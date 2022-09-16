Read full article on original website
Joseph Patriarca
3d ago
Rethink all the two line bike baths that are restricting flow of traffic and those stupid poles downtown where u can no longer make right on red
5
Rhode Island City Council Discusses Potential Removal of Mayor
A Rhode Island city council is holding a special meeting on Monday to discuss the potential removal of the city's mayor, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV. Woonsocket's City Council is holding a special emergency meeting to discuss the possible removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, WJAR reported. Councilwoman Denise Sierra filed a complaint against the mayor earlier this month, and claims Mayor Baldelli-Hunt has not executed her duties, and has disregarded actions passed by council, according to WJAR.
Turnto10.com
City of Warwick considers tougher restrictions for short-term rentals
(WJAR) — The city is considering tougher restrictions on short-term rentals in Warwick. City leaders are considering whether or not to create an ordinance that only allows owner-occupied rentals in areas of Warwick. Leaders are looking at tougher restrictions on short-term rentals that would force owners of short-term rentals...
rinewstoday.com
Smithfield: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Task Force invites reports on concerning behaviors
Smithfield issues “An invitation for citizens to report concerning behavior in the Smithfield community”. The Smithfield Town Council has created a “Community Concerns Form” for filing of complaints from community members about activity in the town. It has also appointed the SMITHFIELD DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION TASK FORCE and invites citizens to report concerning behavior in the Smithfield community. This step came from hate speech spray painted on a bike/walking path.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Irate Speeder, Suspicious Paper Person, Unruly Mom
9 p.m. – The owner of the Greenwich Hotel told police they caught someone stealing keys after reviewing surveillance video of the bar area. The man returned the keys and said it was a mistake but the owner asked that police issue him a no trespass order, which they did.
fallriverreporter.com
Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction announce road work taking place for the week of September 19th
Officials have released a bulletin to give residents and drivers a heads-up concerning road construction that is expected to take place in the city. According to Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction, the following Fall River streets are expected to have road construction for the week of September 19th. Delays and road closures are expected at these locations.
rinewstoday.com
The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins
The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
rinewstoday.com
RI Weather for September 19, 2022 – John Donnelly
Waves of low pressure ride along the slow moving frontal system over New England that will, with the aid of added fuel in the form of increased atmospheric moisture, generate some afternoon showers and evening thunderstorms over the area. Afternoon highs in the mid 70’s and evening lows in the...
GoLocalProv
The Carpenters Union: An Impressive New Home on I-95 – Architecture Critic Morgan
Unions are a big deal in Rhode Island, but their presence rarely reflects a focus on architecture. Yet, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local Union 330 has a handsome new headquarters overlooking Interstate 95 in Warwick that deserves recognition. With the striking exception of the starkly modern Viessmann building (that looks like it belongs in Zurich or Rotterdam), most of the businesses lining the route into our city from the south are nothing to write home about.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River City Council selects new president during special meeting
On Friday evening the Fall River City Council voted in a new president. During a meeting that began at approximately 6:15 p.m., Joe Camara was voted to be the new president until the end of the year. Voting:. Shawn Cadime: Dionne. Joe Camara: Camara. Michelle Dionne: Dionne. Brad Kilby: Camara.
rinewstoday.com
Bi-partisan support at Operation Stand Down RI & a personal story – John A. Cianci
Operation Stand Down Rhode Island completed its 31st annual Veteran Assistance Event over the last two days at OSDRI’s Veteran Service Center in Johnston. Photo, above: Lunch time brings out our legislative/state leaders to serve: Seth Magaziner, candidate for Congress, District 2; Allan Fung, candidate for Congress, District 2; Joseph Polisena, Mayor of Johnston; Larry Connell, Director of the Providence VA Healthcare System; and Governor Dan McKee, Governor of RI, and candidate for re-election.
Turnto10.com
Brett Smiley talks priorities as Providence mayor on '10 News Conference'
From bike lanes to public safety, Brett Smiley shares his priorities as the next mayor of Providence. He won the Democratic nomination, and he faces no opponents in November.
1 hurt in Warwick motorcycle crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night in Warwick. The crash happened at the intersection of West Shore Road and Main Avenue, which was closed for several hours. Police set up a detour to divert traffic through the nearby neighborhood. Police said the rider was […]
GoLocalProv
Woman Struck in Head With Beer Bottle at Providence Club
A woman was injured after being hit in the head with a beer bottle at a club in Providence overnight. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a report of an assault at Club Mezzo on Charles Street. According to police, the victim — a female in her 20s — had...
ABC6.com
Police identify Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown police released the name of a Warwick man who was killed in a crash in town over the weekend. Police said that 69-year-old Mark Horton was pronounced dead at South County Hospital Saturday. The crash happened just before noon when a 1993...
Register Citizen
DEEP: Boat collides with breakwater in Stonington Harbor
STONINGTON — A boat carrying two people crashed into a breakwater in Stonington Harbor on Saturday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. The two were transported to Westerly, Rhode Island, with minor injuries, according to a DEEP spokesperson. "DEEP thanks the Stonington Police Department, other local departments,...
rinewstoday.com
Morris Nathanson, arts community icon, passes away at 95
Morris Nathanson, born in Providence, Rhode Island in 1927, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17th, at the age of 95. Mr. Nathanson grew up in Pawtucket, and at the age of 17, enlisted in the Navy, where he served in the Pacific Theater as a medic aboard the LSD Catamount. Mr. Nathanson experienced antisemitism and racism in the Navy, motivating him throughout his life to fight for the equal rights of all. He participated in the Freedom Rides of 1961, Dr. Martin Luther King’s campaigns in Selma and Birmingham, Alabama, and the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
‘Pay attention’: RIDOT shifting traffic onto new Providence Viaduct
Beginning Friday night, RIDOT will begin shifting traffic onto the newly-constructed Providence Viaduct.
People report being hit by projectiles in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police are investigating after multiple people reported being shot with some type of projectile Friday night. Police say the incidents happened in at least three different areas on the city’s east side. At least four of the people shot at say they were hit by either a pellet, air soft, […]
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
Seal found in Massachusetts town’s fresh-water pond; ‘Let the seal be,’ officials say
A fresh-water pond in one Massachusetts town received an unlikely visitor this week. A seal was discovered Friday morning in Shoe Pond in Beverly, the town’s Animal Control Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Please be advised that Beverly Animal Control and the Beverly Police Department are aware there...
