often used by health insurers is preventing thousands of Ohioans from being able to afford the medications that can help ease their pain.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere Bakery
If you're looking for some of the best donuts, cookies, cakes, and pies the state of Ohio has to offer, look no further than this small town bakery that's been family owned and operated for more than 60 years.
See how your school district fared on state report cards: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. While kids have just headed back to school, Ohio on Thursday released its annual school ratings. No more A-F letter grades; public schools are instead measured by one to five stars, across five categories, plus an overall performance index number. You can compare how districts are doing in the wake of the pandemic.
What’s inside the offer turned down by Kroger’s union?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has released some information it said is included in the last offer rejected by the union representing central Ohio store associates, including a $1.80 pay raise over the life of the contract. According to a press release Saturday, the grocery giant said the average cashier would see a 65-cent raise […]
Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop
CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, September 19, 2022
Rain moves across the state today and we are looking at a significant change in our weather pattern later this week. Today we have a system working in from the west and northwest. Rain started overnight in far western areas, but will continue to spread east over Ohio through the day today. All told we expect .25″-1″rain totals with 80% coverage in Ohio. The best chance for the upper part of the range looks to be in central OH, due to potential for thunderstorms. We do clear out overnight.
WKYC
13 Ohio schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools: See which Northeast Ohio schools made the list
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Four Northeast Ohio schools are being recognized nationally after they were designated as National Blue Ribbon Schools, which honors high academic achievement and progress in closing achievement gaps. The Blue Ribbon honors, announced by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, is one of the biggest...
multifamilybiz.com
Coastal Ridge Real Estate to Develop Build-for-Rent Master Planned Community Featuring 230 Homes in Fast Growing Central Ohio Market
COLUMBUS, OH - Coastal Ridge Real Estate, a national multifamily investment, management, and development firm, announced that they are continuing the expansion of their Stillwell brand with a new project in Central Ohio. The firm will build 230 build-for-rent (“BFR”) homes at Jerome Village, a master-planned community developed by Nationwide Realty Investors.
Ranking Ohio’s school districts from 1 to 607 based on the stars they received on new state report cards
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While the new Ohio school report card gives a star rating to various categories, there is no overall star grade assigned for this year. So cleveland.com calculated the total score for all 607 districts reported to show which schools scored the best across the board. Twelve districts...
How much does it cost to charge an electric car in Ohio?
When you compare the cost of driving a gas-powered car one mile to the price of going the same distance in an electric vehicle, the EV almost always comes out ahead
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
Union representing Kroger workers in Central Ohio files strike authorization
CINCINNATI — After failing to reach a tentative agreement this week, Kroger employees’ union in the Columbus-area voted for strike authorization. >>Ohio judge temporarily blocks abortion ban in state; Local clinic reopens doors starting next week. Our news partners at 10TV report a spokesperson from the store chain...
Ohio publishes school report cards; How did your school rate?
The Ohio Department of Education has released its school report cards. The department says report cards are designed to give parents, communities, educators, and policymakers information about the performance of districts and schools — to celebrate achievement and success and identify areas for improvement. The Ohio General Assembly amended Ohio’s accountability law in the summer […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
