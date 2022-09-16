ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

Deputy At Erie County Holding Center Attacked And Injured By Inmate

An inmate at the Erie County Holding Center allegedly attacked a deputy at the Erie County Holding Center. The attack took place on Thursday, September 15, 2022. An incarcerated individual reportedly became combative with the deputy. Stephen Watkin is accused of attacking deputy Christopher Myers, who was trying to collect cleaning gear from Watkin's cell, according to WIVB.
2 On Your Side

Arrest made in connection with weekend homicide in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest was made on Sunday in connection with a homicide that happened Saturday night. Bailey-Langfield district police officers responded to a fight call at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 400 block of Berkshire Avenue. When officers arrived, 29-year-old Nicholas...
wutv29.com

DA, parent weigh in on Tuesday's stabbing at Buffalo school

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Erie County district attorney, and a parent, are weighing in on Tuesday’s stabbing at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management. On Tuesday afternoon, a female student allegedly stabbed another female student three times, with a steak knife, in the bathroom. Authorities say...
News 4 Buffalo

Search called off for person potentially hit by train

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A search for a person who was possibly hit by a train in Cheektowaga on Saturday night was called off after about two hours. Walden Fire Hall said they received a call at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday reporting that a person had been hit by a train in the Broadway-Harlem area, […]
