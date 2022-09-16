Rain moves across the state today and we are looking at a significant change in our weather pattern later this week. Today we have a system working in from the west and northwest. Rain started overnight in far western areas, but will continue to spread east over Ohio through the day today. All told we expect .25″-1″rain totals with 80% coverage in Ohio. The best chance for the upper part of the range looks to be in central OH, due to potential for thunderstorms. We do clear out overnight.

