Women's-only firefighter training session held by Erie County
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some local firefighters had the chance to join in on some training exercises during a women's-only event at the Erie County Training and Emergency Operations Center. The intensive experience on Sunday included smoke, blackouts, and live fire conditions. The aim is the build confidence and character...
Orchard Park High School graduate killed in Florida
A recent Orchard Park High School graduate was shot and killed in Tampa, Florida. Carson Senfield had just turned 19 on Saturday and was a student at the University of Tampa in Florida.
Recent Orchard Park High School graduate dies in Tampa
The Orchard Park community is rallying together after the sudden loss of Carson Senfield, 19. Senfield was killed in Tampa, Superintendent of Orchard Park Central Schools confirmed to 7 News.
University of Tampa student shot, killed getting into wrong car identified as New Yorker
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa student who lost his life early Saturday morning as he tried to enter a man’s car has been identified as Carson Senfield. Investigators say Senfield had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. around 1 a.m.
Call about fight in Buffalo leads to murder, assault charges
Police responded to an incident on Berkshire Avenue on Saturday night.
SyraQs: Reverend who lost friends in Buffalo shooting wants to stamp out ‘nurseries of hatred’
Editor’s note: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. Every Monday, we’ll publish a fast-paced question-and-answer session with one of them. Here is today’s interview, edited for clarity. * * * * *
Deputy At Erie County Holding Center Attacked And Injured By Inmate
An inmate at the Erie County Holding Center allegedly attacked a deputy at the Erie County Holding Center. The attack took place on Thursday, September 15, 2022. An incarcerated individual reportedly became combative with the deputy. Stephen Watkin is accused of attacking deputy Christopher Myers, who was trying to collect cleaning gear from Watkin's cell, according to WIVB.
Arrest made in connection with weekend homicide in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest was made on Sunday in connection with a homicide that happened Saturday night. Bailey-Langfield district police officers responded to a fight call at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 400 block of Berkshire Avenue. When officers arrived, 29-year-old Nicholas...
Buffalo teen arraigned, accused of killing 2 and injuring another in Town of Tonawanda apartment
An 18-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Friday afternoon, accused of shooting and killing two people and injuring another in the Town of Tonawanda.
Buffalo Police investigating Sunday evening fatal shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man is dead following a shooting Sunday evening in Buffalo. The Buffalo Police Department is investigating. Police report that the shooting occured around 7 p.m. in the first block of Elsie Place. A 66-year-old man has shot multiple times, according to detectives. He was declared...
DA, parent weigh in on Tuesday's stabbing at Buffalo school
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Erie County district attorney, and a parent, are weighing in on Tuesday’s stabbing at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management. On Tuesday afternoon, a female student allegedly stabbed another female student three times, with a steak knife, in the bathroom. Authorities say...
Buffalo Police investigating deadly shooting in Cold Springs neighborhood
Buffalo police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday evening in the city's Cold Springs neighborhood.
Investigation launched after alleged racial slurs hurled at JV soccer game
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Officials with the North Tonawanda and Niagara Falls school districts launched investigations after it was alleged that racist slurs were used during a recent JV girls soccer game. The alleged incident by a group of North Tonawanda students, toward Niagara Falls students, happened Thursday evening...
Friday night shooting being investigated with a victim in critical condition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said they're investigating a shooting that happened on Friday night in the vicinity of Arkansas Street and Grant Street. The victim in the shooting was reported to have arrived at Buffalo General Hospital just before 8:50 p.m. by a civilian vehicle. The...
BPD investigating shooting near Arkansas Street and Grant Street
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night near Arkansas Street and Grant Street.
Buffalo man accused of beating ex-girlfriend's boyfriend to death
A 30-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on Monday morning, accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and fatally beating her boyfriend.
Crime Stoppers WNY offering $7,500 reward for info on November 2021 murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest or indictment on a murder that occurred in November 2021. Police say that Derrick Bishop was killed on November 13, 2021 on Wadsworth Street in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information is asked to […]
Hamburg man indicted on attempted murder charge in Lake View stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was indicted for murder Friday morning. He stands accused of stabbing and killing a 25-year-old in Lake View in the early hours of July 10. Jared M. Adamski, 26, of the Village of Hamburg, is facing one count of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with physical […]
Search called off for person potentially hit by train
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A search for a person who was possibly hit by a train in Cheektowaga on Saturday night was called off after about two hours. Walden Fire Hall said they received a call at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday reporting that a person had been hit by a train in the Broadway-Harlem area, […]
Orchard Park High School among 2022 National Blue Ribbon recipients
The U.S. Department of Education announced on Friday that Orchard Park High School is one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
