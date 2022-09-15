Read full article on original website
New staff joining Ohio Ag Net/OCJ
It has been a busy a busy summer at Ag Net Communications, Inc. for many reasons, including the exciting addition of three new team members. We are welcoming back Joel Penhorwood. We are also welcoming two new marketing specialists to the team: Kristin Flowers from Henry County and Joe Everett from Shelby County.
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, September 19, 2022
Rain moves across the state today and we are looking at a significant change in our weather pattern later this week. Today we have a system working in from the west and northwest. Rain started overnight in far western areas, but will continue to spread east over Ohio through the day today. All told we expect .25″-1″rain totals with 80% coverage in Ohio. The best chance for the upper part of the range looks to be in central OH, due to potential for thunderstorms. We do clear out overnight.
