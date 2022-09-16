Read full article on original website
After string of teen overdoses, L.A. schools will get OD reversal drug naloxone
LAUSD acts in response to overdose death of student at school. Also will step up parent outreach and peer counseling.
Shadow Hills fire burns in the footprint of L.A.'s largest blaze in half a century
Firefighters have stopped forward progress, aided by the fact that the blaze is burning inside the footprint of the 2017 La Tuna fire, officials said.
U.S. Receives First Electric Fire Engine, Its New Home is in LA
The country’s fist fire engine has arrived and it’s right here in LA. It’s arrived at LA City Fire’s Hollywood Station and it’s ready to roll. “Hollywood and this particular district offers a very unique set of challenges, one that can test this apparatus to the extreme,” said Department Chief Richard Fields from the LAFD.
L.A. Unified cyberattackers demand ransom
Officials did not disclose how much cyber-ransom is sought from nation’s second-largest school system.
From Tehran to Los Angeles, the death of an Iranian woman sparks a feminist outcry
Protests spread to L.A. on Wednesday over Mahsa Amini’s death in Iranian morality police custody after she was accused of improperly covering her hair.
