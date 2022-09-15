Judge names Raymond Dearie special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents but keeps pause on DOJ investigation of Donald Trump

Read full article on original website
Trump ally Mike Lindell must face defamation suit over election-rigging claims
Sept 19 (Reuters) - MyPillow Inc Chief Executive Mike Lindell must face a defamation lawsuit brought by a voting machine company that the Trump ally falsely accused of rigging the 2020 U.S. election, a Minnesota federal judge ruled on Monday.
Election deniers deliver deluge of records requests to officials
Town clerks across the country are dealing with a surge in conspiracy-fueled requests for information pertaining to the 2020 Presidential Election. As local election officials in Massachusetts scramble to prepare for the upcoming general election on Nov. 8, they are facing an increasing amount of new challenges and diversions. Tasks that they are mandated to do by law, like sending out mail-in ballots to anyone who requests one and coordinating early voting locations, are being made more difficult by a notable uptick in public records requests.
On sidelines of UN, a push for China's abuses to be punished
NEW YORK (AP) — The United Nations will be judged by how it addresses China’s persecution of ethnic minorities, diplomats and human rights advocates charged Monday on the sidelines of the body’s General Assembly, calling for forceful action after a report raised the specter of “crimes against humanity.” For years, rights watchdogs and journalists have exposed brutal treatment of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the far western region of Xinjiang, where China is accused of a ruthless campaign of torture, sexual assault and ethnic cleansing. Those accusations have been widely accepted in the West, but were given a new imprimatur with the landmark report released last month by the U.N. human rights office. “Inaction is no longer possible,” Fernand de Varennes, the United Nations’ special rapporteur on minority rights said at a forum sponsored by the Atlantic Council and Human Rights Watch as world leaders descend on New York. “If we allow this to go unpunished, what kind of message is being propagated?” Jeffrey Prescott, a deputy U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, suggested the integrity of the institution was at stake in its response to China.
Hurricane Fiona seen intensifying after slamming Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico/Santo Domingo, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hurricane Fiona was churning north on Monday evening after bringing torrential rain and powerful winds to the Dominican Republic and triggering a total power outage in neighboring Puerto Rico, where at least two people died.
Texas sheriff opens probe into DeSantis’s migrant flight to Martha’s Vineyard
Bexar County, Texas, Sheriff Javier Salazar opened an investigation on Monday into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) controversial transport of approximately 50 migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. “We are opening up a case, an investigation, with regard to the suspected activities involving the 48...
